Isaiah Thomas open to playing overseas

Tim Reynolds: Isaiah Thomas, after scoring 21 USAB’s win tonight: “The ultimate goal is to get back in the NBA. I just love playing the game of basketball. So, obviously, at some point, if the NBA isn’t an option I’ve got to look at options overseas. … I love competing and I love playing.”
USA 95, Cuba 90. The game story from Mexico, and how Isaiah Thomas came up big late for the Americans in their World Cup qualifying opener. apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 7:56 PM
Isaiah Thomas, after scoring 21 USAB’s win tonight: “The ultimate goal is to get back in the NBA. I just love playing the game of basketball. So, obviously, at some point, if the NBA isn’t an option I’ve got to look at options overseas. … I love competing and I love playing.” – 7:49 PM
USA Basketball opens qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup with a 95-90 win over Cuba. Isaiah Thomas had the dagger, a 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left that sealed matters for the Americans and capped his 21-point night. – 7:20 PM
Isaiah Thomas, 32, confirms he worked out for multiple NBA teams in the offseason and nearly landed a contract with one squad. “This offseason I worked out for three teams and got very-positive feedback from every organization,” Thomas said. “There was one team that I was basically very close to signing (with), then it didn’t happen.” -via NESN.com / November 9, 2021
Isaiah Thomas: “This is the time especially where teams — if they don’t start out as good as they thought they would — they’ve got to make changes, and there’s need for teams. I know at some point during the season a team is going to call, and I’m going to be ready to take advantage of the opportunity.” -via NESN.com / November 9, 2021
The former Boston Celtics star details his daily routine in video he released Monday, titled “For the Love of the Game.” Thomas narrates the 15-minute documentary-style video, which follows him from his early morning through early evening workouts, as he seeks to maintain NBA-ready fitness and sharpness, while also honoring his commitments to his family and community. -via NESN.com / November 9, 2021