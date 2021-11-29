Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Joe Johnson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Jrue Holiday No. 69 in assists now
Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 5,004 assists. He’s now 36 away from Walt Frazier
Stephen Curry No. 70 in steals now
Moved ahead of TR Dunn with 1,317 steals. He’s now 3 away from Paul Millsap
Jrue Holiday No. 100 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jamal Crawford with 1,180 steals. He’s now 5 away from Shawn Kemp
LeBron James No. 102 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Mike Gminski with 990 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Chris Andersen
Marcus Morris No. 118 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Michael Redd with 1,046 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Marvin Williams
Draymond Green No. 157 in assists now
Moved ahead of Walt Hazzard and Lamar Odom with 3,561 assists. He’s now 2 away from Pete Maravich
Justin Holiday No. 173 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Arron Afflalo with 854 three-pointers. He’s now tied with OJ Mayo
Anthony Davis No. 181 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 5,982 rebounds. He’s now 14 away from Alton Lister
Eric Bledsoe No. 183 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks and Jose Juan Barea with 821 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Clyde Drexler
Enes Kanter No. 201 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge with 5,719 rebounds. He’s now 26 away from Tom Boerwinkle
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 213 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Julius Erving with 5,607 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Jerry Sloan
Draymond Green No. 221 in steals now
Moved ahead of Kemba Walker with 916 steals. He’s now 1 away from Andre Drummond, Christian Laettner, James Posey and Chris Morris
Steven Adams No. 223 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jerami Grant with 585 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kent Benson
Al Horford No. 236 in points now
Moved ahead of Mike Newlin with 12,513 points. He’s now 1 away from Marc Gasol
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
“Slow down. Take a picture.”
That might sound like a useful sentiment as a human being, but it’s actually central to his new on-court mindset.
On the ever-evolving @Giannis Antetokounmpo, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2980356/2021/1… – 11:06 AM
theathletic.com/2983939/2021/1… – 11:01 AM
“He’ll give the ball up and they’ll have a wide open layup and turn it down just to look for him for a 3.” Eric Bledsoe.
Task 2: #Warriors defense.
“They do a good job of taking care of the paint 1st and then getting back out to shooters.” Ty Lue. pic.twitter.com/WrOybu3Qrh – 10:17 AM
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10-15 FG
Antetokounmpo has averaged at least 25 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG through his first 20 games in each of the last four seasons.
No other player in NBA history has done this four times total, let alone consecutively. pic.twitter.com/Fy8bJoZ1BK – 9:31 AM
While shooting:
50.7% from the floor,
46.6% from downtown (lol)
91.7% from the FT line.
50/40/90 is not enough for this dude. He’s 50/47/90 – 9:16 AM
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 9 AST
James became the third player in NBA history to reach 13,000 career FG made.
He has made at least one FG in 1,213 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history (Tim Duncan, 1,310). pic.twitter.com/zMe9plHASA – 9:16 AM
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 6 STL
✅ 7-13 3P
Curry is the first player in NBA history to reach 100 3PM in a season in fewer than 20 games.
He’s the first @Golden State Warriors player to record at least 30p/5r/5a/5s in a game since Baron Davis on April 5, 2005. pic.twitter.com/T4fSkjizJJ – 9:01 AM
LeBron James has a stake in Fenway, and among sports bankers, one of the #NBA teams mentioned that could be up for sale in a few years is the #Cavs … if it all aligns, almost like a storybook ending
#Sportsbiz
axios.com/red-sox-fenway… – 8:28 AM
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/dyVftOpHaK – 7:07 AM
#NBA recap ⬇
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:32 AM
Payton II, +25.6
Steph, +20.8
Bjelica, +19.4
Dedmon, +16.0
Otto, +15.9
Toppin, +15.6
Whiteside, +14.4
Clarkson, +14.2
JaVale, +14.1
George Hill, +13.9
Next 5 are Giannis, Jrue, Wiggins, Rose, and Jokic. – 3:44 AM
Yes, he is. And the NBA’s best show, it’s quite clear, is back.
theathletic.com/2984672/2021/1… – 12:58 AM
Eric Bledsoe giving his Alabama/ @KentuckyMBB/2010 Draft brethren DeMarcus Cousins some love following news of Cousins agreeing to terms with Bucks pic.twitter.com/WRKc2vJGBe – 12:20 AM
I think Russ is doing a better job of moving off-ball (though there’s still room to grow here).
But mostly I just think Russ is a slow starter and has just found his personal footing lately. – 12:06 AM
The Lakers avoid a disastrous collapse late in the fourth and improve to 11-11. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for 82 points, 21 rebounds, 20 assists, 5 steals and 4 blocks.
Up next: at Sacramento on Tuesday. – 12:01 AM
-Lebron 33pts 9ast 5rebs 2stls
-Russ 25pts 9ast 6rebs
-AD 24pts 10rebs 3blks 2stls
-THT 12pts 8rebs 4ast
Lakers now 11-11 on Season…Next game Tues @ Sacramento
@ESPNLosAngeles – 11:57 PM
In the 4th Q, it’s Monk and THT next to Westbrook, with LeBron at the 5 again on D against a small Pistons C (Lyles). – 11:23 PM
Max Scherzer >> Mets
Kevin Gausman >> Jays
Cory Kluber >> Rays
Lincoln RIley >> USC
Cam Newton >> Bench
Enes Kanter >> Freedom
