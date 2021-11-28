Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (17-2) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (8-8) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 28, 2021
Golden State Warriors 25, Los Angeles Clippers 27 (Q2 08:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Listed to the crowd 🗣️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/lCeKsfbQR4 – 4:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The fan doing the trivia thing in the timeout at the Clippers game is wearing a Lil Bow Wow LA Knights jersey from Like Mike pic.twitter.com/OyD6Ph8ZfW – 4:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Turnover City: Clippers have 9 thus far. Warriors, 7 with 9:53 to go in the second quarter.
Not part of TLue’s plan: “When we have 10 turnovers or less, then we usually score the basketball, we play pretty well, but when we have 19, 20, 21, 22 turnovers, it’s hard … to win.” – 4:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Predictably snoozy first quarter for Warriors, who trail Clippers 24-20.
Six turnovers, outrebounded 17-10 – 4:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry continues to hold up well defensively this season in various settings. Paul George gets Curry matched up on him, calls for the mid post isolation, Curry strips him after two power dribbles. pic.twitter.com/MZJeKNlEaB – 4:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 24, Warriors 20 | End 1 | The Clippers have forced six turnovers — and turned it over six times. Marcus Morris is 3 for 6, 2-4 from deep for nine first-quarter points. Steph Curry’s got six to lead the Dubs. – 4:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Clippers 24, Warriors 20
Best-case scenario start for Marcus Morris with 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. – 4:05 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
With his second made three vs. the Clippers, Steph Curry arrives at 100 threes made in 19 games, passing his own record for fastest to reach 100 threes in a season. The previous record was 20 games, set by Steph in 2015-2016 and 2018-2019. – 4:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have lost Steph Curry for about a second each on two Warriors possessions and it’s led to six points by Curry. – 4:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Fastest player to ever reach 100 threes in a single season:
1. Stephen Curry – 2021-22 (19 games)
2. Stephen Curry – 2015-16 (20 games)
3. Stephen Curry – 2018-19 (20 games) pic.twitter.com/QUeQWPBXUP – 4:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ AND ONE!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/PqUsyvoO1k – 4:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Sunday’s Warriors vs. Clippers game, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/28/war… – 4:00 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond is on the free throw line after a hard fall and Warriors timeout to give him a moment. Misses both but he stays in the game. – 3:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard got a off hand floater to go after not attempting a shot inside the arc Friday.
Problem is, Kennard’s shot hasn’t come back yet. Missed 8 of 10 3s Friday, missed his first two 3s today.
LA leading Warriors 16-12 with 4:03 left in first quarter. Curry resting – 3:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ball movement leading to buckets 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/glZkgW40DD – 3:57 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Denied by @Eric Bledsoe .
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/NXfTP3fw18 – 3:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue talked pregame about how good Golden State has been on the boards. It’s early but Clippers are leading the rebounding edge 10-4. – 3:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA with a good start despite rare Reggie Jackson foul trouble and Paul George already losing three turnovers for 5 points.
Clippers up 11-10 and winning overall rebounding and turnover battle with 6:52 left in first quarter. – 3:49 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Both teams are 4 for 8, both teams with early turnovers — four for Golden State, three for the Clips.
LA leads: 11-10, 6:52 1st. – 3:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
You wonder about the familiarity this Clippers group is playing with. Luke Kennard in with the starters and Marcus Morris; those two haven’t overlapped much this yr. Already one moment where it looked like they were trying to figure out if it was a Luke screen or Morris postup. – 3:48 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
10,000 career points for @Eric Bledsoe . 👏 pic.twitter.com/EGgcDZmAha – 3:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Bledsoe has hit a fourth catch-and-shoot three in his last two games after making 25% of them entering his last game.
“It’s been there for us all season, and if he doesn’t have the shot, he can catch and put it on the floor and create for someone else,” Ty Lue said pregame – 3:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
It’s go time.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/9PnvjZftmj – 3:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Eric Bledsoe just eclipsed 10,000 career points — came in with 9,999. – 3:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Starting off with a #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fg3keGyDdh – 3:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Once again, the Warriors fans on the road are louder than the home fans. – 3:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Amir Coffey, inactive for the Ibaka-Hartenstein show Friday morning, is in uniform today vs Warriors.
Coffey played 14:42 last month in Golden State and was a +14. Justise Winslow played 13:31 last month in Golden state and was a -1.
Nicolas Batum did not play (personal). – 3:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Matinee game, and the Warriors part of STAPLES Center has absolutely come through
(also… LAC game ops, as usual, went with the Undertaker theme for Warriors starting lineups) – 3:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Lacin’ up for game time.
🕧12:30PM PT | 📺@BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/bQ6VFt7xJx – 3:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Back at it. You ready?
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/wnYuUeMp5u – 3:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ready for action.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/w58nvD2jeB – 3:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers will start Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, Eric Bledsoe and Regge Jackson vs. Golden State today. NBA’s top-two defenses facing off. – 3:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Dubs-Clips today:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
GSW
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry – 3:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “Looney is playing fantastic basketball. He’s totally underrated. He’ll never get the credit he deserves.” Time for another appreciation piece, @dieter? – 3:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue noted that Warriors’ rebounding has been outstanding this season, and that he is concerned with not turning the ball over and igniting their lethal fast break offense
“Biggest thing for us is just taking care of the basketball… they’re going to make you pay.” – 2:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson is scrimmaging back in the Bay Area, while James Wiseman is continuing his rehab work. Andre Iguodala with team on current trip, but won’t be cleared to play. – 2:54 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“So you work for the Clippers?” No, no. “Do you get free tickets?” Nope. “Do you go to the games?“ Yep. “Oh, and you … write about the games?” Yep. “And that’s, like, a job?”
Yep. pic.twitter.com/DzxdA9pYvX – 2:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Warriors added Kenny Atkinson to the coaching staff for this season after Atkinson helped run the Clippers’ player development program on Tyronn Lue’s 2020-21 team.
I asked Steve Kerr about the decision to bring Atkinson aboard and the impact he has had this season: pic.twitter.com/koLUr1VTCs – 2:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
buckets for breakfast
@Juan Toscano-Anderson || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/j9GGAfi02z – 2:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry pre-game warmup. All makes pic.twitter.com/KM9lSQnDhs – 2:28 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
If you look at NBA Projection models there is a huge gap between top 3 in West (GSW, Phx, Uta) and the #4
Five Thiry Eight has 3rd seed (GSW) at 53 and 4th at 47
Team Rankings has 3rd seed (Uta) at 56 and 4th at 45
Basketball-Reference has 3rd seed (Uta) at 54 and 4th at 46 – 2:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Time for work.
🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/MYRyCfgDd7 – 2:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Good morning from Los Angeles 📍 pic.twitter.com/vzAkXWL6UF – 2:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kerr on the 1 v 2 defenses in the league meeting: “Their physicality, they’re length at pretty much every position. They added Bledsoe who’s kind of a bulldog defensively, I think Ty has coached against us 40 times … so he knows our team.” – 2:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and James Wiseman remained back in the Bay Area during this four-day Warriors road trip. Klay is increasing the intensity of his scrimmaging, Wiseman is still not yet cleared for 5-on-5 contact work. – 2:07 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Per Kerr, Klay and Wiseman are not on the roadtrip. Klay is doing 5×5 scrimmages, Wiseman continues his work, Kerr doesn’t think Wiseman is scrimmaging yet, he does not ask team doctors daily. They’ll tell him when Wise is ready for next thing. – 2:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Iguodala is on the trip — but he won’t play in LA or Phoenix as he continues to deal with knee soreness/swelling. – 2:07 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Warriors injury updates, per Steve Kerr:
+Klay Thompson will continue to do 5-on-5 work while the Warriors are on this two-game road trip
+Andre Iguodala (knee) is on the trip but will not play
+James Wiseman is not yet doing 5-on-5 – 2:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala got back on the court yesterday. First time since his knee swelled up. He will miss his sixth straight game today. Won’t return in Phoenix on Tuesday. But getting closer. – 2:06 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala is on the road trip with the Warriors. He got some on court work in the other day, but Steve Kerr doesn’t expect Iguodala to play in either road game. – 2:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala and Damion Lee remain out this afternoon against the Clippers, but the Warriors will have Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody available. – 2:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1960, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor had one of the most efficient games of his career in a 137-112 win over the Warriors:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 23 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 16-23 FG
✅ 10-12 FT
Baylor averaged a ridiculous 34.8 PPG, 19.8 RPG, and 5.1 APG that season. pic.twitter.com/whGzEoYcYQ – 2:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The officiating emphasis has allowed more contact this season, but playing Steph Curry more physically is “easier said than done,” Ty Lue said. He said he’s the best at turning a team’s aggressiveness against them. – 1:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “I don’t cheer for too many guys. But I cheer for Steve.” Even through all their Finals battles, Lue said Kerr is “genuinely good guy” and expressed gratitude for him being in touch over the years – 1:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is talking before today’s 12:30 p.m. game vs. Golden State.
Biggest thing for the Clippers, he said, is not turning over the basketball vs. the league’s No. 1-rated defense. – 1:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Happy birthday, @BJ Boston! 🎉
For every comment/retweet, @Aspiration will plant one tree for Brandon’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/I3XlFZmI24 – 12:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“We started understanding how each others’ minds were clicking, what we were miscommunicating, where guys were confused.”
On the players-only film session down 0-2 to Dallas that Paul George hosted, and the butterfly effect it’s had on his MVP-level start latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 12:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: #Suns, #Warriors 1-2 heading into Tuesday’s showdown in Phoenix (w/videos) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looking back at Friday night in Golden State…
-Trail Blazers tied Warriors at 42, 2:49 left in 1st half
-Warriors hit b2b 3s, force timeout
-Blazers get a dunk ATO, then Warriors run off 10 unanswered
-16-2 GS run to close half overall
-Warriors up 8+ points whole 2nd half – 12:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Game notes gem: Stephen Curry is two 3-pointers shy of 100 for the season. If Curry makes two 3-pointers against the Clippers, he will break his own NBA record for the fewest games needed to reach 100 3-pointers in a season. – 12:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Another great piece by @Andrew Greif in @latimessports on: Steph Curry’s in town, but leave room for Paul George in the early MVP conversation latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 12:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: After two years on sideline, Klay Thompson aching to rejoin #Warriors bostonglobe.com/2021/11/27/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 11:16 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday matinee in L.A.
🏀 GSW at LAC
🕧 12:30pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/pkHKA6sfKK
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Dlamfe0iaB – 11:12 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Sunday matinee on deck!
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/hut4n2rBdC – 11:10 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
At the quarter-pole of the NBA season, I asked around about Paul George’s case for MVP. The Clippers told me about that (“the motherf— can play”) but they really wanted to talk about a night in May that in many ways set his season in motion.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:08 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So…Suns-Warriors on Tuesday night is an event, huh? That’s pretty awesome. – 10:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Since the 16-game win streak began, the Suns rank:
-2nd in Net Rating (+11.3)
-5th in O-rating (112.4)
-2nd in D-rating (101.2)
The Warriors rank:
-1st in Net Rating (+16.5)
-1st in O-rating (115.5)
-1st in D-rating (99.0)
Tuesday should be a lot of fun. – 10:21 AM
