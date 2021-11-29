Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-13) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 33, Houston Rockets 31 (Q2 07:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are shooting 31 percent while the Thunder are shooting 39 percent. It’s also freezing in this arena – 8:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
tough cover
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/GrLKAw28yq – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The two worst offensive teams in the NBA are living down to their statistics. Thunder begging Rockets to take 3s, taking away the lane. Rockets 4 of 16 from deep. Through 15 minutes, it’s 28-28. Ugh. – 8:44 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Beast Airlines cleared for takeoff ✈️
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/XStxyMrl7q – 8:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
12 minutes down in H-Town!
Rockets: 28
Thunder: 23
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/97oARyYaP9 – 8:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann is going to be really good. pic.twitter.com/hOlPG7oGB9 – 8:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 28, Thunder 23 after 1. Lot of poor shooting going on. Rockets 4 of 13 on 3s, OKC 1 of 9. – 8:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Paul Watson Jr. is making his Thunder debut. He’s going to get a look with Kenrich Williams out. – 8:30 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Having a system in place, a reliable floor runner and floor spacer are crucial for a Kevin Porter Jr. learning to run the offense and make the right reads.
Insertions of Garrison Matthews and Armoni Brooks to the regular rotation shouldn’t be understated. – 8:25 PM
Having a system in place, a reliable floor runner and floor spacer are crucial for a Kevin Porter Jr. learning to run the offense and make the right reads.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Brooks in for Gordon at the six-minute mark, would think Gordon takes over the backup point duties with Augustin unavailable. – 8:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Scoot finds Wood for the slam 😤
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/yKKKahyn3G – 8:21 PM
Scoot finds Wood for the slam 😤
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
With Favors, Muscala and Williams out tonight, 26-year-old Paul Watson is the Thunder’s oldest available player against the Rockets. – 8:20 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets doing a good job attacking mismatches early. 10 of their 14 points are in the paint, 6:56 to go in the opening quarter. – 8:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No Kenny Hustle, Mike Muscala or Derrick Favors for OKC tonight.
Thunder’s oldest active player is 26 year old Paul Watson. – 8:18 PM
No Kenny Hustle, Mike Muscala or Derrick Favors for OKC tonight.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – John Wall preparing to play amid ongoing conversations with Rockets management ift.tt/31apMec – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Thunder announce that Mike Muscala is out tonight (right ankle soreness). Came up in warmups. – 8:15 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Mike Muscala is a late scratch for OKC, with right ankle soreness. Soreness came on during pregame. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Muscala is also out tonight for the Thunder. Muscala, Favors, Williams, Vit Krejci. – 8:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala (right ankle soreness) is a late scratch tonight, per the Thunder. Muscala felt soreness in pregame warmups. – 8:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets went with a Porter/Wood PnR on their first possession on Saturday, tonight they go with a pick and pop for 3 – 8:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting #Rockets squad vs OKC! pic.twitter.com/osKV1hlzyh – 8:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting us started.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/N3WsUhYubv – 8:08 PM
Getting us started.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Eric Gordon
Kevin Porter Jr. – 7:42 PM
Rockets starters:
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Eric Gordon
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Thunder: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon, Porter.
Thunder starters: Bazley, Dort, Robinson-Earl, Giddey, Alexander. – 7:41 PM
#Rockets starters vs Thunder: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon, Porter.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.
Thunder: Dort, Bazley, Robinson-Earl, Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander. – 7:37 PM
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
John Wall preparing to play amid ongoing conversations with Rockets management houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:33 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The #Rockets and #ThunderUp combined for 190 points 12 days ago, but open this week’s home-and-home looking to continue an offensive surge. Here are my thoughts on the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show on how to approach tonight’s contest in Houston, complete with a player prop pic.twitter.com/HJ3JeHNAjm – 7:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Rockets will get quality trade offers for center Christian Wood nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/29/rum… – 7:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault owes Thunder PR man Matt Tumbleson 10 push-ups.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Forecast calls for a whole lot of drip. 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/GHFRUkxAj4 – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns #Warriors 21-3 vs. common foes this year:
LAL (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
POR (PHX 1-1 GS 1-0)
SAC (PHX 1-1 GS 1-0)
MEM (PHX 1-0 GS 0-1)
NO (PHX1-0 GS 1-0)
HOU (PHX 2-0 GS 1-0)
ATL (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
MIN (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
BKN (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
CLE (PHX 2-0 GS 1-0) https://t.co/687jMYLA2t pic.twitter.com/CgqmTfCaZM – 6:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is now doing 10 push ups because he bet Thunder PR he would get a Lincoln Riley Question but never did. – 6:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on SGA leading Tre Mann in a personal workout: “Yeah, Shai’s the man.” – 6:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on the 200 shots workout SGA put Tre Man through “Shai’s the man” but clarifies “That wasn’t being put through the ringer, come on, it’s 200 shots!” He jokes with I believe Gallo who asked the question about Shai putting Mann through the ringer. – 6:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann: “We’re intentionally trying to give him some run. He’s certainly a priority.” – 6:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann “You have to pick him up higher, you can’t go under on Pick and Rolls, you’re going to help less off of him. We don’t want him chucking, but his aggressiveness is a source of unselfishness.” Says being aggressive helps the team with spacing. – 6:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Kenrich Williams “out tonight, out Wednesday, probably out Thursday” – 6:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault explains the Paul Watson Jr signing “Those are collaborative decisions, I don’t want to speak out of turn. He is a guy that our scouts were really high on him even dating back to before he was with Toronto…You can’t develop 10 20 years old at the same time.” – 6:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby will be in the rotation tonight with Kenrich Williams out, per Mark Daigneault.
Paul Watson will also play. It’ll be his Thunder debut. – 6:45 PM
Isaiah Roby will be in the rotation tonight with Kenrich Williams out, per Mark Daigneault.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on the rotation tonight “Roby will get a role. We are going to take a look at Paul Watson.” Watson will make his season debut tonight. – 6:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on what’s changed with the Rockets from the last matchup “Swag. They’re swagging out right now…they have some juice and momentum.” CC:@JTGatlin – 6:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said John Wall’s role with the Rockets was discussed during yesterday’s meeting: “Just like the beginning parts of, we’re trying to figure out what this looks like, and that was mainly what it was. Like, what is it? What is it going to be…” pic.twitter.com/ocV7lNuDUT – 6:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors is out tonight, along with Kenrich Williams and Vit Krejci. Per the NBA injury report. Favors is listed as a non-COVID illness. – 6:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said a thigh contusion limited Usman Garuba to 11 minutes last night, but he said he looked really good the game before – 6:34 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Silas says Jalen Green is “antsy” to return. “He wants to be out there.” Silas said he felt Green’s game was heading in the right direction before the injury. – 6:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard D.J. Augustin (health and safety protocols) is out. – 6:23 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says DJ Augustin is out for health & safety protocols. – 6:22 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on if he wants John Wall to return: “If he’s able to play, yeah. It has to be good for everybody though. It has to be good for the organization and it has to be good for our group. There’s more to it.” – 6:20 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas: “Rafael & I met w/ John (Wall) yesterday. He’s indicated that he wants to play & work towards that. He’s been doing a lot of 1 on 0 stuff…this is the ramp-up time (weeks) & we’ll continue our conversations…He’s in great shape, been diligent, been positive.” – 6:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas said Rockets are working John Wall back into game shape, a process that will take a couple weeks while additional conversations are ongoing. – 6:18 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on meeting with John Wall: “Rafael and I did meet with John yesterday. He has indicated that he wants to play. So right now we’re in that phase in terms of getting him in game shape… Right now is like the ramp-up time. It will probably take a couple weeks.” – 6:18 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas says he and Rafael Stone did meet with John Wall yesterday. Silas says they’re getting him back in game shape and that right now is the “ramp up time” and that will probably take a couple weeks. – 6:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says he and Rafael Stone met with John Wall yesterday and Wall has indicated he wants to play. Wall has started the process of getting into game shape. Silas says his ramp up will take at least a couple of weeks. He’s been doing individual workouts – 6:18 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Josh Christopher (@Josh Christopher ) back from @RGVVipers getting his pregame work this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/dQ6KiACbjZ – 5:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JRE is shooting 40.7% from 3. What is his ranking among all NBA rookies⁉️
Comment your answer below and we’ll randomly select a winner to receive an 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐑𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐈𝐓𝐄 to Wednesday’s game!
@socioshoops | #ThunderUp – 5:45 PM
JRE is shooting 40.7% from 3. What is his ranking among all NBA rookies⁉️
Comment your answer below and we’ll randomly select a winner to receive an 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐑𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐈𝐓𝐄 to Wednesday’s game!
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
john wall is making more money than i can even fathom, but after the injury hell that he’s been through, losing another year of capable action after the age of 30 would be torture. hoop mortality starting to bear down on him.
id be clawing at the walls to play – 4:50 PM
john wall is making more money than i can even fathom, but after the injury hell that he’s been through, losing another year of capable action after the age of 30 would be torture. hoop mortality starting to bear down on him.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
TONIGHT vs @Oklahoma City Thunder 🚀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/vEGZC4jn4b – 4:00 PM
TONIGHT vs @Oklahoma City Thunder 🚀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I understand John Wall’s desire to play. In fact, I would support it post-trade deadline. But that agreement barely lasted a month of the season. As long as he’s focused on “mentoring” the young guys, as he says, even if that means sacrificing role or PT, it should work fine. pic.twitter.com/DuLoa6CNWV – 3:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked On #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : OKC is entertaining
🏀 : Darius Bazley continues to struggle
🏀 : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns
New Locked On #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : OKC is entertaining
🏀 : Darius Bazley continues to struggle
🏀 : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder hits the road to take on the Houston Rockets for the second time in a matter of 12 days and the third time this season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report – 3:39 PM
The Thunder hits the road to take on the Houston Rockets for the second time in a matter of 12 days and the third time this season.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault compared Josh Giddey to Brett Favre. Dave Bliss compared Giddey to a rocket-armed third baseman.
Giddey: “The guys are kind of learning just to have their hands ready, because I throw some wild passes.”
oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 3:01 PM
Mark Daigneault compared Josh Giddey to Brett Favre. Dave Bliss compared Giddey to a rocket-armed third baseman.
Giddey: “The guys are kind of learning just to have their hands ready, because I throw some wild passes.”
