No timetable for Trevor Ariza's return

Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza is "getting closer" but he's "still a ways away" and the team is not putting a timetable on it.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron James (abdominal strain) and Avery Bradley (hand) are questionable for Tuesday’s Kings-Lakers game.
Anthony Davis (head contusion) is probable.
Trevor Ariza (ankle), Chaundee Brown Jr. (G League), Jay Huff (G League) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are out. – 6:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Trevor Ariza, seven weeks removed from a procedure on his ankle during training camp, says he doesn’t have a specific return date in mind yet. Said it will come down to how his body responds from continuing to do full weight-bearing activities and on doctor clearance. – 5:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Trevor Ariza on his return to the floor: “I don’t have a definite date. It’s all on when the doctor clear.” – 5:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ariza acknowledged about his being out, limiting some of L.A.‘s possible and preferred lineups: “It’s definitely frustrating because there are so many things we can do with the full roster.” – 5:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Trevor Ariza said he’s feeling “better,” that he’s starting to run on his own, to get on the court shooting, and doing some movements he has to get used to again. – 5:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel on Trevor Ariza: “Still a ways away. I don’t think we’re putting a timetable on it … but he’s getting closer.”
Said Ariza could be a key to unlocking some of their preferred lineups with AD at the 5. – 5:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza is still “a ways away” but that he’s getting closer. Vogel said he think the Lakers will be able to play AD at the 5 more with Ariza in the rotation. – 5:19 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Trevor Ariza: “He’s still a ways away. I don’t think we’re putting a timetable on it.” – 5:18 PM
Mike Trudell: Ariza: “I bring a completely different element to this team … for example, throughout my career, I’ve been a piece that you can plug in (to all kinds of lineup combos).” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 29, 2021
Shams Charania: Lakers forward Trevor Ariza underwent a procedure on his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, team says. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 7, 2021
Dave McMenamin: Trevor Ariza will miss approximately eight weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right ankle, the team announced Wednesday. Ariza has been sidelined for the majority of training camp with the injury. -via Twitter @mcten / October 7, 2021