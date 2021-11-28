Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (8-13) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) at FedExForum
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 28, 2021
Sacramento Kings 101, Memphis Grizzlies 128 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We can’t let that happen to us again.” — Kings guard Buddy Hield on today’s 128-101 loss to the Grizzlies – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson. – 8:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hi friends. @JoeMullinax back with you for postgame media availability. Lots of happiness after a good first win without Ja Morant (for “a few weeks”). – 8:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Memphis BBQ. After a thrilling triple OT win over the Lakers Friday, the Kings looked like a team building moment. That idea ended quickly on Sunday when they were run off the court by the Grizzlies by a final of 128-101. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the drubbing. – 8:24 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Grizzlies – who have been among the worst defensive teams in the league – seemed likely to crater without MVP candidate Ja Morant
Memphis just beat Sacramento by 27… – 8:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Memphis should be worried about their playoff chances with Ja Morant out for several weeks.”
Says who?
The Grizzlies dominated the Sacramento Kings in game one without their young superstar. https://t.co/B036FYzZDG pic.twitter.com/zIhLcovLZX – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GRIZZ DUB.
GRIZZ DUB. pic.twitter.com/YOb2pdhn9u – 8:22 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
2-7 at home now, tuesday is one you absolutely have to get against a grizzlies team that won’t have ja morant – 8:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings are shooting under 32% from the field with a minute left in the game. – 8:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Homestand starts poorly; Memphis here Tuesday and the Raptors need some healthy bodies – 8:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WE GOT YOUR BACK. I GOT YOUR BACK.
@Santi Aldama | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/xAJwrjjAJu – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
hit the RT if this is your mood rn. pic.twitter.com/tUM24SfzHB – 8:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
3 down. one to go. +32 for the good guys.
📺 Watch on @GrizzOnBally 📺
📻 Listen on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/UDuDBp7LXq – 7:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Every Grizzlies win is better with snacks. @Ja Morant knows. pic.twitter.com/fk7oYdYbbZ – 7:55 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Another night where Desmond Bane has hit 4+ three-pointers! – 7:53 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Ahead of Lakers-Pistons today, a last look back on the 3OT loss to the Kings and three numbers that underscore the Lakers’ issues: ocregister.com/2021/11/27/the… – 7:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Kings have fully engaged KANGZ mode. Time to work on the Game Recap. – 7:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
13 for 13 in the 3rd quarter.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/a8Y1sZADgs – 7:51 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is why I say that the Kings’ main issue wasn’t Luke Walton or any coach. Nothing can stop the lazy effort and poor execution on both ends other than the players. They aren’t consistent enough to deserve a coach taking the blame for them. – 7:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The new “Big Three” of Jaren Jackson Jr./Desmond Bane/Dillon Brooks is currently 20-35 from the floor for 52 points. Their bench has a combined 38 to this point.
They’ll win, and win often, if that can be sustained.
It probably can’t be. But enjoy tonight. – 7:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
DB GOT IN HIS DIOR DUFFLE REAL QUICK pic.twitter.com/KVkSArhr3r – 7:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
22-9 3rd quarter start for Memphis. Kings are cooked. 98-61 6:08 3rd. – 7:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The second unit playing to the level of the first unit. 98-61 Grizzlies. – 7:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks looks to the Memphis bench after that dribble move for the dunk.
He winks at Ja and says “Oh, you like that one?”
Ja started laughing. – 7:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks to himself in the mirror every night before bed pic.twitter.com/JvWzUvrGbF – 7:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry had enough of his starters. 3 minutes into the third it’s Mitchell, Hield, King, Bagley and Jones. Rightfully so. Embarrassing effort. – 7:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis gets the Kings on the board with a floater to start the third. – 7:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies halftime show live band is playing a cover of My Own Worst Enemy by Lit and 13 year-old me is TURNING UP RIGHT NOW
PLEASE TELL ME WHYYYYYYYYY – 7:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
well, that was a fun 24 minutes.
🐻 37 bench points
🐻 46 paint points
🐻 20 assists pic.twitter.com/Z8syZGJFaN – 7:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Grizzlies have a 76-52 halftime lead over the Kings, who can’t shoot, can’t rebound and can’t guard anybody right now. Memphis is shooting 55.4% with a 33-24 rebounding advantage. The Grizzlies average 109.7 ppg but they’re on pace for 150 in this one without Ja Morant. – 7:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies are on pace to score 152 points.
MEMPHIS STAND UP pic.twitter.com/nYBLXV99KN – 7:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The rout is on. Memphis with two quarters of 35+ points, our score the Kings 38-27 in the second quarter to lead 76-52 at the half. Desmond Bane with 15 for the Grizzlies who shoot 55%. – 7:10 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings going with the “Don’t play defense, only shoot threes” strategy from last season.
Grizzlies lead 76-52 at half. – 7:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lay an egg in the first half. Trail the Grizzlies 76-52. Hield leads with 13 points. Fox has 12. Kings shoot 34% from the field and fail to play defense. – 7:08 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Yeah Brandon Clarke should never be out of the rotation again. pic.twitter.com/NZ048rELyt – 7:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I get so much joy out of the cosmic balancing out that is the Boston Celtics basically giving us Desmond Bane.
No more hard feelings @celticsblog. I have healed. – 7:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
give us a good name for that @Desmond Bane side step.
best answers get a follow. pic.twitter.com/09UkZRPBGc – 7:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
ACKNOWLEDGE DESMOND BANE AS THE BEST (active) PLAYER ON THE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES YOU COWARDS – 7:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Tee Morant deserves an assist for the Buddy Hield missed 3. He was yelling at him the whole possession, and then there was a loud “ayyyyyyyy! I told y’all Buddy is with us!” after the brick. – 7:01 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings look absolutely dreadful in the half court offense. Shot selection really poor, ball movement stagnating and the pace slowing from what was witnessed in the opening quarter. – 6:59 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings’ offense now looks similar to their defense. 64-44 Grizzlies. – 6:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
dime dropping like issa hole in his pocket. pic.twitter.com/Zf9VZFEO7w – 6:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials review gives a flagrant 1 to Damian Jones as he and Steven Adams hit the floor – 6:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams isn’t someone I’d shove like that. But live your life I guess. – 6:57 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bagley taking aim at history. Just three more minutes for the record …. pic.twitter.com/iSc232mVVG – 6:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis left the game and headed straight back to the locker room with an apparent leg injury. – 6:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What a nice post move from Jaren Jackson Jr. on that possession. Grizzlies need more of that. – 6:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams the offensive rebounder and the passer isn’t what we expected fully. But I guess it’ll have to do. – 6:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
float like a butterfly, sting like BC 👀 pic.twitter.com/RI2keCdHCK – 6:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keep on eye on the level of Marvin Bagley III’s hips on defense. This is something assistant coach Doug Christie once mentioned when he was working on TV. Marvin seems to be doing a better job of staying down and balanced in his stance, not bouncing. Probably no coincidence. – 6:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Stones Jones is a professional floater.
@Tyus Jones | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/V4R7Blq9vc – 6:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield is up to 11 points. Not shooting well from long range, but getting to the rim. – 6:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield finally gets a 3-ball to fall after an 0-for-6 start from deep. – 6:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
38 points in the first quarter.
we lead by 13.
what’s the score? do the math.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/z536DyyiHM – 6:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Giving up 38 points to the Grizzlies in the 1st quarter isn’t exactly a recipe for success.
Memphis averaging 28 points in the 1st quarter this season. – 6:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Grizzlies 38-25 after 1. Tristan Thompson with a 7 point opening period helping to pick Sacramento up from the mat. Kings shoot 37.5% – 6:39 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Great start for the Grizzlies:
-38 PTS in the 1st qtr
-shooting 58%
-22 PTS in the paint – 6:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“The Memphis Grizzlies just needed one thing to happen to unleash their full potential –
Ja Morant to stop holding them back.”
– @NathanChester24’s Tuesday column probably – 6:38 PM
“The Memphis Grizzlies just needed one thing to happen to unleash their full potential –
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 38-25 after 1Q. Ugly basketball from Sacramento. Tristan Thompson leads with 7 points. 6 points for Fox. – 6:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
When @Desmond Bane shoots from deep: pic.twitter.com/IL8n251Znd – 6:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson has been impactful again here in the first quarter, but the missed free throws are an issue. – 6:35 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
A few ?s Sac & Mem bottom 3 #NBA D – R u contesting shots? R u getting beat by straight line drives? R your rotations there? R u fighting over pick & rolls? R u communicating? Is your D on a string? R u connected? R u boxing out? R u practicing Tom Izzo’s “Hit, find & go get it?” – 6:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WHO RUN IT? WHO RUN IT? WHO RUN IT?
@Tyus Jones | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/FlcJhYVw1l – 6:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ziaire Williams good things happening! pic.twitter.com/Glz9LO493D – 6:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant was yelling out the Kings play out of the last stoppage before it happened. – 6:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Adams didn’t even try to get up/vertical to contest that Thompson shot. If that’s the way he’s gonna roll I am not sure why Xavier Tillman is/has been glued to the bench. – 6:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
sunday back scratcher.
8 first quarter for @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/H42NlWfoiA – 6:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tristan Thompson with a nice impact in the early going in Memphis. Kings dig themselves out of the 11-0 hole. – 6:24 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
An auspicious 11-0 start for #Grizzlies hosting #Kings but Sac bounces down 15-11; #Sacramento #27 in D Rating; #Memphis last in league Which team will demonstrate poise to get the offense they want? #GrindCity #SacramentoProud – 6:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies off to an 11-0 start here. Babe and Brooks look aggressive. Exactly what they needed. – 6:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Quick hook for Terence Davis, who is replaced by Buddy Hield after picking up two fouls in the first minute. Grizzlies jump out to a 9-0 lead. Kings need to wake up. – 6:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
7-0 run by the Grizzlies to start the game. Gentry has already gone to Buddy Hield. – 6:13 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Kings with offensive fouls on each of their first two possessions – 6:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Back-to-back offensive fouls to start the game for Sacramento. Not ideal. – 6:11 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings were swept by the Grizzlies last season, but Memphis is playing without Ja Morant and Sacramento is coming off a thrilling, 3-OT road victory over the Lakers on Friday night.
How y’all feeling, Kings fans? – 5:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Paging, @badunclep Please come to your computer, @badunclep
Your officials for tonight’s Grizz vs. Kings game: Tre Maddox, Brent Barnaky and Lauren Holtkamp. This crew has the potential of getting the Unk seal of approval. – 5:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Grizzlies are starting Tyus Jones at point guard vs. the Kings today with Ja Morant out of the lineup. Jones is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 assists in 15.7 mpg; shooting career highs of 51.1% FG and 50% 3FG on 1.9 attempts per game. Started 49 games over first six seasons. – 5:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we play a basketball game today vs. a team from Sacramento.
cc: @ImLiteralLarry1 pic.twitter.com/zoMEzgckEh – 5:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @terencedavisjr
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/81uLVEjHpD – 5:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Memphis Grizzlies – 11/28:
Harrison Barnes (right foot sprain) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (left knee soreness) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (illness) – OUT – 5:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five vs. @Sacramento Kings
🔵 @Tyus Jones
🦆 @Dillon Brooks
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/OAUrVuBzdA – 5:30 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
The @Sacramento Kings look to make it 3 in a row when they take on the @Memphis Grizzlies this afternoon. He doesn’t know it yet but I’m doing an IG live with my guy @kennythomasnba at 2:30. We’ll give you a behind the scenes look at PreGame Live on my IG page. See you at 2:30 #NBA – 5:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
sunday casuals 💧
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/CnZe4dbTca – 4:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame media availability today, Coach Jenkins reiterated that Ja Morant avoided significant injury and will be out a few weeks. There’s no set timeline but they expect a full recovery and will have an update each week as everything unfolds. – 4:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry said that Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Moe Harkless are all day-to-day. Nothing long term for any of them. – 4:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Moe Harkless will not play. He’s dinged up. Needs a few days to heal up. – 4:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Maurice Harkless (knee) is day-to-day. Harrison Barnes (foot) is also day-to-day, but no timetable. Richaun Holmes is getting better from a non-COVID illness, also considered day-to-dday. – 4:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he will start Fox, Haliburton, Terence Davis, Chimezie Metu and Alex Len. – 4:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Terence Davis
Chimezie Metu
Alex Len – 4:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for Coach Jenkins. Time for a pregame poll.
Hypothetically, Ja Morant returns almost a month from today, Dec. 29th, at home against the Lakers. Between tonight and that game Memphis plays 16 games.
Assuming the roster stays the same – how many do the Grizzlies win? – 4:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Coach Jenkins about what changes, if anything, with the coaching change for the Kings. He said it remains relatively status quo, but noted some rotation changes (in part due to injury) – 4:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that De’Aaron Fox in the pick and roll and Buddy Hield from three must be emphasized defensively – 4:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins expects Ja Morant to be re-evaluated “in a few weeks”. He acknowledges that whatever timeline is eventually set he usually beats it. They’re going to be cautious however. – 4:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins is here. He says that the Grizzlies will be operating by committee at PG – Tyus Jones will start, Desmond Bane will be the primary “back-up” – 4:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. @JoeMullinax with you for pregame media availability with Coach Taylor Jenkins ahead of Kings/Grizzlies – 4:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No change in the morning injury reports for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes is doubtful with a right foot sprain. Richaun Holmes is out due to a non-covid related illness. Moe Harkless is questionable with left knee soreness. – 3:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Kings fired Luke Walton earlier this week.
Former Kings Center, Scot Pollard, tells @BCusterTV & @Mitch Lawrence if the team was thinking about making a change, it should have happened in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/oHDy8lc2bD – 2:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Ja Morant out for Grizzlies; Barnes, Holmes, Harkless injury updates sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:02 PM
