Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) play against the Dallas Mavericks (9-9) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 114, Dallas Mavericks 96 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Just a career scoring night for @Jarrett Allen … NBD 😎
@fuboTV | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vO0m1lUumr – 11:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic stressed sticking together through this tough time during his postgame chat with reporters. Story to come. – 10:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Can we get some extra fries with that?
🍟 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/MAYtDlDcv1 – 10:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That wraps things up in Dallas. The #Cavs start this 3-game road trip with a 114-96 over the Mavs.
A dominant performance from their bigs again. Allen with a double-double of 28 pts and 14 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen with 24 pts and 8 boards. Evan Mobley with 12 pts and 7 boards. – 10:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarrett Allen tonight:
28 PTS (career-high)
14 REB
12-17 FG
He’s averaged 23/13 on 71% shooting in his last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/LUmRNHeU3G – 10:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic has tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles before turning 23 with 38 triple-doubles.
Luka turns 23 next February. pic.twitter.com/TifriAuhrf – 10:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff has pulled all the regulars. It’s Kevin Pangos, Denzel Valentine, Dylan Windler, Lamar Stevens and Ed Davis on the floor with 3:35 left in the game. Cavs are up 109-87. – 10:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Now the Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 10:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 10:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
New career high for this guy!
31 MIN
28 PTS
14 REB
2 BLK pic.twitter.com/n7E9Nhxr8N – 10:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen broke his career-high in points with 28 points with that tipped layup. – 10:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
BOYS HAVING SOME FUN!
📺 #CavsMavs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/a4jQPtdARX – 10:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Somehow, Denver vibes are better than Dallas vibes this season. – 10:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 10:23 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 10:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s a hollow stat, but Luka has a triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Mavericks down 94-71 with 9:39 to go. – 10:22 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs have led every Western Conference Playoff team by double-figures on the road except MEM this year — up big over DAL early 4Q – 94-68. pic.twitter.com/n3z2ekPS38 – 10:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
How often does a rookie make his team better? Seeing it on the Cavs with Evan Mobley. – 10:22 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maybe the best outlet passer in the league for years, Kevin Love just found Darius Garland for a breakaway and the Mavericks are down by 84-65 late in the third. – 10:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs bench is barking/woofing as the Mavs call a timeout after Darius Garland throws a lob to Jarrett Allen for the alleyoop. Allen is up to 24 points. – 10:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The Cavs are woofin’ and a good portion of the AAC fans are booing the home team. Cleveland 82-58. – 10:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jarrett Allen has 22 and 10. And the Cavaliers lead the Mavericks 82-58. Mavericks getting run out of their own gym. – 10:08 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
No look necessary.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Xp4wbZD8ki – 10:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Can we get some extra fries with that?
🗣 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/oVeJVxxRHj – 10:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ran ’em through the spin cycle!
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/MWhNJxfp0Z – 9:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic may have to win this game on his own. And he might just do it the way he’s drilling 3-pointers. He’s got 22 points early in the third quarter, but Mavericks still behind 60-53. – 9:56 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić has made 5 threes tonight, marking the 33rd game of his career with 5+ threes.
Dončić has now passed Dirk Nowitzki (32) for the most such games in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/Bmmw3C56wT – 9:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs start second half with a missed 3-pointer by Finney-Smith. Luka Doncic is 4-of-6 from 3-point land. The rest of the Mavericks are 1-of-17. – 9:48 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Excellent 1H for #Cavs – have held 10 straight foes to sub-40%FG – hold DAL to 36% – lead at H, 52-41; CLE, 51%FG; reb: CLE, 29, DAL, 18; DAL, 18pts in 2Q; Allen, 11pt, 5reb; Garland, 10pt, 4-8FG; Love (2-2FG), Markkanen (7reb), Mobley (3-5FG) – 7pt each; Rubio, 5pt, 6reb, 4asst. – 9:42 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs need to watch their turnovers and how they are protecting the ball, as they have 10 turnovers here in the first half. The Mavericks have turned those into 14 pts. – 9:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis finished the first half with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in first half, already matching his season high for a full game (4 at TOR 10/23/21).
His career high in a game is 7 blocks. pic.twitter.com/T5qu7zGe8Q – 9:41 PM
Kristaps Porzingis finished the first half with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in first half, already matching his season high for a full game (4 at TOR 10/23/21).
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, #Cavs have a 52-41 lead over the Mavs. They are really playing with such a high level of effort and playing hard.
Cavs are also active on the glass tonight. They are outrebounding the Mavs 29-18. Jarrett Allen has 11 pts and 5 boards. Lauri Markkanen has 7 boards. – 9:41 PM
At the half, #Cavs have a 52-41 lead over the Mavs. They are really playing with such a high level of effort and playing hard.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Make way for @Evan Mobley!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/FaDKo37M72 – 9:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs shooting woes continue. After shooting 58% in first half on St vs WAS. They shot 34% in 2nd. Tonight after starting 6-11, they shot just 35.6% and trail CLE 52-41. The shots are great shots. The shooting of those shots is not. Doncic 14-4-5. 2nd half soon. @theeagledallas – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks trail 52-41 at halftime. Nobody particularly happy on the Mavs’ side. Luka hit the deck a couple times with no calls. And the rest of the Mavericks can’t buy a shot. They are 5-of-22 from 3-point range. Frankly, can’t remember the five. – 9:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner tonight:
27 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
Per @StatMuse:
He joined Cole Anthony, Victor Oladipo, Jameer Nelson, Penny Hardaway and Shaquile O’Neal as the only Magic rookies ever with a 25/5/5 game. pic.twitter.com/o5siO2jIg1 – 9:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s DOE ✈️
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/L2AtNfVYWw – 9:25 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks simply aren’t playing very well in the first half. They are down 39-30. Former Bull Lauri Markkanen has come alive with seven points early in the second frame. – 9:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Six of Mavs’ 10 wins have come when they have rallied from 10 or more points down. Tonight (so far) they’ve fallen behind by 11.
Dallas pulled off only seven double-digit comebacks all of last season. – 9:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Points in the paint: Cavs 20, Mavs 12. Seems like more than that for Cleveland, honestly. – 9:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs end first with a 30-23 lead over the Mavs, with an 8-0 to close the quarter. They are passing the ball well, with 6 assists on 12 made shots. Darius Garland led with 8 points and two assists, followed by Kevin Love with 7 points. Evan Mobley with an early block on Porzingis – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks trail after a quarter, 30-23, as the Cavaliver score the last eight points of the period. Darius Garland with 8 points for Cleveland. Luka with nine. – 9:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Despite Moses Brown’s best efforts, Cavs lead Mavs 30-23 after one quarter.
Doncic: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
Garland: 8 points, 2 assists. – 9:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Still more than 4 minutes left in the first and Luka Doncic already has nine points, three rebounds and three assists. Game tied at 19. – 8:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
FWIW, when Cauley-Stein took his first rest on Saturday, Wizards led 11-10. When Moses Brown took his first breather tonight, Mavs led 14-12. – 8:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis got the crowd buzzing with a one-handed dunk that rattled the rim and other parts of AAC. Mavericks up 14-12 nearing midpoint of first. – 8:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Basketball time!
📺 #CavsMavs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/pPeafQg43d – 8:30 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, M. Brown, Hardaway, Doncic
CLE starters: Markkanen, Mobley, Allen, Okoro, Garland
7:40 Tip @theeagledallas – 8:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Rest In Power, Virgil 🕊
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/pR0KO1yfXb – 7:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Stock is way up on #FROHIO 📈
15.5 PPG (career-high)
11.2 RPG (career-high)
.697 FG% (2nd in league)
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QiewvqLpj7 – 7:35 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Moses Brown is starting at center tonight for the Mavs against the Cavs. Willie Cauley-Stein is out with an illness. – 7:32 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
News for Mavs vs Cavs tonight:
Jalen Brunson returns from left foot injury suffered in first half last Tues vs the Clippers.
Frank Ntilikina (out) – 3rd game missed (right calf)
Willie Cauley-Stein (out) – illness, non-Covid related. Moses Brown will start.
730p on BSSW. – 7:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Never noticed this before, Porzingis sipped tiny espresso cup before warming up. pic.twitter.com/va8wfeqA9K – 7:22 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Injury update 2md attempt (I hate no edit button) Brunson is in. WCS (non CoVid) and Ntilikina (calf are out). Mavs-Cavs 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said both Cedi Osman and Dean Wade are out tonight. – 7:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Entering tonight, we’ve held our opponent under .400 3FG% in 10 consecutive games, tied for the longest active streak in the league.
￼#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KadNE2z9Wh – 7:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per J-Kidd, Moses Brown gets the start at center tonight with WCS out. – 7:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns #Warriors 21-3 vs. common foes this year:
LAL (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
POR (PHX 1-1 GS 1-0)
SAC (PHX 1-1 GS 1-0)
MEM (PHX 1-0 GS 0-1)
NO (PHX1-0 GS 1-0)
HOU (PHX 2-0 GS 1-0)
ATL (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
MIN (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
BKN (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
CLE (PHX 2-0 GS 1-0) https://t.co/687jMYLA2t pic.twitter.com/CgqmTfCaZM – 6:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s start this week off right!
🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
🕣 8:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/ZBuu3TMMYs – 5:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Wishing a Happy Hanukkah to all of our MFFLs who celebrate 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/gysU0yR6sr – 4:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🚨BOX OFFICE DOORBUSTER🚨
Looking to score tickets for tonight’s game? For TONIGHT ONLY, buy at the AAC Box Office for a great deal!
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/DzJHXV8Ok7 – 4:42 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
five players are shooting >57% on 10+ drives per game this season:
giannis (60.4 fg%)
luka (58.9 fg%)
jalen brunson (57.7 fg%)
mike conley (57.4 fg%)
malcolm brogdon (57.1 fg%) – 3:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bradley Beal’s 78.1 true shooting percentage Saturday night in Dallas was his highest of the season so far.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/9qmmwYSTOz – 3:00 PM
