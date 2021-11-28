Klay Thompson assigned to G League

Shams Charania: Another step in Klay Thompson’s return process: The Golden State Warriors assigned Thompson to G League Santa Cruz for increased practice reps, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Poole had 15 in the 3rd. His ability to get hot offensively is going to be such a huge weapon for the Warriors off the bench later in the year. A totally different dynamic for Kerr once Klay comes back. – 5:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay on Friday vs Klay on Sunday. He just wants to play 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nFBjecF2O4 – 5:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Klay Thompson and Warriors center James Wiseman have been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate. pic.twitter.com/8fRElGF7ox – 5:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors have assigned Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors to get more practice time. Good sign for Wise – this morning Kerr said Wiseman was not yet cleared to scrimmage and didn’t offer a timetable for when he’d be able to. – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Another step toward Klay Thompson and James Wiseman returning. #DubNation #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/whKeEVo5CD – 4:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Golden State Warriors say they have assigned guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. – 4:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson has progressed to the point where he’s making a trip to the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors while Golden State is on the road – 4:31 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Warriors’ mid-game Klay/Wiseman news dump appreciated. Take our mind off whatever this is we’re watching. – 4:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Another step in Klay Thompson’s return process: The Golden State Warriors assigned Thompson to G League Santa Cruz for increased practice reps, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 4:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson is scrimmaging back in the Bay Area, while James Wiseman is continuing his rehab work. Andre Iguodala with team on current trip, but won’t be cleared to play. – 2:54 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Per Kerr, Klay and Wiseman are not on the roadtrip. Klay is doing 5×5 scrimmages, Wiseman continues his work, Kerr doesn’t think Wiseman is scrimmaging yet, he does not ask team doctors daily. They’ll tell him when Wise is ready for next thing. – 2:07 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Warriors injury updates, per Steve Kerr:
+Klay Thompson will continue to do 5-on-5 work while the Warriors are on this two-game road trip
+Andre Iguodala (knee) is on the trip but will not play
+James Wiseman is not yet doing 5-on-5 – 2:06 PM
Warriors injury updates, per Steve Kerr:
+Klay Thompson will continue to do 5-on-5 work while the Warriors are on this two-game road trip
+Andre Iguodala (knee) is on the trip but will not play
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: After two years on sideline, Klay Thompson aching to rejoin #Warriors bostonglobe.com/2021/11/27/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 11:16 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Fans at Chase Center chanted Klay Thompson’s name as he stayed on the bench after the Warriors secured a victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/27/wat… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Fans at Chase Center chanted Klay Thompson’s name as he stayed on the bench after the Warriors secured a victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/27/wat… – 8:00 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson and James Wiseman remained back in the Bay Area during this four-day Warriors road trip. Klay is increasing the intensity of his scrimmaging, Wiseman is still not yet cleared for 5-on-5 contact work. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / November 28, 2021
Kerith Burke: Doc Rivers on Klay’s imminent return: “I think he’ll be fine. Unless he forgets to shoot. Which I don’t think he will.” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / November 24, 2021