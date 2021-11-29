Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (9-13) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021
Indiana Pacers 40, Minnesota Timberwolves 40 (Q2 04:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Keldon Johnson has a three and two big dunks already vs. the Wiz in 5 min. He is turning into a really good player. It's impressive the Spurs found him with the 29th overall pick. – 8:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
hit ’em with the spin
@TJ McConnell | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/HPIWcwxhuh – 8:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
DLo playing well here in the first half despite again not shooting it well — playing passing lanes on D, pushing pace, quarterbacking the offense.
Like clockwork, best plus/minus of all the Wolves starters. – 8:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
didn’t count but 👀🛫
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/er4KjdrbTr – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 26-20.
Russell leads the way with 7 points and 3 rebounds.
Minnesota is outrebounding Indiana after one, 16-12 and is outscoring the Pacers in 2nd chance points 8-0. – 8:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves offense completely flummoxed by the Pacers zone and when they guard KAT with Brogdon in man.
All year, they just haven’t been able to figure out this KAT-being-guarded-by-a-small thing. And Brogdon is that on steroids. – 8:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaylen Nowell with early minutes! Finch searching for something right now. – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves are shooting 5-17 FG, 1-9 from 3 to start. That Pacers zone will go all night long until the Wolves start knocking down shots. – 8:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
DLo yelling “Charlotte vibes” from the bench — as the Wolves start slow.
“Charlotte vibes. What we gonna do about it?” – 8:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Domas dime 💰
@Domantas Sabonis | @TJ McConnell pic.twitter.com/SqEouZsbpU – 8:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Leandro Bolmaro again the Timberwolves first sub of the game tonight – 8:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with 7:02 left in the first quarter and the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 11-7.
Edwards leads the way with 4 points and 3 rebounds.
Minnesota is outrebounding Indiana to start 9-2. Last game against the 76ers, the Wolves grabbed a season-high-tying 54 boards. – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
right where @D’Angelo Russell left off 🥶 pic.twitter.com/saIv7PUiqU – 8:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a three from @Malcolm Brogdon to get us started
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/Cs6I3Ses5u pic.twitter.com/PHm6SrBuuC – 8:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers beginning the game in a 2-3 zone is interesting. Timberwolves miss a 3.
Then Pacers go inside against Towns in the post, but Sabonis misses. – 8:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt is a last-minute scratch with the flu.
Josh Okogie will start in Vanderbilt’s place at power forward. – 7:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jarred Vanderbilt (Flu-like Symptoms) is AVAILABLE.
Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain), and Jaden McDaniels (Flu-like Symptoms) are OUT vs. Indiana. pic.twitter.com/rVp6jjsFAU – 7:40 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Myles Turner out for Indiana. Big blow for the Pacers trying to defend KAT – 6:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Myles Turner won’t play tonight in Minnesota due to a non-COVID illness.
It’s his first game missed this season. – 6:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pacers tonight
– DLo over 18.5 pts
Like this matchup for him + think Finch relies heavy on Big 3
– KAT over 9.5 rebs + 21.5 pts
Needs to be a 10 reb night to win + Indy struggles w/ perimeter bigs
– Brogdon over 5 asts
Can pick at Wolves scheme in PnR pic.twitter.com/Q4KzjPAePc – 6:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch says McDaniels is out and they’re still waiting on Vanderbilt. Indiana is a great rebounding team so a lot of concern there – 6:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels is out tonight (flu) and Jarred Vanderbilt is a game-time decision (flu), per Chris Finch – 6:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Watching Nathan Knight warmup here before tonight’s game…
If Knight gets in the rotation tonight with a chunk of the Wolves frontcourt sick, one thing I’ll be watching is where he’s positioned on the floor on offense.
I do think he can space the floor and shoot it. – 6:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
from being a Wolves fan to being a Wolves player.
@McKinley Wright is a Minnesotan through and through.
🔉 Wolves+ » https://t.co/jIxZgSAFRy pic.twitter.com/bjcXtJiCg1 – 5:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
So Carlisle went with Brogdon on Giannis last night? pic.twitter.com/w0pCdVainW – 3:31 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
five players are shooting >57% on 10+ drives per game this season:
giannis (60.4 fg%)
luka (58.9 fg%)
jalen brunson (57.7 fg%)
mike conley (57.4 fg%)
malcolm brogdon (57.1 fg%) – 3:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Minnesota:
Myles Turner – Questionable (non-COVID illness)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/3BjHcsyzbw – 2:39 PM
