Joe Mullinax: Jenkins expects Ja Morant to be re-evaluated “in a few weeks”. He acknowledges that whatever timeline is eventually set he usually beats it. They’re going to be cautious however.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant was yelling out the Kings play out of the last stoppage before it happened. – 6:27 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings were swept by the Grizzlies last season, but Memphis is playing without Ja Morant and Sacramento is coming off a thrilling, 3-OT road victory over the Lakers on Friday night.
How y’all feeling, Kings fans? – 5:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Grizzlies are starting Tyus Jones at point guard vs. the Kings today with Ja Morant out of the lineup. Jones is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 assists in 15.7 mpg; shooting career highs of 51.1% FG and 50% 3FG on 1.9 attempts per game. Started 49 games over first six seasons. – 5:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame media availability today, Coach Jenkins reiterated that Ja Morant avoided significant injury and will be out a few weeks. There’s no set timeline but they expect a full recovery and will have an update each week as everything unfolds. – 4:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for Coach Jenkins. Time for a pregame poll.
Hypothetically, Ja Morant returns almost a month from today, Dec. 29th, at home against the Lakers. Between tonight and that game Memphis plays 16 games.
Assuming the roster stays the same – how many do the Grizzlies win? – 4:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins expects Ja Morant to be re-evaluated “in a few weeks”. He acknowledges that whatever timeline is eventually set he usually beats it. They’re going to be cautious however. – 4:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Ja Morant out for Grizzlies; Barnes, Holmes, Harkless injury updates sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ja Morant has officially been ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings with a left knee sprain. Sam Merrill is out with a left ankle sprain. – 6:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings in Memphis on Sunday, Sacramento lists Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) out, Harrison Barnes (foot sprain) as doubtful, Moe Harkless (knee soreness) as questionable.
Ja Morant is out for Grizzlies with the knee sprain. – 6:35 PM
Jason Anderson: The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out Ja Morant (left knee sprain) for Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Maurice Harkless (knee) is questionable, Harrison Barnes (foot) is doubtful and Richaun Holmes (illness) is out for for the Kings. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 27, 2021
Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins did not give a timeline for Ja Morant’s return. I followed up as and if it will be this season (obvious question, just making sure it got asked). He said it absolutely will be this season. He also expects Desmond Bane to be the secondary ball handler now. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / November 27, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: More testing to come on Ja Morant’s left knee and that’ll give the Grizzlies a clearer sense of the sprain’s severity. Once that’s done, Memphis will know better a timetable on a return. Morant’s had a monster season — and he will be back to complete it. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 27, 2021