New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-17) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-9) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 51, Los Angeles Clippers 39 (Q2 06:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas Valančiūnas is up to game-highs of 15 points and 5 rebounds 👏
Pelicans lead 46-33 with 8:14 left in the 2nd 🏀
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/UCuikSRZEw – 11:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NAW to G-Temp for 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/6oSchWGRqr – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Serge Ibaka shooting the ball well as the PF next to Isaiah Hartenstein, has 2 3s already to go with a drive FG.
Tyronn Lue calls timeout with 8:14 left in first half to get Paul George into the game. Pelicans up 46-33, shooting 54.5% FGs, and outscoring LA 26-8 in paint. – 11:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Almost no one posts up anymore so having a height disadvantage on defense isn’t the issue it once was. Ibaka is more comfortable these days shooting 3s than playing in the paint – 11:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
How valuable is Herb Jones to this team? Since he moved back into the starting lineup, Willie Green has him playing the whole first quarter. – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is the fifth time that the Clippers have trailed by double digits after the first quarter. They came back to lead in the previous four instances, winning two.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Strong first quarter in LA 🔥 #WBD pic.twitter.com/pcvLT6Prnj – 11:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of the 1Q: Pelicans 37, Clippers 22
Clippers shot 52% but with four turnovers. Pelicans shoot 60% and 4-9 from three. – 11:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans – who had the 5th-best defensive rating (104.5) in the NBA since Nov. 19 (six games, also when they last played LAC) – limit the Clippers to just 22 in the first quarter.
Pels head into the second quarter up by 15. – 11:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Everything about this 😍
Pelicans up 31-14 in the first
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/opFn5MUrMT – 11:02 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
They might not win terribly often, but the Pelicans are at least not a doormat with this lineup at their disposal.
This is a group that can compete. – 10:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NOT ON HERB 👋
leads to a jumper from Ingram 💪 pic.twitter.com/LlEywVv7xQ – 10:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones already has a block and a steal in the 1st quarter against the Clippers.
Not on Herb. theathletic.com/2985223/2021/1… – 10:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clippers made their first five shots … and have gone 1 for 6 since. – 10:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Out of this timeout, trailing 29-14, the Clippers are trotting out their two-center lineup for the second time this season and first since Friday. – 10:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas now 3-3 from 3️⃣
“Respect ya gangsta” – top analysis from turtle-neck king @adaniels33
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/QulCZSqzHZ – 10:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas dropped out of first place in #NBA in three-point percentage this weekend, but maybe he’s planning on getting it back tonight in L.A. against the Clippers. He’s 3/3 in 1Q, has 13 pts – 10:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas made 5 of 9 from 3-point range last time out against the Clippers. Already 3-3 with 11 points and we’re not 7 minutes in.
Pelicans up 21-15. – 10:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas was 1-of-10 in the last 3 games on 3-pointers.
He’s 3-of-3 tonight.
Remember, he was 5-of-9 from deep (both career highs in makes and attempts from 3) against the Clippers in the win back on Nov. 19. – 10:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
From deep… SPLASH! 💦
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/6aKPMZiIxV – 10:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado dancing a bit in the background of this @JenHale504 interview. 🔥🤣 – 10:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It figures that amid one of the Clippers’ best offensive starts in some time, their constant of nearly top-of-the-league defense is getting shredded by the Pels’ shooting. – 10:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Excellent read by Herb leads to a 3-point play 🆙
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Mt27jQRpOK – 10:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans are on an 8-0 run to take an 18-11 lead five minutes in.
It could’ve been worse… the first Pelicans steal of the game almost led to a Devonte’ Graham fast break 3. – 10:48 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
So Brandon Boston Jr.s’ 46 points here earlier today? Made him the youngest player in G League history to score at least 46 points in a game.
Now, he’s back on his feet at the end of the Clippers’ bench.
Might he have a chance to get to 50 total today?
Ty Lue: “We’ll see.” – 10:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann: “Lately, Coach has told me he wants me to be more aggressive on offense, so that’s what I’ve been doing.”
Mann had a career high 17 points and a career high 7 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/sB0RFmA0zy – 10:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Coming off Sunday’s 26-turnover game, the Clippers scored on their first five possessions vs. NOP before a turnover on their sixth. – 10:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels started 0-20 on 3s on Saturday against Utah.
Jonas Valanciunas knocked down his first two 3-point attempts tonight and BI followed it up with another. Much different feel in LA. – 10:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
2-2 from 3️⃣ to start the game for Jonas
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/JZnVhgjaim – 10:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
No one’s missing tonight: Clippers are 5 for 5 and Nola is 5 for 6 (OK, Valunciunas missed one). – 10:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Valanciunas cannot miss from 3 against the Clippers this season. – 10:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann: “He’s gonna be able to score in the NBA, he’s got that walking in the door.” – 10:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Nothing but net and all warmed up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CnCjz6svVd – 10:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Oh let’s play our favorite game! Will Ballys New Orleans Work Tonight???? – 10:35 PM
Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
Earlier today, the AC Clippers beat the Salt Lake City Stars 130-97. Clippers assignee BJ Boston went off by putting up 46 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists on 15-20 from the field, 9-12 from 3, and 3-4 from the free throw line. – 10:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
OG @Luke Kennard fans in the house tonight!
Show us your best Clipper’s rookie card. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Zd3GLUYsNE – 10:25 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Nine rows off the floor tonight at the Staples, Crytpo, whatever for Pelicans v. Clippers. pic.twitter.com/ffznGHTU3v – 10:20 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Positive performance from Tre Mann tonight. You can see the steps he’s taken forward since the beginning of the season — assertiveness and decisiveness, and understanding space and separation much better. Career-high 17 points tonight against Houston. – 10:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann tonight
17 points (career high)
7 rebounds (career high)
1 assist
2 steals
1 block
6-6 FT
Rough night for OKC, but nice to see a mini-Mann breakout. – 10:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets have one 3 in a row after losing 15 in a row. They have pulled into a tie with New Orleans for 14th in the West and trail the Lakers by 6 games with 62 to play for the second play-in spot – 10:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
D White with a season-high 22 points at end of 3Q.
Derrick scored 18 on 7 of 9 (3 of 4 from distance) in the 3Q.
It’s his first outing of 20 or more points since tallying 22 in a win at New Orleans on April 24, 2021. He missed final 12 games last year with an ankle injury. – 10:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Gearin’ up for game time.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/4kzbYeLMBp – 10:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips vs Nola tonight
LAC
Paul George
Amir Coffey
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
NOP
Herbert Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
Josh Hart
Devonte’ Graham – 10:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
30 mins away – lock in! ☕☕☕
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻 @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/30Q66ObLp3 – 10:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I asked Tyronn Lue on what he can look forward to being better at after yesterday’s Warriors game and the Pelicans game from 10 days ago, he went through how the entire game in New Orleans went.
And then, as he does, he put it on himself to be better at setting up success. pic.twitter.com/ccQ8C1KQS8 – 10:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue had all the numbers in pregame media today.
27th in iso
2nd in defense
29th in transition offense
Also mentioned how LAC had only 7 turnovers at GS in opener.
“We see the blueprint. And you do it right, and do it the right way, you score. And we don’t, things are hard.” – 9:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
House with a nice drive and jumper through a foul. OKC challenging the call on Tre Mann. Trouble with this if overturned is that Watson fouled him before the shot or the block/charge. – 9:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/QIt3QePQ51 – 9:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann has done some really nice things tonight. He’s been a bright spot for the Thunder offensively. – 9:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-The Good & the Bad so far thru 22 games
-Lebron since his return + teams dependency on him
-Latest ESPN Power Ranking and where they have the LakeShow
-Preview of Games this week (Kings & Clippers)
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/st13Z25Rjb – 9:31 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
New Orleans Coach Willie Green on his team’s improved defense since they faced the Clippers on Nov. 19: “I think we’re getting better … picking up more and more on our defensive principles.” Notes that “we’re gonna have to be clicking on all cylinders” against the Clips. – 9:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Three of the early season’s consensus top 15 rookies are playing in this game in Giddey, Sengun and Robinson-Earl.
Tre Mann is outplaying all three of them right now. – 8:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
what Mann?
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/bgb3Sln02L – 8:51 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Marcus Morris Sr.’s rest night: “It’s not up to me, the medical staff, when they say a guy needs a rest … he’s been off a month, to try and play a back to back is tough.” – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers announce that Marcus Morris Sr. will rest tonight on second night of back to back.
With Nicolas Batum out, that should mean that Amir Coffey will start tonight vs Pelicans. – 8:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris is OUT tonight for rest according to the Clippers. – 8:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers report: Marcus Morris Sr. will be out tonight (rest). – 8:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann is going to be really good. pic.twitter.com/hOlPG7oGB9 – 8:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Cali arrivals 🙌
@MichelobULTRA | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/QkHHOrpqyu – 8:36 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
News for Mavs vs Cavs tonight:
Jalen Brunson returns from left foot injury suffered in first half last Tues vs the Clippers.
Frank Ntilikina (out) – 3rd game missed (right calf)
Willie Cauley-Stein (out) – illness, non-Covid related. Moses Brown will start.
730p on BSSW. – 7:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on SGA leading Tre Mann in a personal workout: “Yeah, Shai’s the man.” – 6:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on the 200 shots workout SGA put Tre Man through “Shai’s the man” but clarifies “That wasn’t being put through the ringer, come on, it’s 200 shots!” He jokes with I believe Gallo who asked the question about Shai putting Mann through the ringer. – 6:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann: “We’re intentionally trying to give him some run. He’s certainly a priority.” – 6:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann “You have to pick him up higher, you can’t go under on Pick and Rolls, you’re going to help less off of him. We don’t want him chucking, but his aggressiveness is a source of unselfishness.” Says being aggressive helps the team with spacing. – 6:52 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t miss your chance to watch the Jazz take on the Clippers and the Hornets! 🔥🔥🔥
🎟 Get your Cyber Monday Pack now: https://t.co/gRUyFYIXmu pic.twitter.com/uV7zt7YbYA – 5:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green getting his mid back looked at on the training table as the Warriors open practice in LA. He was hurting postgame after a hard fall against Clippers. Status update for Suns game coming soon. – 5:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You have to emotionally strong and consistent. You watch the game yesterday, he ran off some 3s and you could see emotionally, it got to the Clippers and that was it.”
#Suns coach Monty Williams on the challenge of facing Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/r9O1ytCLxm – 4:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers rule out Nicolas Batum again for tonight’s game vs the Pelicans because of health and safety protocols – 4:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum (health and safety protocols) remains out for Monday’s game vs New Orleans. – 4:40 PM
