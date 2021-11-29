USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Joe Johnson and more

Milestones

November 29, 2021

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Jrue Holiday No. 69 in assists now

Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 5,004 assists. He’s now 36 away from Walt Frazier

Stephen Curry No. 70 in steals now

Moved ahead of TR Dunn with 1,317 steals. He’s now 3 away from Paul Millsap

Jrue Holiday No. 100 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jamal Crawford with 1,180 steals. He’s now 5 away from Shawn Kemp

LeBron James No. 102 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Mike Gminski with 990 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Chris Andersen

Marcus Morris No. 118 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Michael Redd with 1,046 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Marvin Williams

Draymond Green No. 157 in assists now

Moved ahead of Walt Hazzard and Lamar Odom with 3,561 assists. He’s now 2 away from Pete Maravich

Justin Holiday No. 173 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Arron Afflalo with 854 three-pointers. He’s now tied with OJ Mayo

Anthony Davis No. 181 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 5,982 rebounds. He’s now 14 away from Alton Lister

Eric Bledsoe No. 183 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks and Jose Juan Barea with 821 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Clyde Drexler

Enes Kanter No. 201 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge with 5,719 rebounds. He’s now 26 away from Tom Boerwinkle

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 213 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Julius Erving with 5,607 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Jerry Sloan

Draymond Green No. 221 in steals now

Moved ahead of Kemba Walker with 916 steals. He’s now 1 away from Andre Drummond, Christian Laettner, James Posey and Chris Morris

Steven Adams No. 223 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jerami Grant with 585 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kent Benson

Al Horford No. 236 in points now

Moved ahead of Mike Newlin with 12,513 points. He’s now 1 away from Marc Gasol


Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi The press conference to introduce Lincoln Riley as USC’s new coach will be today at 3 p.m. at the Coliseum. USC President Carol Folt and USC AD Mike Bohn will welcome Riley and his family. The press conference will be streamed on USCTrojans.com and on the Pac-12 Network. – 11:09 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm The Bucks’ message to Giannis Antetokounmpo this season?
“Slow down. Take a picture.”
That might sound like a useful sentiment as a human being, but it’s actually central to his new on-court mindset.
On the ever-evolving @Giannis Antetokounmpo, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2980356/2021/1…11:06 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger Steph Curry has been amazing … but he was amazing last year too. Analyzing how, exactly, the Warriors went from missing the playoffs to mind-blowingly awesome with mostly the same players.
theathletic.com/2983939/2021/1…11:01 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On Prime Free Preview: Awards 11.29.21 Part 1 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…11:00 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from November 28:
– S. Curry: 33 pts, 6 ast, 6 stl
– L. James: 33 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast
– Giannis: 26 pts, 13 reb, 10-15 fg
– R. Westbrook: 25 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast
– A. Davis: 24 pts, 10 reb, 3 blk
– J. Holiday: 23 pts, 7 reb, 9 ast
– M. Smart: 21 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast – 10:26 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns task 1: Stephen Curry.
“He’ll give the ball up and they’ll have a wide open layup and turn it down just to look for him for a 3.” Eric Bledsoe.
Task 2: #Warriors defense.
“They do a good job of taking care of the paint 1st and then getting back out to shooters.” Ty Lue. pic.twitter.com/WrOybu3Qrh10:17 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10-15 FG
Antetokounmpo has averaged at least 25 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG through his first 20 games in each of the last four seasons.
No other player in NBA history has done this four times total, let alone consecutively. pic.twitter.com/Fy8bJoZ1BK9:31 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington Herrington: On Ja Morant’s absence, and his Nike ad dailymemphian.com/section/sports…9:20 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Over his last ten games, Steph Curry is averaging 31.8 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.2 made three-pointers (lol)
While shooting:
50.7% from the floor,
46.6% from downtown (lol)
91.7% from the FT line.
50/40/90 is not enough for this dude. He’s 50/47/90 – 9:16 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko LeBron James last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 9 AST
James became the third player in NBA history to reach 13,000 career FG made.
He has made at least one FG in 1,213 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history (Tim Duncan, 1,310). pic.twitter.com/zMe9plHASA9:16 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Stephen Curry yesterday:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 6 STL
✅ 7-13 3P
Curry is the first player in NBA history to reach 100 3PM in a season in fewer than 20 games.
He’s the first @Golden State Warriors player to record at least 30p/5r/5a/5s in a game since Baron Davis on April 5, 2005. pic.twitter.com/T4fSkjizJJ9:01 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Dunc’d On Prime Free Preview: Awards 11.29.21 Part 1 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/HBMqm1brhN
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/mo3ChKVxeF9:00 AM

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung Thinking a long-term bigger plan here:
LeBron James has a stake in Fenway, and among sports bankers, one of the #NBA teams mentioned that could be up for sale in a few years is the #Cavs … if it all aligns, almost like a storybook ending
#Sportsbiz
axios.com/red-sox-fenway…8:28 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On Prime Free Preview: Awards 11.29.21 Part 1 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…8:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/dyVftOpHaK7:07 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Giannis lifts the Bucks to seventh straight win
#NBA recap ⬇
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:32 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Top 10 players in Net Rating (>14 games, >14 mpg)
Payton II, +25.6
Steph, +20.8
Bjelica, +19.4
Dedmon, +16.0
Otto, +15.9
Toppin, +15.6
Whiteside, +14.4
Clarkson, +14.2
JaVale, +14.1
George Hill, +13.9
Next 5 are Giannis, Jrue, Wiggins, Rose, and Jokic. – 3:44 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Here’s the full transcript of LeBron and AD’s comments about Virgil Abloh, who died today after a long battle with a rare form of cancer. His work with Off-White and Louis Vuitton is highly influential in NBA circles, which colored this response to @swishcultures_’ question: pic.twitter.com/sFTjKmqDpP2:02 AM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA Regarding Boogie: reasonable flyer given Brook’s continued absence, the open roster spot, and the fact that there’s 6 weeks between now and when deals guarantee on Jan 7. Curious to see how he fits in as a 10-15 mpg type giving Giannis/Bobby a break from playing so much center. – 1:17 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina The Clippers and officials saw that Warriors star Stephen Curry operates on the old adage: “Beware the fury of a patient man.” How Angry Steph showed another dimension to how he scores & defends after getting upset with a non call on.nba.com/3E5exlJ1:11 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick Steph Curry took a moment to share his truth with a couple of baseline fans at Staples Center on Sunday: “I’m a bad man,” he said with a smile.
Yes, he is. And the NBA’s best show, it’s quite clear, is back.
theathletic.com/2984672/2021/1…12:58 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Quick @LockedOnLakers postgame video from Sunday’s 110-106 win over Detroit. The Lakers played a great third quarter, then lost the huge lead, because it’s what they do, but still pulled out a win. 82 pts for the Big 3, plus more LeBron at C! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/1vzIadq0A112:46 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Hey folks, apologies for the tweet with the incorrect name of the designer LeBron was talking about today: *Virgil* Abloh. Got ahead of myself on the social media machine as sometimes happens. – 12:35 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Frank Vogel said that they decided to use just one traditional center (DeAndre Jordan) tonight to get more of a look at the smaller lineups (with either AD or LeBron at the 5), but that some nights that center could be Dwight Howard, in which case Jordan would sit. – 12:22 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU From one current Clipper to a former Clipper.
Eric Bledsoe giving his Alabama/ @KentuckyMBB/2010 Draft brethren DeMarcus Cousins some love following news of Cousins agreeing to terms with Bucks pic.twitter.com/WRKc2vJGBe12:20 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Vogel says the Lakers will be using more of the LeBron at center lineups, or what he calls “centerless.” BK – 12:19 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron mentioned the collision he took in the walkoff on Spectrum, saying he was OK, and added in the postgame group interview: “I’ll be ready to go on Tuesday.” – 12:08 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron on if he re-aggravated his ab injury: “Nah, I’m alright. I’ll be ready to go on Tuesday.” – 12:08 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire Take a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter after Steph Curry dropped 33 points to lead the Warriors to a win vs. the Clippers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…12:07 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS I think LeBron really leaning into the three-point shooting has helped Russ.
I think Russ is doing a better job of moving off-ball (though there’s still room to grow here).
But mostly I just think Russ is a slow starter and has just found his personal footing lately. – 12:06 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports LeBron James on hurting ab again: ‘Yeah I’ll be alright. I an still working through it. It’s my 3rd game back since the injury. Every game it’s getting better and better, but every now and then I feel it a little bit down there. It didn’t linger too much. ( via @SpectrumSN ) – 12:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Lakers 110, Pistons 106
The Lakers avoid a disastrous collapse late in the fourth and improve to 11-11. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for 82 points, 21 rebounds, 20 assists, 5 steals and 4 blocks.
Up next: at Sacramento on Tuesday. – 12:01 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Detroit made it interesting but the Lakers held on for a 110-106 win over the Pistons on Sunday. LAL improves to 2-1 when the entire Big 3 goes for 20+ points. LeBron 33p on 12-of-20 9a 5r 2s; Westbrook 25p on 10-of-16 9a 6r; AD 24p on 10-of-15 10r 3b 2s; THT 12p; DJ 9p 6r 2b 2s – 11:58 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Lakers get the W over the Pistons, 110-106 the Final…
-Lebron 33pts 9ast 5rebs 2stls
-Russ 25pts 9ast 6rebs
-AD 24pts 10rebs 3blks 2stls
-THT 12pts 8rebs 4ast
Lakers now 11-11 on Season…Next game Tues @ Sacramento
@ESPNLosAngeles11:57 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports Not the best shot selection by LeBron – 11:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Second time in 2 games against Detroit that former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Davis has blocked a 3 from current No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. – 11:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill It seems every time Cade Cunningham has tried Anthony Davis, AD has sent it back in his grill – 11:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers LeBron’s ab area seems to be bugging him again. Against the Pistons, I’d like to think the Lakers can get away with running things through Russ and AD, and using LeBron largely as the world’s greatest decoy, but nothing is a given with this team. AK – 11:43 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi LeBron James looks like he might have re-aggravated his abdominal strain tonight. – 11:42 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports LeBron certainly looks like he reaggravated his ab injury – 11:40 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports LeBron is holding his side. – 11:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Pistons have very little rim protection with their 2nd unit, and after AD easily laid in an alley-oop from Westbrook, he and THT pulled up for early shot-clock jumpers that missed on the next two trips, and Detroit capped a run with a transition 3 to trim LAL’s lead to just 6. – 11:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon The LeBron and Melo bigs lineup is kind of the Lakers’ version of how the Rockets went super-small to accommodate Westbrook a few years ago. The spacing helps generate the kind of rim look that Russ just got before this timeout. – 11:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Vogel wanted to find some rotation minutes for Austin Reaves, and tonight is playing only one of his two centers to do so, with Dwight Howard getting a DNP.
In the 4th Q, it’s Monk and THT next to Westbrook, with LeBron at the 5 again on D against a small Pistons C (Lyles). – 11:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Sunday, November 28, 2021
Max Scherzer >> Mets
Kevin Gausman >> Jays
Cory Kluber >> Rays
Lincoln RIley >> USC
Cam Newton >> Bench
Enes Kanter >> Freedom – 11:20 PM

