Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (4-17) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-10) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021
Orlando Magic 83, Philadelphia 76ers 89 (Q4 05:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Wow Suggs takes the charge as Embiid was a runaway freight train – 8:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Andre Drummond‘s fourth game this season with at least 10 rebounds off the bench.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Andre Drummond has completely dominated the Magic down low. He has 7 points and 13 rebounds, including 7 offensive. – 8:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Chaotic play on both ends, but that Thybulle layup creates a little bit of separation. Sixers 87, Magic 80 with 8:12 to play. – 8:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers will start the fourth with Milton, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Harris and Drummond. – 8:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Philadelphia 81, Orlando 78 pic.twitter.com/KhDfHmx5EU – 8:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That was a timely first FG for Drummond. But he cannot connect on the free throw to make it a two-possession game. Bad third quarter for the Sixers to let Orlando back into this, but they lead 81-78 heading to the fourth. Curry with 22 on 9-of-12 shooting. – 8:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Magic bench has been understandably animated during this third-quarter outburst. They have not tasted success a lot this season, but this will be within reach entering the fourth. – 8:30 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
more defense into offense. Wendell Carter Jr. stoning Embiid on the entry pass was not something I expected! pic.twitter.com/pRzuzmlYz4 – 8:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
NAH
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Orlando has its first lead of the night on a steal and slam by Jalen Suggs. – 8:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Boo birds are out after Jalen Suggs gives the Magic their first lead of the game on a steal and breakaway dunk. – 8:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
More than scattered boos from #Sixers fans as #Magic take a 64-62 lead midway through third quarter. – 8:25 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that’s nifty, @Gary Harris
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic, who trailed by 16 in the first half, have cut the 76ers’ lead to four points early in the 3rd. They have started the period on a 10-3 run. – 8:22 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers seem to be on cruise control. Only lead #Magic by 4 (57-53) after Doc Rivers called timeout three minutes into third quarter. – 8:21 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner remains aggressive to start the 3rd.
He’s got 7 of his 16 in the quarter thus far and there’s still 8:47 left in the period.
76ers 57, Magic 53 – 8:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Timeout Sixers as the Magic now within 57-53 early at the 8:47 mark of the third. Embiid is 2-of-10 from the floor. Maxey is 2-of-8. Sixers are 5-of-20 from 3 as a team. – 8:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with 7:02 left in the first quarter and the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 11-7.
Edwards leads the way with 4 points and 3 rebounds.
Minnesota is outrebounding Indiana to start 9-2. Last game against the 76ers, the Wolves grabbed a season-high-tying 54 boards. – 8:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Sixers 54, Magic 43
– Gary Harris leads Orlando with 11 points
– Franz Wagner was aggressive to close the quarter, scoring 7 of his 9 points in the 2nd.
– Magic shooting 37.2% from FG; 33.3% from deep – 8:00 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Philadelphia 54, Orlando 43 pic.twitter.com/dsnQwyRW8A – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 54, Magic 43 at the half. This looked like blowout city early, but Orlando staying in it a bit with the 3-ball. Curry has 14 points. Harris with 13 and 6. Embiid is 2-of-9 from the floor but has 6 rebounds. – 7:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 54-43, at halftime.
Curry: 14 PTS / 6-7 fg / 2 STL
Harris: 13 PTS / 6 REB
Embiid: 6 PTS / 6 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 5 PTS / 6 AST
Thybulle: 5 PTS / 1 BLK
Niang: 5 PTS – 7:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Orlando 54-43 at the break. Footage of that half of basketball will not be going to Springfield. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That corner 3 has been keeping Orlando within relative striking distance. Harris hit a couple there, now Okeke. Magic within 11 with 3:03 left in the half. – 7:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Furkan Korkmaz is 16 of his past 63 from beyond the arc. Ever since the first half of that Knicks game a few weeks ago, just can’t buy one. – 7:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Magic are bad at basketball.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the swat. the break.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Philadelphia 31, Orlando 19 pic.twitter.com/yo7agODLkC – 7:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Another huge first quarter for Seth Curry, who leads all scorers with 9 pts (4-5 fg) after Q1.
Embiid: 6 PTS / 6 REB
Harris: 7 PTS (3-5 fg) / 4 REB
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers last play: Doc subs Maxey in, Doc seems to get mad when the Sixers don’t inbound to Maxey, Milton throws an oop off the backboard over Thybulle’s head, Milton rebounds and passes to Thybulle, who beats the buzzer.
Worked, but a snapshot of a bench that is out of sync. – 7:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
having some fun in South Philly!
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
A thing with Jalen Suggs is, yeah, it seems like he’s shooting 13 percent, but when his shots go in, like that trie a few minutes ago, it looks so good! – 7:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I got a kick out of the Sixers bench’s reaction (particularly Shake Milton) to Danny Green’s putback dunk. Not something you see every game. – 7:26 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
When you’re giving up follow dunks to Danny Green, maybe it’s not your night. – 7:26 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,151 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
right down Broad street, @Tobias Harris. pic.twitter.com/Mp4D0H6qMi – 7:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
MAD Maxey knocking down the Triple.👌 pic.twitter.com/8u4UlfFmo9 – 7:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Solid start for Harris and the Sixers. Philly leads 12-2 with 8:53 left into first quarter. Harris has 5 points on 2-3 shooting. Embiid with 4 – 7:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔Trey Brown, @OfficialSPERGO!🔔
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
This is what the Sixers at (essentially) full strength should do to the Magic. It’s 12-2 less than four minutes into the game after Harris got a free lane to the basket for the jam. Orlando is shooting 1-of-8, 0-for-5 from 3. – 7:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Magic has scored all but 12 of the first 14 points against the #Sixers – 7:15 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
David Steele mentions the Magic are last in the league in FG% on layups, somewhere in the mid-40s. You’d almost be better off, from a points per possession standpoint, letting Wendell Carter Jr. crank from 35 feet. – 7:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
thinking about the Curry that’s heating up. 🌶️💭
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
From our family to yours, wishing all of those celebrating a Happy Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/L6YDsIjeri – 7:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green is back in the starting lineup. He said this morning that he expected to play about five additional minutes tonight, which would put him at about 27. Doc said the ramp up could take another week or so. – 6:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Danny Green is back in the starting lineup tonight for the Sixers, reuniting the opening night starters. – 6:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Danny Green is back in the starting lineup, though he’s still on a minutes restriction of roughly 20. #Sixers – 6:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 22 at PHILADELPHIA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/lwcGvwuGLy – 6:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Shake Milton (left groin soreness) will play tonight, per Sixers. – 5:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers reserve guard Shake Milton (left groin soreness) is active. This will mark their third game this season with a full complement of rotation players. – 5:45 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
chilly with a chance of drip
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/cRN7DIAWMv – 5:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per Sixers PR, Shake Milton is active tonight after missing Saturday’s game with a groin injury. He just finished his on-court pregame workout and was moving pretty well. Other than Danny Green still on a minutes restriction, the Sixers’ rotation should be intact tonight. – 5:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Shake Milton seems to be moving fine after being scratched late with left groin soreness Saturday. He’s officially available tonight: pic.twitter.com/Iliz0ZuAyi – 5:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba will both play for the #Magic tonight. – 5:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Danny Green’s minutes cap won’t be much higher tonight. He’ll be on a restriction for at least another week or two.
Rivers wouldn’t reveal his starters but noted some of the pros/cons of Thybulle vs. Green, including Thybulle’s man doubling on Joel Embiid. – 5:22 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid taking blame for Tyrese Maxey’s turnover with 10 seconds left in double OT Saturday: pic.twitter.com/KY0Qief2y5 – 5:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says Danny Green will probably have a minutes restriction for the next week or two. His playing time will be between 17-20 minutes #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Center @TheRealMoBamba (low back) and guard @Terrence Ross (low back) will both be available tonight at Philadelphia.
#MagicTogether – 5:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that the coaching staff has thought about moving Danny Green to the bench even when his minutes restriction is lifted, but it doesn’t seem to be a permanent move right now. Reiterates that this is a starting lineup that can continue to change #Sixers – 5:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers won’t say if Danny Green will start or come off the bench tonight. – 5:17 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey doing pregame drills Monday: pic.twitter.com/wAj4gkKdo8 – 5:03 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these players would you trade for Ben Simmons? pic.twitter.com/fkDkV54z5O – 4:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. over the last three games:
19.7 PPG
10.7 RPG
59.5% FG
84.6% FT
🔥 pic.twitter.com/xZNGIEK6FN – 3:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Last day of @The Athletic $1 sale, so sign up for more pieces like this one on Seth Curry: theathletic.com/2934692/2021/1… – 2:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Last two guys in the floor at Sixers shootaround this morning: Shake Milton, who did not play Saturday because of a groin injury, and Paul Reed, who has played twice for the Blue Coats this weekend and was immediately recalled after both games. pic.twitter.com/RlaNNjIv2J – 2:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green on the difficulty of not finishing games because of his minutes restriction coming off his hamstring injury: “It’s tough watching on the sideline, but it’s part of the process. I gotta continue to trust it and move forward game by game.” – 2:27 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
🏀 @Orlando Magic at @Philadelphia 76ers Preview 🏀
🔹Magic making strides with ball security
🔹Limiting Embiid a focus
🔹Bamba & Ross go through shootaround
🔹Hampton going against familiar foe
🔹Rivals Report with Sixers.com‘s @Matt_Murphy04
on.nba.com/3I82MxE – 1:34 PM
