Wendell Carter fined for throwing glasses at official

JD Shaw: Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. has been fined $35,000 for forcefully throwing his protective glasses at a game official.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Robin Lopez fouls out and shortly after Wendell Carter Jr. is hit with a double-tech and ejected after arguing a non-call following his emphatic slam. – 10:06 PM
Robin Lopez fouls out and shortly after Wendell Carter Jr. is hit with a double-tech and ejected after arguing a non-call following his emphatic slam. – 10:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From a video tribute to sharing the night with his family to offering Wendell Carter Jr. words of encouragement, Friday night was an emotional one for Nikola Vucevic.
He savored it—and a Bulls’ victory.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:46 PM
From a video tribute to sharing the night with his family to offering Wendell Carter Jr. words of encouragement, Friday night was an emotional one for Nikola Vucevic.
He savored it—and a Bulls’ victory.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic sought out Wendell Carter Jr. postgame. Said he offered words of encouragement and praised him for working hard on his game: “I always liked his game even before when he was with the Bulls. I think he has a special future.” – 10:16 PM
Nikola Vucevic sought out Wendell Carter Jr. postgame. Said he offered words of encouragement and praised him for working hard on his game: “I always liked his game even before when he was with the Bulls. I think he has a special future.” – 10:16 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. was a -2 in 30 minutes. The Magic were outscored by 33 in the 18 minutes he sat. – 9:33 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. was a -2 in 30 minutes. The Magic were outscored by 33 in the 18 minutes he sat. – 9:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Derrick Jones Jr. barely notches 10 minutes on the court before fouling out. He was noticeably outsized in that matchup with Wendell Carter, Jr. and gambled too much in the timing of his challenges when he got beat around the rim. – 8:45 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. barely notches 10 minutes on the court before fouling out. He was noticeably outsized in that matchup with Wendell Carter, Jr. and gambled too much in the timing of his challenges when he got beat around the rim. – 8:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wendell Carter Jr. is working on a 20-10 game early 3rd. With 2 blocks and 2 assists. – 8:24 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. is working on a 20-10 game early 3rd. With 2 blocks and 2 assists. – 8:24 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. is the only Magic player with a pulse. Orlando fortunate to only be down 9 at halftime. Chicago’s 16-0 run to start the second quarter may be decisive. – 8:08 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. is the only Magic player with a pulse. Orlando fortunate to only be down 9 at halftime. Chicago’s 16-0 run to start the second quarter may be decisive. – 8:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine talked smack at Wendell Carter Jr. after hitting that stepback 3 in his grill. – 7:25 PM
LaVine talked smack at Wendell Carter Jr. after hitting that stepback 3 in his grill. – 7:25 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. with AUTHORITY 🔨
pic.twitter.com/DPpaZkSjHy – 7:24 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. with AUTHORITY 🔨
pic.twitter.com/DPpaZkSjHy – 7:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Wendell Carter always wanted to be a four. He told the old front office that and the coaching staff. They ignored it. – 7:22 PM
Wendell Carter always wanted to be a four. He told the old front office that and the coaching staff. They ignored it. – 7:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wendell Carter Jr. has 8 points, 3 rebounds and a block in first six minutes. Buried two 3-pointers and got Vucevic in air with another shot fake from behind arc, which led to driving dunk
He had 19-12 with 4 ast, two steals and a block in his first game against Bulls with Magic – 7:21 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. has 8 points, 3 rebounds and a block in first six minutes. Buried two 3-pointers and got Vucevic in air with another shot fake from behind arc, which led to driving dunk
He had 19-12 with 4 ast, two steals and a block in his first game against Bulls with Magic – 7:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wendell Carter Jr. stepping into trail 3-pointer on the break a possession after pump-faking and dunking. Wow. – 7:19 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. stepping into trail 3-pointer on the break a possession after pump-faking and dunking. Wow. – 7:19 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Random Fact: In their first meeting after the trade last season in Chicago, Wendell Carter Jr. and Nikola Vucevic were the first two players to score. The same thing occurred in tonight’s meeting in Orlando. Per the mind of @Josh_Cohen_NBA. – 7:13 PM
Random Fact: In their first meeting after the trade last season in Chicago, Wendell Carter Jr. and Nikola Vucevic were the first two players to score. The same thing occurred in tonight’s meeting in Orlando. Per the mind of @Josh_Cohen_NBA. – 7:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wendell Carter Jr. opens with a 3. Shooting 40% on career-high attempts.
More here from WCJ: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:12 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. opens with a 3. Shooting 40% on career-high attempts.
More here from WCJ: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Orlando is 4-15, but this will be an interesting matchup for #Bulls and their small front line. Magic start 6-10 Wendell Carter, 6-10 Franz Wagner and 7-0 Mo Bamba. Homecoming for Vucevic, obviously. – 6:23 PM
Orlando is 4-15, but this will be an interesting matchup for #Bulls and their small front line. Magic start 6-10 Wendell Carter, 6-10 Franz Wagner and 7-0 Mo Bamba. Homecoming for Vucevic, obviously. – 6:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caught up with Wendell Carter Jr., who is clearly in a good place mentally for reasons beyond his 40% 3-point shooting.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:44 PM
Caught up with Wendell Carter Jr., who is clearly in a good place mentally for reasons beyond his 40% 3-point shooting.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wendell Carter Jr. said he definitely feels extra emotion facing the Bulls tonight. Said the trade initially surprised him but he also will be “forever grateful” to organization for drafting him. – 11:47 AM
Wendell Carter Jr. said he definitely feels extra emotion facing the Bulls tonight. Said the trade initially surprised him but he also will be “forever grateful” to organization for drafting him. – 11:47 AM