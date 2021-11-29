Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (9-10) play against the Miami Heat (7-7) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021
Denver Nuggets 63, Miami Heat 43 (Half)
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
17 & 9 in the first half like it’s nothing 😤 pic.twitter.com/kXNUYEamv9 – 8:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first half in Miami: 17 points (7-8 FG’s), 9 rebounds, 2 assists in 16 minutes. For the second-straight matchup he’s made Bam Adebayo look like just another guy. Nuggets lead Heat 63-43 at the break. – 8:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This Nuggets team is the same group that lost six in a row somehow – 8:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Halftime
Max Strus and Dewayne Dedmon doing their part
Kyle Lowry energized early
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 63-43.
-Jokić is back and super impactful
-BONES
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat trail the Nuggets by 20 at halftime. Nuggets shooting 62.9%, Heat shooting 36.2%. Shot quality hasn’t necessarily been that different, although Miami hasn’t been closing out as well on Denver’s 3s. (Nuggets in blue, Heat in black.) pic.twitter.com/0nO10CMfoZ – 8:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is going NUCLEAR
He has 17 points, 9 rebounds and two assists on 7-8 shooting.
Denver is up by 20 points at the halftime intermission and Bones Hyland has 13 points as well.
If you’re Coach Malone, what do you say to the team? – 8:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets pasted the Heat in that first half and lead 63-43 at the break. Jokic with game-high 17 points and game-high 9 rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me watching Jokic lead the early dismantling of the Heat, up 20 as the first half winds down: pic.twitter.com/LxHzfUnadh – 8:37 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nuggets closed that half with one of the best 5-minute stretches of the season. Dominant on both ends of the court. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Nuggets 63, Heat 42. Miami missing Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Nikola Jokic with 17 points and nine rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Heat down by 20 and Michael Baiamonte’s “dos minutos” sounding like air being let out of a balloon. when is dinner? – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 63, Heat 43 at half. Heat looking like a team coming off a nine-day trip. Nuggets not looking like a team on a six-game losing streak. Jokiic with 17 points, 9 rebounds. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is a team you can’t go zone against with Jokic
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jokic simply punking the Heat at this point. And Adebayo seems off. Very. Nuggets up 20. – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Too easy. Jokic is hustling down and beating the Heat back on offense.
Jokic up to 15 points … on 6-of-6 shooting with 9 rebounds in the first half. – 8:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Denver up 20. This doesn’t feel like one of those temporary NBA 20-point leads, either. – 8:33 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
“VIRGIL WILL ALWAYS BE HERE”
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Jokic-Gordon-Jeff Green front court is a really tough cover. Size mismatch but still mobile. – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson 1 of 7 on 3s, his only shots to this stage. And now he has three fouls. – 8:30 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone just high-fived Bones Hyland as he came out of the game and said “I’m proud of you.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Starting to feel like that game in Denver one respect: Nuggets in charge from the outset. Now up 50-35. – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out, the Heat needs Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson’s offense tonight.
So far, Adebayo and Robinson have combined for just five points on 2-of-11 shooting. – 8:28 PM
With Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out, the Heat needs Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson’s offense tonight.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Casually slingin’ it to the opposite corner pic.twitter.com/9dlSVxxKx3 – 8:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic badly wanted the ball from official Aaron Smith on that side OOB. Jokic was reaching and reaching for it, and Smith wouldn’t give it to him. When he finally did, he flipped it to Joker, who just let it hit him in the stomach and fall to the ground. – 8:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets play with so much more confidence when
The Nuggets play with so much more confidence when
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem was laying into Bam a little bit during that timeout. Maybe trying to fire him up. – 8:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
You’re without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro
You’re rolling 8 deep
You’re 2 bench players, in Strus and Dedmon, can’t be your best players tonight
That just can’t happen – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Leads up to 12 after Jokic flips one to an unguarded Jeff Green for 3. Spo calls TO.
As Nikola’s walking to the bench, he takes a few extra moments to walk and talk through the last play where Aaron Gordon drove into traffic.
Everything’s easier with him in the game. – 8:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones is firing away, but he’s also been quick to get off the ball when there isn’t an advantage. He is so good at the things that don’t show up on the box score. Even that last closeout to the corner was fantastic. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat taken 18 threes in the first 17 minutes. Not too surprising as Miami’s short-handed roster looks for offense without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. – 8:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch is bouncing back from a rough game on Saturday night with some confident shooting to start tonight’s game. He’s already scored 7 points this quarter, his total contribution in that loss to the Heat. – 8:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland my god. What a boost having his shooting back off the bench. – 8:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland is already up to 11 points as he’s hit three straight deep 3-pointers.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry taking Jimmy Butler’s mid post reps
Michael Singer @msinger
Definitely a Bones day.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Barton sloppy with the ball on consecutive possessions. Denver has no size to match up with bigs without a true backup 5.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dewayne Dedmon sparks Miami majorly
Bam Adebayo comes in re-energized with a quick dunk and assist
They need the big guys to put in work tonight in this matchup – 8:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam checks in. Heat score five points and force a turnover in 29 seconds to cut the deficit to 35-32 with 9:19 to go in the second quarter. Nuggets timeout. – 8:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam checks in without Jokic on the floor for Denver, immediately dunks the alley oop. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon up to six points and five rebounds in six minutes off the bench. – 8:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
If Strahinja Jokic were to check in for the #Nuggets, (just sayin’) he’d be their biggest backup center available tonight. As it is, Vlatko is currently their backup five. – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Without Herro, Butler and Morris, Heat has tightened its rotation to eight, so far, tonight. Vincent, Strus and Dedmon only three who have entered off Miami’s bench. – 8:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nnaji has to be stronger when rolling to the cup against a player like Dedmon. Getting bumped off his spot a little too much. Wonder how that changes if Bam comes back in to start the 2nd. – 8:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Outstanding first quarter for the #Nuggets, who lead 32-23 after one. Defense was flying around (MIA shot 39%) and offense was rolling (DEN 58%).
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jokic Brothers are here in Miami sitting behind the Nuggets bench. pic.twitter.com/Q71UDuf8g3 – 8:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry taking over in the way he knows how: passing
5 first quarter assists
They just need Bam and Duncan to takeover in the way they know how now
Bench guys are fighting – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 32, Heat 23 at end of one. No bailout scorers for Heat with Butler, Herro out. Heat 9 of 24 from field. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Nuggets 32, Heat 23. Miami, without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro shooting 37.5 percent. – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry up to five assists late in first period. Needs three to pass Pippen for 33rd on all-time list. – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My issue with Miami tonight was I didn’t think they’d be able to keep up scoring wise as second unit entered
That’s been the case
Plus Bam yet to score – 8:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Wish the Jokić brothers still had a Twitter so I could tag them. They’re sitting right behind the Nuggets bench here in Miami.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
9 points and 7 rebounds in 9 minutes for Jokic’s first stint back. Not too bad. – 8:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Injuries are forcing the Heat to play some rough lineups. They’ve got Vincent, Robinson, Strus, Tucker and Dedmon on the floor now. Nuggets lead 27-20 with 2:50 to go in the 1Q. – 8:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones is in alongside Austin, Zeke, Facu and Nikola with the second unit. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon as third reserve off bench. Who would be next: Haslem? Okpala? Yurtseven? No one? – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nuggets already 8 of 9 from the foul line. Heat hasn’t attempted a free throw yet. – 8:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks have said they don’t run plays for John Collins. He’s 94th in FGA. He’s 4th in WAR behind Steph, Giannis, Jokic and has been ultra effecient.
We talked about that plus the best all around season he’s had yet.
FINAL day to subscribe for $1!
https://t.co/BypddDApDI pic.twitter.com/eQKN4rFr37 – 8:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Somehow, Jeff Green nearly banked a corner three in. He missed it, but Jokić grabs the ball like an octopus for another putback.
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic with 9 points and 4 rebounds in the opening seven minutes. #Nuggets offense (60%) starting to flow. Adding the MVP helps.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Caleb started the game in airplane mode ✈️ pic.twitter.com/6L5fz10AP7 – 7:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nikola Jokic checked on Bam Adebayo after bumping him on that layup. No one wants the smoke tonight. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin man
Just doing everything so far in his “Jimmy Butler role” – 7:55 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Sometimes I see Kyle Lowry hit a left corner three and reimagine the ending of Game 5 NBA Finals – 7:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It’s early, but good challenge by Malone. Getting an early foul on Bam with Butler and Herro out is a worthy gamble. – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 69 consecutive games with at least one conversion, which also is the NBA’s second-longest streak to Stephen Curry. – 7:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Heat fans are booing Nikola Jokic every time he touches the basketball.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Loud boos for Jokic every time he touches the ball from the Heat crowd. – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the 168th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
These are the first minutes of the season for this Heat starting lineup. – 7:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Hearty round of boos each time Nikola Jokic touches it on the opening possession. That’s not going anywhere. – 7:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic brothers are here, sitting right behind Denver’s bench. pic.twitter.com/iVn9P1w7mh – 7:37 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets draw some boos in Miami. No surprise there. @CSGazetteSports pic.twitter.com/X1XBqYADFv – 7:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, boos from the FTX Arena crowd when Nikola Jokic was introduced. – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jokic introduced first and so briefly that the boos barely could get going. – 7:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
PJ Tucker’s shoes tonight have a message: “Virgil will always be here.” – 7:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bring the energy to @FTXArena starting NOW! pic.twitter.com/Hobe8mbiSC – 7:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
In case you haven’t heard…
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Jeff Green, Gordon, Jokic
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro tonight vs. Nuggets. Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:12 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Starting with these 🖐️
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin will make his first Heat start tonight in place of the injured Jimmy Butler. But he has been a consistent part of the Heat’s bench rotation for most of the season.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jersey color, injury updates on both sides, how to watch/listen, and everything else on our 2nd matchup of the season with Denver ⬇️
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening tonight with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin starting in place of Jimmy Butler tonight vs. Nuggets. – 7:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin getting the start for Jimmy Butler alongside Lowry, Robinson, Tucker and Bam. – 7:01 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame lounge starts now. Come join!
🃏 Joker is back!
🏥 Porter update
☀️ Heat-Nuggets II
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
JaMychal Green (left elbow sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Can confirm Nikola Jokić and Bones Hyland will both be active tonight vs Miami.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone on Michael Porter Jr: “I think he’s hanging in there. Not the news we were hoping for – surgery was a last resort but it is what it is. He’s been down this road before. He has an incredible family behind him. He has an entire organization behind him…” (cont.) – 6:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖 𝙁𝙞𝙩𝙨 🌴
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will return to lineup tonight for Nuggets vs. Heat after missing four games due to wrist sprain. – 6:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
And here’s a really odd stat on the eve of Heat-Nuggets, with credit to the Nuggets traveling media for bringing this to our attention.
Current temperatures, as I type this, on November 29, 2021 at 6:22pm Eastern:
Denver, 68
Miami, 67 – 6:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Michael Malone, on the Jokic brothers here tonight for Heat-Nuggets II: “When the schedule comes out, who doesn’t come to Miami? You’re not going to Memphis. No disrespect to Memphis or any other city, but Miami is a great city to watch your brother play.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Michael Malone on Jokic-Morris storyline: “There’s nothing really to address. What happened happened. Nikola served his suspension. He showed remorse after the game and it’s 10 games later.” – 6:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on the Jokic Brothers coming to Miami: “Miami is a great city to watch your brother play. They’re not coming down here to start something. They’re coming down here because this is Miami. I know every year they’ve been able to come, non-COVID, they’ve been here.” – 6:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone says a lot is being made of the Jokic brothers coming to Miami. He called it irresponsible since they come to Miami every year. … Makes the point: Who doesn’t want to come to Miami to watch your brother play? – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Michael Malone on Heat-Nuggets 2.0, “To me there’s nothing really to address.” Notes that Jokic brothers always come to Miami because it’s Miami. – 6:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone says “it’s killing” Nikola Jokic not to be able to play. Said the worst part is he can’t help them win. – 6:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic remains a game-time decision, but he did go though his pregame court work tonight. – 6:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Bones Hyland are game time decisions, Malone says. – 6:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah, Duncan Robinson should get the ball up a ton tonight
Good time for a true breakout
An efficient one on high volume – 6:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr: “Surgery was the last resort…we all feel for Michael. We all love him, and we’re all hoping for the best.” – 6:03 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Coach Spo on Jimmy’s tailbone injury: “That was a heck of a tumble (in Chicago). He was able to finish the game, a lot of guys wouldn’t have been able to… We’ll just have to see how he responds to treatment.” – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Heat-Nuggets 2.0, “It’s in the rearview mirror. I’m sure NBA security has sent a full team down here. Everybody’s going to be on high alert, including the officials. Nothing is going to happen. This is about basketball.” – 5:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Erik Spoelstra on the Nuggets-Heat rematch and Jokic/Markieff incident: “It’s in the rearview mirror. I’m sure NBA security has sent a full team down here. Everybody’s going to be on high alert, including the officials. Nothing’s going to happen. This is about basketball.” – 5:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo on the fallout of the Jokic-Morris fight ahead of tonight’s game: “It’s in the rearview mirror. I’m sure the NBA sent their security… but nothing is gonna happen.” – 5:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Spo: Kieff-Jokic incident is in “rearview mirror.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on all the Morris-Jokic storylines surrounding tonight’s Heat-Nuggets game: “Nothing is going to happen. This is about basketball.” – 5:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on this Denver-Miami match-up, “It’s in the rear-view mirror. I’m sure NBA security has sent the full team down here…Nothing is going to happen. This is about basketball.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo on Heat-Nuggets shenanigan potential: “Nothing’s going to happen.” – 5:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Heat-Nuggets 2.0, “Nothing is going to happen. This is about basketball. Also, both teams are managing injuries.” – 5:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#DENvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (tailbone), Tyler Herro (illness) & Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Nuggets. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro tonight vs. Nuggets. Nikola Jokic still questionable miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro vs. Nuggets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat lose prospect from G League roster; Haslem & Co. to push up for charity. – 5:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Uptown Dale (Turkey Bowl groin strain) questionable for tonight. Has not arrived yet. Heat may call up Burnice from Sioux Falls to fill in. pic.twitter.com/lQYXYn8sqq – 5:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler (tailbone contusion) out tonight vs. Nuggets. The odds of a Meet Me In Temecula moment keep taking hits. – 5:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
New add to Denver’s injury report tonight: JaMychal Green is questionable with a left elbow sprain. – 5:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Super thin bench tonight
Martin should slide into starting lineup, and Vincent-Strus-Dedmon make up bench
If Okpala doesn’t play in this scenario, I don’t know what’s next
He basically has to tonight – 5:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Also, Bones Hyland out here, too, wearing some ankle braces. pic.twitter.com/VQn0rIEXxw – 5:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler (tailbone contussio) and Tyler Herro (sick) are out for the Heat tonight against the Nuggets. – 5:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A lot of talk about Bam Adebayo recently
Well, he has the keys tonight – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (tailbone contusion) ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Nuggets. Tyler Herro (sick) also out. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (tailbone contusion) out for Heat tonight vs. Nuggets. As is Tyler Herro (illness). – 5:31 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
No tape on the right wrist tonight for Nikola Jokic during his pregame shooting window. Guessing we’ll have an update on his status in about 30 minutes. @CSGazetteSports @DenverGazette pic.twitter.com/glUuvnb0Ie – 5:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Victor Oladipo, who hasn’t played since April 8 and underwent quad surgery on May 13, getting up shots pregame in Miami. pic.twitter.com/lYfGzy2v2Z – 5:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Attendant to me as I enter the arena, “Watch out for the Jokic brothers.” – 4:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Colorful Miami Views filled with SUNSHINE 😍
#wanderingwinge pic.twitter.com/8lEKzyRxgw – 4:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Really considering parlaying MIA -7.5 and O 207.5 tonight for Nuggets vs Heat.
Denver is 7-3 hitting the over for single game totals over their last 10 games and they are 2-6 ATS on the road.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
10 assists for JD Davison last night vs. Miami (13 points on 6-8 and 6 boards). Created a lot of good looks for teammates off his gravity, vision and patience. Shot obviously needs to improve but his playmaking IQ is better than I expected. pic.twitter.com/VFlW4gRJ0s – 4:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin has become a consistent part of the Heat’s rotation, but will his two-way deal limit him moving forward? A look at Martin’s situation with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:00 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about the impact of Michael Porter Jr. undergoing back surgery on the Nuggets’ season and beyond: es.pn/3o4IVHC (ESPN+) – 3:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Latest on who’s in and who’s out for tonight’s Heat-Nuggets game miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Tyler Herro was just ruled out about an hour ago. Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic still questionable – 3:36 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: ESPN’s Suns guru @SchwartzCenterM on the red-hot Suns leading into their showdown vs GSW, then @Dave McMenamin checks in on the Lakers after a crazy 10 days — plus MPJ, Joe Harris, Kemba reaction, more:
Lowe Post podcast: ESPN’s Suns guru @SchwartzCenterM on the red-hot Suns leading into their showdown vs GSW, then @Dave McMenamin checks in on the Lakers after a crazy 10 days — plus MPJ, Joe Harris, Kemba reaction, more:
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The detailed “Where do the Nuggets go from here” article will come out tomorrow.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tyler Herro (overall body soreness) is out for tonight vs. Denver. Nikola Jokic, Bones Hyland, Jimmy Butler are all questionable. – 2:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has ruled out Tyler Herro for tonight’s game vs. Nuggets because of “overall body soreness.” Herro still feeling sick. – 2:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Talking Nuggets, MPJ, Nikola Jokic’s availability tonight with @Hullshow right now. – 2:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have ruled Tyler Herro out for tonight’s game, listing him with “body soreness.” – 2:38 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Ja Morant is out. Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Jimmy Butler, Michael Porter Jr., Klay Thompson, and Jamal Murray too. 20 games into an 82-game season, 79 players already have listed injury concerns. What is going on? BRING IT IN: https://t.co/wlWDP8WS2M pic.twitter.com/AeOTpv2YPY – 2:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Spending some time on the East Coast this week
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is what I wrote about Michael Porter Jr. this morning. It sucks that he’s having surgery, but the timing of this was expected. The sooner he does have surgery, the sooner everyone can turn the page and look toward the long term,
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Report: MPJ will undergo another back surgery denverstiffs.com/2021/11/29/228… – 1:31 PM
