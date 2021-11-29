Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (13-9) play against the Chicago Bulls (8-8) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 51, Chicago Bulls 49 (Q2 05:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vučević caps off an electric series of passes — from transition to Green down low, then kicked out to LaVine, Ball and then Vooch on the perimeter — with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Definitely a better offensive pace for the Bulls tonight. – 8:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Hornets/Bulls with me and @John Hollinger live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/E5MpyUTxuJ pic.twitter.com/iZYzh9RFJb – 8:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo calls three ball, corner pocket!
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/lyqJEmbCGm – 8:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
DEFENSE 🚫 ➡️ OFFENSE 👌
@Miles Bridges x @Terry Rozier
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/rF192227FY – 8:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls fans…where are you listening..want a shoutout? You’ve come to the right place on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A high scoring pace after 1Q.
Nikola Vucevic: 9 pts, 3 reb
Ball & DeRozan: 6 pts each pic.twitter.com/grFVlFHxnt – 8:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣J
@PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/cDQVx7lrko – 8:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic scored 9 points in his first stint but also missed a point-blank layup and struggled defensively with Hornets’ pick-and-pop. Washington is 4-4 from 3. – 8:29 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine again settling for long threes against the zone. 1-for-2 so far, but no attacking by the backcourt. – 8:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Hornets/Bulls live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @John Hollinger https://t.co/E5MpyUTxuJ pic.twitter.com/iPXGLDmTkO – 8:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
DLo yelling “Charlotte vibes” from the bench — as the Wolves start slow.
“Charlotte vibes. What we gonna do about it?” – 8:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 21-16. 4:34 left. Vooch with 7pts. Washington-9pts. Lonzo: 6-1-1. LaMelo: 0-4-2/2 fouls. – 8:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
PJ Washington is 3-for-3 from 3-point range in four minutes off the bench – 8:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch playing more like Vooch now. Less hesitation, more looking to get his rather than play over-selfish basketball. – 8:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch is bouncing back from a rough game on Saturday night with some confident shooting to start tonight’s game. He’s already scored 7 points this quarter, his total contribution in that loss to the Heat. – 8:21 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Heck of a start for Bulls, who jump out to 10-2 lead in first three minutes. Midrange swish and a drive-and-kick assist for Nikola Vucevic, two catch-and-shoot 3s for Lonzo Ball – 8:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo gets the shooter’s bounce on his first shot of the game!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/YgNa9rEnav – 8:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls have the better brother tonight so far… it’s a fluid situation… – 8:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ball brothers start the night guarding one another. LaMelo beats Lonzo to the bucket, but can’t finish the layup. Going to be a fun matchup all night. – 8:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Hornets/Bulls! On the call with @John Hollinger, submit your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/E5MpyUTxuJ pic.twitter.com/RBi1LeEfkG – 8:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝐖𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲.
Tune in at 8pm on @HornetsOnBally & @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM. pic.twitter.com/nC2WASpnmn – 7:50 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo currently has the whole court to himself warming up. pic.twitter.com/v5sfy4RCXj – 7:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have Zach LaVine (illness) listed in starting lineup vs Charlotte – 7:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
My guy Zach is a go @Zach LaVine TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : CHA (Visitor)
Ball, LaMelo
Bridges, Miles
Hayward, Gordon
Richards, Nick
Rozier, Terry
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola – 7:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters tonight vs. Charlotte!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/IaEfDySo4D – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The birthday boy has entered the chat! 🎉
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/5aNrPKcVPc – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bringin’ the Buzz to the Windy City 💨
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/eywhkulXBN – 7:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CHI
Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is out.
Cody Martin (Illness) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/HZZHiGVHhR – 7:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Second Chance Points = 💰
This season, @bluecrossnc is donating up to $30,000 to local organizations devoted to advancing food security in the Charlotte area. 🙌 So far this season, they’ve donated $5,800!
#SwarmToServe x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/QcVusmkmi2 – 7:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for CHA/CHI live on League Pass with @John Hollinger!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 7:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls coach Billy Donovan just informed the media that Patrick Williams is looking to enroll in online classes at Florida State…
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/mMWNN… – 6:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is moving toward being able to play without brace on his left thumb. Doesn’t know exactly when, but said he’s getting “pretty close”
LaVine has been nursing a sprain there since aggravating a jammed thumb against Toronto on Oct. 25 – 6:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will be a game day decision for today’s Chicago Bulls game after missing shootaround due to illness.
Billy Donovan says he tested negative for COVID-19, but was running a fever earlier. – 6:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Zach LaVine will be a game-time decision with illness, non-COVID. Missed shootaround today. #Bulls – 6:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is a gametime decision vs. Hornets, Billy Donovan says. All COVID tests came back negative, but has a fever and missed shootaround. Gonna see how warmups go – 6:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is a gametime decision vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. He’s battling a non-COVID-related illness. – 6:16 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
All these road games really effecting my ability to watch the Hornets live. Unsure if I’ll make tonight, but if not will catch up tomorrow – 6:16 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Coach Spo on Jimmy’s tailbone injury: “That was a heck of a tumble (in Chicago). He was able to finish the game, a lot of guys wouldn’t have been able to… We’ll just have to see how he responds to treatment.” – 6:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Goodness gracious don’t do it to the rim!”
Our @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/Nh28yPtXKH – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night @Chicago Bulls @Charlotte Hornets @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/PcP0lsWcPQ – 5:30 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine has been listed as questionable tonight with a non-COVID related illness. – 3:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Hornets in our house tonight.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/G3bAr2qgI3 – 3:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine has landed on Bulls’ injury report as questionable with an illness. – 3:25 PM
