Joe Harris out at least a month

Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss four to eight weeks with ankle surgery, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Surgery is addressing “a little bone particle” in ankle, Steve Nash said.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“We feel confident that the procedure will allow him to come back and not look back.”
More information on Joe Harris, the sharpshooter who is out indefinitely and scheduled to undergo a procedure on his left ankle today. #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:37 PM
“We feel confident that the procedure will allow him to come back and not look back.”
More information on Joe Harris, the sharpshooter who is out indefinitely and scheduled to undergo a procedure on his left ankle today. #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:37 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nets’ Joe Harris to miss four to eight weeks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 2:30 PM
Nets’ Joe Harris to miss four to eight weeks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 2:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Joe Harris will undergo ankle surgery and is expected to miss four to eight weeks, with optimism he can return on the shorter end of that timeline, Harris’ agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told @Adrian Wojnarowski espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:21 PM
Joe Harris will undergo ankle surgery and is expected to miss four to eight weeks, with optimism he can return on the shorter end of that timeline, Harris’ agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told @Adrian Wojnarowski espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss 4-8 weeks after ankle surgery, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/mMraCVfxC8 – 1:57 PM
Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss 4-8 weeks after ankle surgery, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/mMraCVfxC8 – 1:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Joe Harris will get surgery on his left ankle. The sharpshooter can still return this season afterwards. – 1:46 PM
Joe Harris will get surgery on his left ankle. The sharpshooter can still return this season afterwards. – 1:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss four to eight weeks with ankle surgery, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Surgery is addressing “a little bone particle” in ankle, Steve Nash said. – 1:45 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss four to eight weeks with ankle surgery, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Surgery is addressing “a little bone particle” in ankle, Steve Nash said. – 1:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Joe Harris has “a bone particular” in his ankle that’s just better off getting removed hence him going to surgery. – 1:39 PM
Steve Nash said Joe Harris has “a bone particular” in his ankle that’s just better off getting removed hence him going to surgery. – 1:39 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Joe Harris is undergoing surgery on his left ankle today, Steve Nash says. He’s shooting 46.6% from 3 this season — 2nd best in the NBA behind Patty Mills (50%). – 1:39 PM
Joe Harris is undergoing surgery on his left ankle today, Steve Nash says. He’s shooting 46.6% from 3 this season — 2nd best in the NBA behind Patty Mills (50%). – 1:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Major backcourt news today from both New York teams with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau confirming that Kemba Walker is out of the starting lineup and Nets coach Steve Nash saying Joe Harris is headed for ankle surgery.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:38 PM
Major backcourt news today from both New York teams with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau confirming that Kemba Walker is out of the starting lineup and Nets coach Steve Nash saying Joe Harris is headed for ankle surgery.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Joe Harris will have a scope on his injured ankle. Steve Nash said there will be an update after the surgery. – 1:38 PM
Joe Harris will have a scope on his injured ankle. Steve Nash said there will be an update after the surgery. – 1:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets guard Joe Harris will undergo surgery on his left ankle, coach Steve Nash says. – 1:38 PM
Nets guard Joe Harris will undergo surgery on his left ankle, coach Steve Nash says. – 1:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Joe Harris will have surgery this afternoon. It will be a scope on his ankle. Nash said Harris won’t miss the rest of the season. – 1:36 PM
Steve Nash said Joe Harris will have surgery this afternoon. It will be a scope on his ankle. Nash said Harris won’t miss the rest of the season. – 1:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris is going to have ankle surgery this afternoon, Steve Nash says. – 1:35 PM
Joe Harris is going to have ankle surgery this afternoon, Steve Nash says. – 1:35 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said Joe Harris has made small progress in his rehab. Sounds like he’s still a ways away. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / November 26, 2021
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash doesn’t expect Joe Harris to play Saturday against Phoenix. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / November 24, 2021
Tim Bontemps: The Nets say Joe Harris, Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton all will miss tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. Kyrie Irving also remains out. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / November 23, 2021