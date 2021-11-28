Joel Embiid on COVID: 'I thought I wasn't going to make it'

Noah Levick: Joel Embiid on having COVID-19: “I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. It was that bad.” Embiid said his first workout was a couple days ago and it’s a “miracle” he played 45 minutes tonight.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
