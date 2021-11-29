Michael Porter to undergo surgery

Adrian Wojnarowski: Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr., will undergo a surgical procedure on his lower back and miss an indefinite period, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Bartelstein says Porter’s expected to make a full recovery; timetable on return will come after surgery.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Talking Nuggets, MPJ, Nikola Jokic’s availability tonight with @Hullshow right now. – 2:39 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Ja Morant is out. Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Jimmy Butler, Michael Porter Jr., Klay Thompson, and Jamal Murray too. 20 games into an 82-game season, 79 players already have listed injury concerns. What is going on? BRING IT IN: https://t.co/wlWDP8WS2M pic.twitter.com/AeOTpv2YPY – 2:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is what I wrote about Michael Porter Jr. this morning. It sucks that he’s having surgery, but the timing of this was expected. The sooner he does have surgery, the sooner everyone can turn the page and look toward the long term,
This is what I wrote about Michael Porter Jr. this morning. It sucks that he’s having surgery, but the timing of this was expected. The sooner he does have surgery, the sooner everyone can turn the page and look toward the long term,
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Report: MPJ will undergo another back surgery denverstiffs.com/2021/11/29/228… – 1:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
As I’d reported, Michael Porter Jr. didn’t want to resort to another back surgery. It’s not hard to commiserate with where he’s at after today’s news. – 1:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just crushing news on MPJ. I really hope this Nuggets group doesn’t turn into one of those “What if they stayed healthy?” teams. – 12:19 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: MPJ: An additional surgery isn’t unsurprising. Nearly three out of every four NBA players to undergo disc-related surgery report additional back problems at some point during their career & roughly 25% need an additional procedure. This will be Porter’s 3rd surgery. – 12:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., undergoing back surgery: es.pn/3xA4K4S – 12:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I wonder if the MPJ injury and current state of Denver’s roster would make either Sixers or Nuggets look harder at a Simmons-Murray swap.
I wonder if the MPJ injury and current state of Denver’s roster would make either Sixers or Nuggets look harder at a Simmons-Murray swap.
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr. will undergo his third back surgery, two sources say.
@denverpost first reported last Sunday that a nerve issue could jeopardize his season and lead to surgery.
Michael Porter Jr. will undergo his third back surgery, two sources say.
@denverpost first reported last Sunday that a nerve issue could jeopardize his season and lead to surgery.
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will undergo a surgical procedure, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, two league sources told The Post. – 11:52 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr. will undergo surgery on his lower back, according to @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr. will undergo surgery on his lower back, according to @Adrian Wojnarowski.
StatMuse @statmuse
Clearly something was bothering MPJ this season.
9.9 PPG
35.9 FG%
20.8 3P%
55.6 FT%
Clearly something was bothering MPJ this season.
9.9 PPG
35.9 FG%
20.8 3P%
55.6 FT%
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Three low back surgeries before the age of 24 for Michael Porter Jr. I really feel for him. Staring another long rehab process in the face would be incredibly intimidating especially after already going through it twice. For someone like Porter who lives in the gym, it’s gutting. – 11:38 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The timeline on MPJ’s recovery is unknown. Back surgery doesn’t necessarily mean missing the rest of the season, but if it was me I would err on the side of caution for sure, give him the whole summer to heal up. Same with Murray. I know he’s chomping at the bit, but wait. – 11:37 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I really hope MPJ can get right. He’s a uniquely talented player who loves the game. Missing all or most of 3 of the last 5 seasons really sucks. – 11:36 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nuggets’ Michael Porter will undergo surgery on his back sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-mic… – 11:34 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr., will undergo a surgical procedure on his lower back and miss an indefinite period, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Bartelstein says Porter’s expected to make a full recovery; timetable on return will come after surgery. – 11:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets’ injury report for Monday at Heat:
Nikola Jokic, questionable, wrist sprain
Bones Hyland, questionable, ankle sprain
PJ Dozier, out, ACL sprain
Jamal Murray, out, knee management
Nuggets’ injury report for Monday at Heat:
Nikola Jokic, questionable, wrist sprain
Bones Hyland, questionable, ankle sprain
PJ Dozier, out, ACL sprain
Jamal Murray, out, knee management
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable. Bones Hyland (ankle) questionable. MPJ (back) still out. – 4:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic (wrist) is questionable for tomorrow at the Heat. Bones Hyland (ankle) is also questionable. MPJ, Murray, Dozier are out. – 4:17 PM
Shams Charania: Sources: Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to back surgery. Tough blow, but with Porter’s five-year extension kicking in next season, he and the Nuggets take big-picture approach to his health. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 29, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Surgery will be Wednesday, Bartelstein said. Porter Jr., made a full recovery from a back procedure prior to NBA, and that’s expected to be case again. Denver starts a 7-game trip in Miami tonight. Nuggets (9-10) have been without three max players: Murray, Jokic and Porter. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 29, 2021
Vinny Benedetto: If I heard that correctly, Michael Malone just said Michael Porter Jr. is not with the team right now. Sounds like MPJ is currently in Florida, as he tries to figure out what’s going on with his back. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / November 22, 2021