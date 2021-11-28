USA Today Sports

Isaiah Thomas open to playing overseas

November 28, 2021- by

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
USA 95, Cuba 90. The game story from Mexico, and how Isaiah Thomas came up big late for the Americans in their World Cup qualifying opener. apnews.com/article/nba-sp…7:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Isaiah Thomas, after scoring 21 USAB’s win tonight: “The ultimate goal is to get back in the NBA. I just love playing the game of basketball. So, obviously, at some point, if the NBA isn’t an option I’ve got to look at options overseas. … I love competing and I love playing.” – 7:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
USA Basketball opens qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup with a 95-90 win over Cuba. Isaiah Thomas had the dagger, a 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left that sealed matters for the Americans and capped his 21-point night. – 7:20 PM

Isaiah Thomas, 32, confirms he worked out for multiple NBA teams in the offseason and nearly landed a contract with one squad. “This offseason I worked out for three teams and got very-positive feedback from every organization,” Thomas said. “There was one team that I was basically very close to signing (with), then it didn’t happen.” -via NESN.com / November 9, 2021

