No timetable for OG Anunoby's return

No timetable for OG Anunoby's return

Eric Koreen: OG Anunoby (hip pointer) and Gary Trent (calf) are out. No timeline for Anunoby. Looks to be just a deep painful bruise for Trent.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Raptors – Scotia Bank Arena – November 28, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Svi Mykhailiuk, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa
OUT: Boston: Schroder, R. Williams Toronto: Anunoby, Trent Jr., pic.twitter.com/4LG04yu5uP5:40 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
So Anunoby (hip pointer) remains out joined by Gary Trent Jr. (calf) joining already scratched Khem Birch (swollen knee) . Svi Mykhailiuk starts in Trent’s place. – 4:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For Raptors, Birch, Trent, Anunoby all out, Yuta in, Svi starts in Trent’s spot – 4:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
So, with Anunoby, Trent and Birch out, Dragic away from the team, and Johnson with the 905, the Raptors will have 11 active bodies vs Boston tonight, including Watanabe who’s on a minute restriction. – 4:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs the Celtics. – 4:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Anunoby, Trent Jr. and Birch are OUT tonight for #Raptors vs. #Celtics. – 4:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby (hip pointer) and Gary Trent (calf) are out. No timeline for Anunoby. Looks to be just a deep painful bruise for Trent. – 4:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby and Trent are both OUT vs Boston today. Birch was ruled out yesterday. – 4:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Dennis Schroder is out with an ankle sprain and Robert Williams is out with a non-COVID illness for tomorrow’s game in Toronto. Jaylen Brown is once again questionable. Raptors said earlier OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are questionable for the game. – 5:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby (hip pointer) and Gary Trent Jr. (left calf) are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Boston. Khem Birch (knee) and David Johnson (G League) are out. Yuta Watanabe is not on the injury report. – 2:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr are questionable for tomorrow. Khem Birch is out. Yuta Watanabe is not on the injury report! – 2:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Khem Birch has already been ruled out for tomorrow vs Boston. OG Anunoby (who was limited in practice today) and Gary Trent Jr. (who didn’t practice) are listed as questionable. Yuta Watanabe isn’t on the injury report and will play. – 2:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby was a limited participant in practice today. He’s questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Boston. – 2:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nick Nurse is “hoping it’s any day now” but not today as OG Anunoby remains out for tonight in Indianapolis – 6:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby is OUT again tonight vs Indiana. Raptors had hoped to have him back at some point on this trip but he wasn’t ready. Hope is to have him back “any day now”, Nurse says. – 6:37 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
OG Anunoby is out for the Raptors tonight, Nick Nurse says. – 6:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby will not play tonight. “I’m hoping it’s any day now,” Nurse says. – 6:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
OG Anunoby will not play tonight – 6:36 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
OG Anunoby is still out – 6:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ injury report has Khem Birch listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game in Indiana. OG Anunoby is questionable. – 4:54 PM

