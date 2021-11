Kemba Walker out of the rotation

The Knicks are making a drastic change at point guard. Head coach Tom Thibodeau announced Monday that Alec Burks will become the starter after a 23-point performance in his first start of the season during Saturday’s win in Atlanta. Bronx product Kemba Walker will be out of the rotation entirely, beginning with Tuesday’s game against the Nets in Brooklyn. “It’s a tough decision to make. But you always have to do what you think is best for the team,” Thibodeau said. “I’ve got great respect for who Kemba is as a person, number one, and all that he’s accomplished in this league…But I do what I think is best for the team.”Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post