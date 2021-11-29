Christian Wood expected to receive significant trade interest

With the Rockets focusing on developing young players, rival executives wonder how long it’ll be until Houston moves veterans, paving the way for Sengun to play more. There is an expectation around the NBA that Christian Wood, who’s in the second season of a three-year contract, will receive significant trade interest and that Houston will entertain offers. Wood is only 26, so Houston could keep him, but he’s no sure thing to stay come 2023; one of the reasons he signed with the Rockets over other interested teams was to play with James Harden, and Harden is long gone. Wood can offer a lot more to a team with playoff hopes than he can to the Rockets.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, With a lineup change and a pick-and-rollapalooza, the Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. partnership shows its potential houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:11 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – The Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. partnership shows its potential ift.tt/3I0LVN3 – 5:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. partnership shows its potential houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:11 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Christian Wood
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/D3LQLC2VOL – 8:55 AM
MVP of the Night: Christian Wood
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood: “We’re not as bad as it looks and if we can stay together and put it together we can put together a streak and win a couple of games.” – 12:15 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
A week ago in Boston, Christian Wood said he had been in a little slump but felt as if he was coming out of it. Had a tough game the next night but in the past two games, back at center with a smaller lineup, has had career high assist game and career high scoring game. – 11:22 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on the damage Christian Wood did in the paint tonight: “Him rolling to the paint is one of the advantages that he’ll have when he’s out there at the five. He’ll catch in the paint more because he’s rolling harder. And there’s a little bit more room out there.” – 11:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood’s 33 points the most for a Rockets player this season, as are Porter’s 12 assists. Wood’s 16 rebounds are one shy of Rockets’ high this season. – 10:40 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood:
29 points
15 rebounds
3 assists
2 blocks
11-17 from the field
2-3 from 3-PT range
5-7 from the FT line
+16 in 34 minutes
Still 2 minutes remaining. – 10:23 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
15 and 11 in the first half for Christian Wood, who is starting to look like last season’s Christian Wood – 9:21 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Christian Wood, playing center, has 15 points on 7-11 shooting and 11 rebounds in just 18 minutes.
Why did the Rockets move him to power forward again? – 9:20 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood is catching and dunking these passes very violently. – 9:06 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Whenever Christian Wood plays center, you find yourself asking “Why does he ever play any other position?” – 8:16 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Charlotte: Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, Garrison Mathews. – 7:34 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr
Eric Gordon
Garrison Matthews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 7:32 PM
David Hardisty: Christian Wood said “for the first time in my career, I saw myself involved in trade talks…. I’m even more motivated than I was before.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / September 27, 2021