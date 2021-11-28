Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (12-8) play against the Indiana Pacers (12-12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday November 28, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 70, Indiana Pacers 62 (Q3 07:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
BLOCK ➡️ BUCKET
@Justin Holiday x @Caris LeVert
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/J9J0rK6CQ6 – 6:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton also getting it done as a playmaker while he still looks for his shot…has more assists than field goals at this point. #Bucks up 65-60. – 6:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris ➡️ Giannis like they’ve done so many times before pic.twitter.com/5JJlYDfbcU – 6:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are hanging around, within two of the Bucks despite 0pts from Sabonis. He’s 0 for 5. Turner has only 2.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
HALFTIME 📊
@Caris LeVert: 18p/2r
@Malcolm Brogdon: 9p/2r
@Chris Duarte: 8p/3r/3a/3s pic.twitter.com/MDwSW8WeJO – 6:07 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers are not playing particularly well, but have hit enough 3s and played good enough defense to keep this one relatively close at the half. Milwaukee leads 52-47 at the break. Giannis has 14 and 6, but LeVert had a wonderful 18 point half to help keep Indiana in this game. – 6:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Frustrated by the offensive foul on Sabonis, Carlisle challenged the play. He then made sure the officials knew fouls were 5-1 Pacers in the 2Q. And drew a technical foul, his third of the season.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Some sloppy play by both teams here near the end of the first half – #Bucks lead 49-42 with 90 seconds left. – 6:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis learning from Midrange Middleton pic.twitter.com/BDhE8OEIWq – 6:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks lead 43-37 with just under five minutes left in the first half.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks can’t buy a three right now (20%) but still lead 38-33 in Indiana. – 5:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Now at @TheAthletic (with some insight from me on a potential role):
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A quick 8-0 run by the #Bucks forces the #Pacers into a timeout. Milwaukee has been starting games with such runs, but this one has them up 34-26. – 5:40 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
DeMarcus Cousins non-guaranteed contract means the Bucks could waive him at any point (until the NBA’s guarantee date in early January) and have no further salary obligations after he’s waived
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A couple of runs by each team led to the first quarter ending all square in Indiana. #Bucks and #Pacers tied up at 26 after one. – 5:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Milwaukee #Bucks are set to sign DeMarcus Cousins jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The shooting hasn’t cooled for the #Bucks (62.6%) — imagine if they hit some threes (2-for-7). They’re up 22-16 and led by 10 just a moment ago. – 5:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
early buckets from @Caris LeVert 🏹
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 13-8 in the early going in Indiana. Once again, they are off to a hot start shooting the ball at 60% overall (despite being just 1-for-4 from behind the three-point line). – 5:17 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
DeMarcus Cousins joining the Bucks with his eyes on the ring
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone last month: “I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus Cousins is not in the league right now.”
Malone on Friday: “Back in the ’80s, ’90s it seemed like everybody had that true center, shot-blocker. Not everybody has that luxury these days.”
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on DeMarcus Cousins agreeing to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with Milwaukee Bucks a non-guaranteed deal
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez (back) has only been able to play in one game this season … so the win-now reigning champs have made a win-now move by striking a deal with the best available center: DeMarcus Cousins.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bucks are signing C DeMarcus Cousins to a non-guaranteed deal, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/gN88d5GX43 – 4:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Today’s starters: pic.twitter.com/JZdzM7ELjr – 4:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks are signing four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a non-guaranteed deal, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, source tells ESPN. – 4:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat has recorded 20 points in a game for the 3rd time this season.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game vs. Milwaukee:
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Dozier, Murray and Porter are all OUT, as expected.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Previously in Indiana, the Bucks took the lead at the end of the 1st and never looked back!!
Tony East @TEastNBA
Warmups complete for the 2-time MVP and NBA Champ. Pacers-Bucks tips at 5: pic.twitter.com/5kocSJa4zz – 3:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
#HappyHanukkah from our family to yours! pic.twitter.com/hpEVXrNuMy – 2:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the two courtside fans at Pacers-Lakers who were removed from seats: “The fans were ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.” – 1:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Which uniform is your favorite this season?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1992, the @Indiana Pacers Reggie Miller scored a career-high and franchise-record 57 points in a 134-122 win over the Hornets.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
𝓞𝓷 𝓣𝓱𝓲𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝔂 in 1992, @Reggie Miller dropped a franchise-record 57 points with 8 assists & 5 rebounds in win over Charlotte. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/PcSyVvr3VP – 12:00 PM
