Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-11) play against the Utah Jazz (7-7) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 107, Utah Jazz 129 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Blazers 129-107.
Rudy Gobert was incredible defensively, and also had 21 points, 16 rebs. Donovan Mitchell had a nice night as well, 30 points, 5 assists, 12-20 FG. Blazers defense woeful.
A three-day break between now and Jazz’s next game: home vs. Boston. – 11:17 PM
Jazz beat Blazers 129-107.
Rudy Gobert was incredible defensively, and also had 21 points, 16 rebs. Donovan Mitchell had a nice night as well, 30 points, 5 assists, 12-20 FG. Blazers defense woeful.
A three-day break between now and Jazz’s next game: home vs. Boston. – 11:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-107 in what was a terrific performance in the second half. Mitchell and Gobert dominate. Clarkson drops 22 off the bench. The Jazz won their second straight. They move to 14-7 on the season. On to Friday night and the Celtics – 11:17 PM
The Jazz defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-107 in what was a terrific performance in the second half. Mitchell and Gobert dominate. Clarkson drops 22 off the bench. The Jazz won their second straight. They move to 14-7 on the season. On to Friday night and the Celtics – 11:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Back home tomorrow.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/pEEa4rsco5 – 11:17 PM
Back home tomorrow.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/pEEa4rsco5 – 11:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jazz 129, Blazers 107: FINAL. 24 points, 10 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 24 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 11:17 PM
Jazz 129, Blazers 107: FINAL. 24 points, 10 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 24 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 11:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 129, Blazers 107.
Donovan Mitchell 30p, 5r
Rudy Gobert 21p, 16r, 3a
Jordan Clarkson 22p, 6r, 4a
Joe Ingles 14p, 6a
Rudy Gay 14p, 5r
Bojan Bogdanovic 14p, 4r
Jazz now 14-7. Next game: Friday vs. Celtics at the Viv. – 11:15 PM
FINAL: Jazz 129, Blazers 107.
Donovan Mitchell 30p, 5r
Rudy Gobert 21p, 16r, 3a
Jordan Clarkson 22p, 6r, 4a
Joe Ingles 14p, 6a
Rudy Gay 14p, 5r
Bojan Bogdanovic 14p, 4r
Jazz now 14-7. Next game: Friday vs. Celtics at the Viv. – 11:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Platoon swap for the Jazz, up 22 with 2:!6 to play. Butler, Forrest, Paschall, Hughes, Oni will finish it out. – 11:10 PM
Platoon swap for the Jazz, up 22 with 2:!6 to play. Butler, Forrest, Paschall, Hughes, Oni will finish it out. – 11:10 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It will be a shame if the Jazz don’t convert Trent Forrest’s contract to a regular deal so they can keep him for the playoffs. – 11:05 PM
It will be a shame if the Jazz don’t convert Trent Forrest’s contract to a regular deal so they can keep him for the playoffs. – 11:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
1) Rudy Gobert with a terrific block of Dame at the rim
2) Decides to box the stanchion in celebration
3) Realizes play is still happening
4) Nurkic AND 1 pic.twitter.com/phAIn88zRd – 11:03 PM
1) Rudy Gobert with a terrific block of Dame at the rim
2) Decides to box the stanchion in celebration
3) Realizes play is still happening
4) Nurkic AND 1 pic.twitter.com/phAIn88zRd – 11:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Season high 24 points for @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/FerSr36Q08 – 10:59 PM
Season high 24 points for @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/FerSr36Q08 – 10:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
8 dunks for Rudy Gobert tonight so far… a new high for a player in the NBA this season.
Gobert’s career high is 9, NBA record is 11. – 10:48 PM
8 dunks for Rudy Gobert tonight so far… a new high for a player in the NBA this season.
Gobert’s career high is 9, NBA record is 11. – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Gobert’s lob catch radius is insane….by the way, the Jazz have stopped defending pretty much – 10:47 PM
Gobert’s lob catch radius is insane….by the way, the Jazz have stopped defending pretty much – 10:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels started 0-20 on 3s on Saturday against Utah.
Jonas Valanciunas knocked down his first two 3-point attempts tonight and BI followed it up with another. Much different feel in LA. – 10:45 PM
The Pels started 0-20 on 3s on Saturday against Utah.
Jonas Valanciunas knocked down his first two 3-point attempts tonight and BI followed it up with another. Much different feel in LA. – 10:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jazz 94, Blazers 84: end of third quarter. 19 points, 1 assist/rebound/block for @Anfernee Simons. 16 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 14 points, 7 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 10:45 PM
Jazz 94, Blazers 84: end of third quarter. 19 points, 1 assist/rebound/block for @Anfernee Simons. 16 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 14 points, 7 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 10:45 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes to get the lead back.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3Nh0hqhdQ8 – 10:44 PM
12 minutes to get the lead back.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3Nh0hqhdQ8 – 10:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 94, Blazers 84. Just so much loss of focus — including Ocho ball-watching and losing Snell for that period-ending 3. Jazz went up 22 and seemed to relax. Not great. – 10:44 PM
End 3Q: Jazz 94, Blazers 84. Just so much loss of focus — including Ocho ball-watching and losing Snell for that period-ending 3. Jazz went up 22 and seemed to relax. Not great. – 10:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Whoa….Anfernee Simons had a 37-point game when he played all 48 in 2018. The Blazers played six guys?? lol. The NBA is so weird.
basketball-reference.com/boxscores/2019… – 10:44 PM
Whoa….Anfernee Simons had a 37-point game when he played all 48 in 2018. The Blazers played six guys?? lol. The NBA is so weird.
basketball-reference.com/boxscores/2019… – 10:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz’s 22-point lead is down to 10 at the end of the 3Q. Just lost 3-point contain there repeatedly, and Portland took advantage. – 10:43 PM
Jazz’s 22-point lead is down to 10 at the end of the 3Q. Just lost 3-point contain there repeatedly, and Portland took advantage. – 10:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great comeback by the blazers. The Jazz lead Portland 94-84 heading into the fourth….this went from an almost blowout to a close game – 10:43 PM
Great comeback by the blazers. The Jazz lead Portland 94-84 heading into the fourth….this went from an almost blowout to a close game – 10:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz were up 22, then start throwing up heat-checks, then surrender a 10-2 run. This is the time for some of that focus and attention to detail stuff they keep talking about. Rudy, Mike, and Joe all back in. – 10:40 PM
Jazz were up 22, then start throwing up heat-checks, then surrender a 10-2 run. This is the time for some of that focus and attention to detail stuff they keep talking about. Rudy, Mike, and Joe all back in. – 10:40 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Spida is feeling some type of way 🤪
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/HRUW0bqAOi – 10:39 PM
Spida is feeling some type of way 🤪
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/HRUW0bqAOi – 10:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan with a steal, a runout, and a one-handed throwdown. Utah’s defense has mostly been very sharp tonight. They now lead 75-58 with 5:44 left 3Q. – 10:34 PM
Donovan with a steal, a runout, and a one-handed throwdown. Utah’s defense has mostly been very sharp tonight. They now lead 75-58 with 5:44 left 3Q. – 10:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have broken this open. Mitchell has played a whale of a third quarter. Utah up 75-58….Portland is playing really lifeless basketball. – 10:34 PM
The Jazz have broken this open. Mitchell has played a whale of a third quarter. Utah up 75-58….Portland is playing really lifeless basketball. – 10:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are back to great passing. Jingles is back to knocking down wide-open 3s. He’s up to 11p. – 10:31 PM
Jazz are back to great passing. Jingles is back to knocking down wide-open 3s. He’s up to 11p. – 10:31 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Challenge successful, natural motion from Lillard and no foul. Basket is good but Conley doesn’t get the 4th foul. – 10:30 PM
Challenge successful, natural motion from Lillard and no foul. Basket is good but Conley doesn’t get the 4th foul. – 10:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin’s challenging that call, which would be Conley’s fourth foul. Looks like a Dame leg kick created the contact? – 10:28 PM
Quin’s challenging that call, which would be Conley’s fourth foul. Looks like a Dame leg kick created the contact? – 10:28 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin Challenge here hoping to not get Conley a 4th foul early in the third quarter. – 10:28 PM
Quin Challenge here hoping to not get Conley a 4th foul early in the third quarter. – 10:28 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Looks like the Jazz are going to challenge the call on Conley, which resulted in an and-1 for Lillard. Guessing they’re going to argue for the leg kick on the shot. – 10:27 PM
Looks like the Jazz are going to challenge the call on Conley, which resulted in an and-1 for Lillard. Guessing they’re going to argue for the leg kick on the shot. – 10:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Snyder reviewing the call on Lillard’s two… Lillard looked to have kicked out on the play, but refs have to review whether it was natural. Foul would be Conley’s 4th, or Lillard’s first. – 10:27 PM
Snyder reviewing the call on Lillard’s two… Lillard looked to have kicked out on the play, but refs have to review whether it was natural. Foul would be Conley’s 4th, or Lillard’s first. – 10:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
B2B drives right to the hoop for Joe and Mike, the Jazz extend their lead to 63-50, and Chauncey Billups — who said pregame he’s trying to instill a more aggressive defensive mentality in Portland — calls timeout. 9:25 left 2Q. – 10:23 PM
B2B drives right to the hoop for Joe and Mike, the Jazz extend their lead to 63-50, and Chauncey Billups — who said pregame he’s trying to instill a more aggressive defensive mentality in Portland — calls timeout. 9:25 left 2Q. – 10:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz start the third quarter with a 10-1 run. Good offense, catch and shoots from Mitchell, good reads from ingles. Just a really good start – 10:23 PM
The Jazz start the third quarter with a 10-1 run. Good offense, catch and shoots from Mitchell, good reads from ingles. Just a really good start – 10:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame seems to be favoring his right leg and they’re going to call time to get him out of the game with Portland trailing 63-50 with 9:25 to play in the third quarter. – 10:23 PM
Dame seems to be favoring his right leg and they’re going to call time to get him out of the game with Portland trailing 63-50 with 9:25 to play in the third quarter. – 10:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Thank you to @UtahRabbi for leading the lighting of the menorah at halftime in celebration of Jewish Heritage Night.
#HappyChanukah & go Jazz! pic.twitter.com/f9YRfg6mZC – 10:19 PM
Thank you to @UtahRabbi for leading the lighting of the menorah at halftime in celebration of Jewish Heritage Night.
#HappyChanukah & go Jazz! pic.twitter.com/f9YRfg6mZC – 10:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
First half
With Rudy Gobert on the floor Portland shot 9 of 28 – 32%
With Rudy Gobert off the floor Portland shot 10 of 16 – 63% – 10:15 PM
First half
With Rudy Gobert on the floor Portland shot 9 of 28 – 32%
With Rudy Gobert off the floor Portland shot 10 of 16 – 63% – 10:15 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Portland this year
With Dame and CJ -1.4 per 100 possessions
With Dame and No CJ +13 per 100 possessions
With CJ and No Dame -1 per 100 possessions
Tonight
With Dame and CJ Portland is +6
With Dame and No CJ Portland is +2
With CJ and No Dame Portland is -12 – 10:13 PM
Portland this year
With Dame and CJ -1.4 per 100 possessions
With Dame and No CJ +13 per 100 possessions
With CJ and No Dame -1 per 100 possessions
Tonight
With Dame and CJ Portland is +6
With Dame and No CJ Portland is +2
With CJ and No Dame Portland is -12 – 10:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Gotta guard that.
@Jusuf Nurkic | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/8iVZnKkOBl – 10:11 PM
Gotta guard that.
@Jusuf Nurkic | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/8iVZnKkOBl – 10:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 53, Blazers 49. Pretty mediocre close to 2Q, as a 10-point lead is cut to four with soft defense and a combo of indecisiveness/bad decisiveness offensively. Gobert w/12p, 10r; JC 10p; Don 9p, 4a. For Portland, Nurkic 13p, 6r; CJ 11p; Dame 9p, 5r, 4a. – 10:05 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 53, Blazers 49. Pretty mediocre close to 2Q, as a 10-point lead is cut to four with soft defense and a combo of indecisiveness/bad decisiveness offensively. Gobert w/12p, 10r; JC 10p; Don 9p, 4a. For Portland, Nurkic 13p, 6r; CJ 11p; Dame 9p, 5r, 4a. – 10:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Close contest at the half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/RvnOZc43XC – 10:04 PM
Close contest at the half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/RvnOZc43XC – 10:04 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 53-49 at the half. Gobert’s been a monster (12/10/2 at the half), Mitchell 4-7 with 4 assists so far. – 10:04 PM
Jazz up 53-49 at the half. Gobert’s been a monster (12/10/2 at the half), Mitchell 4-7 with 4 assists so far. – 10:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jazz 53, Blazers 49: halftime. 13 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 2 assists/rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 1 block for @Anfernee Simons. – 10:04 PM
Jazz 53, Blazers 49: halftime. 13 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 2 assists/rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 1 block for @Anfernee Simons. – 10:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The blazers close the second quarter well and Utah’s lead is down to 53-49 at the intermission. Gobert with a double double at the half – 10:03 PM
The blazers close the second quarter well and Utah’s lead is down to 53-49 at the intermission. Gobert with a double double at the half – 10:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Love how the Jazz are moving the ball via the pass instead of dribbling it – 9:56 PM
Love how the Jazz are moving the ball via the pass instead of dribbling it – 9:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
these two dunking on the fastbreak again 💥
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/A2OaYdDvDe – 9:56 PM
these two dunking on the fastbreak again 💥
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/A2OaYdDvDe – 9:56 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Looks like Dame got a knee to his hip or upper thigh from Whiteside. Stings but he seems like he’ll be fine. That one will leave a bruise – 9:53 PM
Looks like Dame got a knee to his hip or upper thigh from Whiteside. Stings but he seems like he’ll be fine. That one will leave a bruise – 9:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are slowly figuring it out offensively. 16 point flip in this one so far. Utah trailed by 8. They now lead 39-31….5:26 remaining until half – 9:49 PM
The Jazz are slowly figuring it out offensively. 16 point flip in this one so far. Utah trailed by 8. They now lead 39-31….5:26 remaining until half – 9:49 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
All 10 of Rudy Gobert’s points this game have come on dunks.
Most of them pretty authoritative, and this Nurkic matchup used to be pretty tough for him. – 9:44 PM
All 10 of Rudy Gobert’s points this game have come on dunks.
Most of them pretty authoritative, and this Nurkic matchup used to be pretty tough for him. – 9:44 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Gobert has 10 points and 9 rebounds in 10 minutes.
This has been one of those games where it’s fun to track him and see how much he manipulates everything happening on the court.
Oh, and bad pass alley-oops are the best. – 9:44 PM
Gobert has 10 points and 9 rebounds in 10 minutes.
This has been one of those games where it’s fun to track him and see how much he manipulates everything happening on the court.
Oh, and bad pass alley-oops are the best. – 9:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
An @Anfernee Simons highlight for your TL 🐜 pic.twitter.com/KWA0Yk60ba – 9:43 PM
An @Anfernee Simons highlight for your TL 🐜 pic.twitter.com/KWA0Yk60ba – 9:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy had to reach waaaaaay back for that one. Nice throwdown, and the Jazz are on a bit of a roll, leading 29-25. He is a +16 in 10:22. – 9:43 PM
Rudy had to reach waaaaaay back for that one. Nice throwdown, and the Jazz are on a bit of a roll, leading 29-25. He is a +16 in 10:22. – 9:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Utah scores 8-straight and Billups has to call time with Portland trailing 29-25 with 8:35 to play in the first half. Blazers sitting on two points three and a half minutes into the second quarter. – 9:42 PM
Utah scores 8-straight and Billups has to call time with Portland trailing 29-25 with 8:35 to play in the first half. Blazers sitting on two points three and a half minutes into the second quarter. – 9:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
CJ’s leading us with 9 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yP69eReQNJ – 9:36 PM
CJ’s leading us with 9 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yP69eReQNJ – 9:36 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz offensive rating in the first quarter was an 87 but it feels like they have figured out what Portland is doing and how to get looks. – 9:36 PM
Jazz offensive rating in the first quarter was an 87 but it feels like they have figured out what Portland is doing and how to get looks. – 9:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 23, Utah 21: end of first quarter. 9 points, 2 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 4 points, 3 assists/rebounds, 1 block for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 45 percent, UTA 35 percent. – 9:35 PM
Blazers 23, Utah 21: end of first quarter. 9 points, 2 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 4 points, 3 assists/rebounds, 1 block for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 45 percent, UTA 35 percent. – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Blazers 23, Jazz 21. After some extraordinarily sketchy possessions (like, say, the pervious one), JC makes a great feed to Rudy for a dunk before the horn. Utah had 8 assists on 9 baskets, but much of the shot selection was iffy. – 9:35 PM
End 1Q: Blazers 23, Jazz 21. After some extraordinarily sketchy possessions (like, say, the pervious one), JC makes a great feed to Rudy for a dunk before the horn. Utah had 8 assists on 9 baskets, but much of the shot selection was iffy. – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Portland up 23-21 after 1Q. Gobert, +10, Whiteside, -12. (Not that the Whiteside minutes were all his fault, but they were somewhat.) – 9:35 PM
Portland up 23-21 after 1Q. Gobert, +10, Whiteside, -12. (Not that the Whiteside minutes were all his fault, but they were somewhat.) – 9:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers go on a 16-5 run, with the bench doing most of the damage, to take a 21-13 lead with 1:42 to play in the first quarter. Things looking up after a dreadful start for both teams. – 9:30 PM
Blazers go on a 16-5 run, with the bench doing most of the damage, to take a 21-13 lead with 1:42 to play in the first quarter. Things looking up after a dreadful start for both teams. – 9:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Well, the defense has collapsed, and the offense is back to disaster status. JC uses up a whole possession going 1on1, Don drives and then, instead of kicking to Bogey in the corner, dumps it back to Hassan? Jazz now trail 21-13 w/1:42 left 1Q. Utah shooting 6-22. – 9:30 PM
Well, the defense has collapsed, and the offense is back to disaster status. JC uses up a whole possession going 1on1, Don drives and then, instead of kicking to Bogey in the corner, dumps it back to Hassan? Jazz now trail 21-13 w/1:42 left 1Q. Utah shooting 6-22. – 9:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This Jazz second unit has been dreadful.
The ball is sticking, Donovan Mitchell isn’t getting enough touches, and nobody is playing defense. – 9:29 PM
This Jazz second unit has been dreadful.
The ball is sticking, Donovan Mitchell isn’t getting enough touches, and nobody is playing defense. – 9:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
There was some of that selfless basketball the Jazz have been talking about 😉 – 9:27 PM
There was some of that selfless basketball the Jazz have been talking about 😉 – 9:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Not having Royce is really going to show itself tonight when Clarkson has to be on either CJ or Dame on any given possession. – 9:24 PM
Not having Royce is really going to show itself tonight when Clarkson has to be on either CJ or Dame on any given possession. – 9:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
And then excellent defense (again) on the next possession — first, Rudy staying with CJ on the switch, then bothering RoCo to such a degree that his high-arcing runner wound up going over the backboard. Blazers shooting 2-8, have 3 turnovers. Jazz lead 9-5 with 6:45 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
And then excellent defense (again) on the next possession — first, Rudy staying with CJ on the switch, then bothering RoCo to such a degree that his high-arcing runner wound up going over the backboard. Blazers shooting 2-8, have 3 turnovers. Jazz lead 9-5 with 6:45 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Absolutely one of the best defensive possessions you’ll ever see and never hear about.
Rudy Gobert sticks CJ McCollum, one of the league’s best ball handlers, then forces Robert Covington to shoot the ball over the backboard due to his length.
Absurdly disruptive. – 9:18 PM
Absolutely one of the best defensive possessions you’ll ever see and never hear about.
Rudy Gobert sticks CJ McCollum, one of the league’s best ball handlers, then forces Robert Covington to shoot the ball over the backboard due to his length.
Absurdly disruptive. – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:45 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead Portland 9-5 – 9:17 PM
6:45 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead Portland 9-5 – 9:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
This is *incredible* defense the Jazz are playing right now. They’re in the perfect place, every time. – 9:17 PM
This is *incredible* defense the Jazz are playing right now. They’re in the perfect place, every time. – 9:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
triple bogey 🎶
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/hn6fMjR1LK – 9:17 PM
triple bogey 🎶
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/hn6fMjR1LK – 9:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Beautiful pass from Joe to Rudy. Jazz have been trying to get the big man involved early and finally found a pass that worked. – 9:16 PM
Beautiful pass from Joe to Rudy. Jazz have been trying to get the big man involved early and finally found a pass that worked. – 9:16 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After two minutes of scoreless basketball for both teams, McCollum and Bogdanovic trade three-pointers on consecutive possessions to get both teams on the board. – 9:14 PM
After two minutes of scoreless basketball for both teams, McCollum and Bogdanovic trade three-pointers on consecutive possessions to get both teams on the board. – 9:14 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Is it a hot take to say the gold jerseys will be remembered as some of the best the Jazz ever had? – 9:14 PM
Is it a hot take to say the gold jerseys will be remembered as some of the best the Jazz ever had? – 9:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hot take: I think Conley’s a better defender on Lillard than O’Neale because he’s better at sticking with him through screens.
(Mitchell’s digs good so far too) – 9:13 PM
Hot take: I think Conley’s a better defender on Lillard than O’Neale because he’s better at sticking with him through screens.
(Mitchell’s digs good so far too) – 9:13 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lol dude passes Knute Rockne then bounces for the 3rd-best job in the SEC while his 6th-ranked 11-1 team knocks on the CFP door in a wide open year.
Notre Dame finally winning big immediately after Brian Kelly leaves would be amazing. – 9:06 PM
Lol dude passes Knute Rockne then bounces for the 3rd-best job in the SEC while his 6th-ranked 11-1 team knocks on the CFP door in a wide open year.
Notre Dame finally winning big immediately after Brian Kelly leaves would be amazing. – 9:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🚨 ATTN: @SnellSeason 🚨
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/TiHftloisO – 9:01 PM
🚨 ATTN: @SnellSeason 🚨
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/TiHftloisO – 9:01 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Interesting how many people who know college football better than I do believe the most successful coach in 25 years at Notre Dame won’t do well at a school where Ed Orgeron and Les Miles won championships. – 8:41 PM
Interesting how many people who know college football better than I do believe the most successful coach in 25 years at Notre Dame won’t do well at a school where Ed Orgeron and Les Miles won championships. – 8:41 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Brian Kelly left a place? Well then….
Welcome to Notre Dame, Butch Jones! pic.twitter.com/PUjh8qwiPt – 8:35 PM
Brian Kelly left a place? Well then….
Welcome to Notre Dame, Butch Jones! pic.twitter.com/PUjh8qwiPt – 8:35 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
So that makes, what, five top-10 jobs open this fall in college football? (LSU, USC, Florida, Oklahoma, Notre Dame.) Plus we had UNC, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona in men’s basketball, plus Oklahoma, Baylor and LSU in women’s basketball. And we might not be done? – 8:18 PM
So that makes, what, five top-10 jobs open this fall in college football? (LSU, USC, Florida, Oklahoma, Notre Dame.) Plus we had UNC, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona in men’s basketball, plus Oklahoma, Baylor and LSU in women’s basketball. And we might not be done? – 8:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Patrick Fertitta, sitting baseline to start the game, is in Mitchell Ervin’s ear, while on the phone, after a missed offensive foul – 8:13 PM
Patrick Fertitta, sitting baseline to start the game, is in Mitchell Ervin’s ear, while on the phone, after a missed offensive foul – 8:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s amazing that we learned of the Notre Dame news at 7:19, which is … 41 to 8. pic.twitter.com/9U5RXxJe04 – 8:11 PM
It’s amazing that we learned of the Notre Dame news at 7:19, which is … 41 to 8. pic.twitter.com/9U5RXxJe04 – 8:11 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Man, college football is some real mercenary stuff.
There’s no loyalty in any direction, from anyone.
Feels like pro wrestling sometimes. To think Oklahoma and Notre Dame got popular coaches poached in consecutive days is a paradigm shift. – 8:10 PM
Man, college football is some real mercenary stuff.
There’s no loyalty in any direction, from anyone.
Feels like pro wrestling sometimes. To think Oklahoma and Notre Dame got popular coaches poached in consecutive days is a paradigm shift. – 8:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jacket or puffy coat?
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/TweNiuNPbt – 8:06 PM
Jacket or puffy coat?
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/TweNiuNPbt – 8:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
A little @realsaltlake trivia on the Jazz Pregame show? Yes, please.
📺 6:30 PM @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/uryQvV19vK – 8:01 PM
A little @realsaltlake trivia on the Jazz Pregame show? Yes, please.
📺 6:30 PM @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/uryQvV19vK – 8:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity at @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 6:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/pUgYRDCoJ6 – 7:47 PM
🏀 #RipCity at @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 6:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/pUgYRDCoJ6 – 7:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Royce O’Neale is OUT tonight vs. Portland with a right foot/ankle sprain – 7:15 PM
Royce O’Neale is OUT tonight vs. Portland with a right foot/ankle sprain – 7:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns #Warriors 21-3 vs. common foes this year:
LAL (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
POR (PHX 1-1 GS 1-0)
SAC (PHX 1-1 GS 1-0)
MEM (PHX 1-0 GS 0-1)
NO (PHX1-0 GS 1-0)
HOU (PHX 2-0 GS 1-0)
ATL (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
MIN (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
BKN (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
CLE (PHX 2-0 GS 1-0) https://t.co/687jMYLA2t pic.twitter.com/CgqmTfCaZM – 6:56 PM
#Suns #Warriors 21-3 vs. common foes this year:
LAL (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
POR (PHX 1-1 GS 1-0)
SAC (PHX 1-1 GS 1-0)
MEM (PHX 1-0 GS 0-1)
NO (PHX1-0 GS 1-0)
HOU (PHX 2-0 GS 1-0)
ATL (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
MIN (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
BKN (PHX 1-0 GS 1-0)
CLE (PHX 2-0 GS 1-0) https://t.co/687jMYLA2t pic.twitter.com/CgqmTfCaZM – 6:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t miss your chance to watch the Jazz take on the Clippers and the Hornets! 🔥🔥🔥
🎟 Get your Cyber Monday Pack now: https://t.co/gRUyFYIXmu pic.twitter.com/uV7zt7YbYA – 5:53 PM
Don’t miss your chance to watch the Jazz take on the Clippers and the Hornets! 🔥🔥🔥
🎟 Get your Cyber Monday Pack now: https://t.co/gRUyFYIXmu pic.twitter.com/uV7zt7YbYA – 5:53 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Final reminder: Book signing event for “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” Tuesday with 2-time All-Star PG @terryporter30 at Moda Center pre-game & at halftime of Blazers-Pistons game. Terry and I will be on main concourse across from 10 Barrel Brewery/ Schonely’s Place
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/lADNwYUDzS – 5:53 PM
Final reminder: Book signing event for “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” Tuesday with 2-time All-Star PG @terryporter30 at Moda Center pre-game & at halftime of Blazers-Pistons game. Terry and I will be on main concourse across from 10 Barrel Brewery/ Schonely’s Place
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/lADNwYUDzS – 5:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Happy #Hanukkah to those who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/Wr3gQacFRE – 5:31 PM
Happy #Hanukkah to those who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/Wr3gQacFRE – 5:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Game 1 of an away/home back to back.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/92mDAz09Lj – 5:00 PM
Game 1 of an away/home back to back.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/92mDAz09Lj – 5:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| “The Jazz are to Salt Lake what the Blazers are to Portland… how the team goes is kind of how the population goes.”
More from Neil Everett on the Jazz, Blazers & more on #RoundballRoundup. Download where you get your podcasts or click to listen ⤵️ – 4:45 PM
🎧| “The Jazz are to Salt Lake what the Blazers are to Portland… how the team goes is kind of how the population goes.”
More from Neil Everett on the Jazz, Blazers & more on #RoundballRoundup. Download where you get your podcasts or click to listen ⤵️ – 4:45 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
First call for Utah mailbag questions.
Football looking for its first Rose Bowl, basketball team is banged up as Pac-12 opener arrives Wednesday, whatever else is on your mind. This is a safe space.
Let’s go: @ me, DMs are open, jnewman@sltrib.com – 4:35 PM
First call for Utah mailbag questions.
Football looking for its first Rose Bowl, basketball team is banged up as Pac-12 opener arrives Wednesday, whatever else is on your mind. This is a safe space.
Let’s go: @ me, DMs are open, jnewman@sltrib.com – 4:35 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Said this on Canzano’s show, and I’ll say it on every other radio/podcast hit this week.
I don’t think Oregon is making up 31 points. Take away the Covey punt return TD, and I don’t think Oregon is making up 24 either.
Close game. someone might crack 30, but either way, Utah. – 4:09 PM
Said this on Canzano’s show, and I’ll say it on every other radio/podcast hit this week.
I don’t think Oregon is making up 31 points. Take away the Covey punt return TD, and I don’t think Oregon is making up 24 either.
Close game. someone might crack 30, but either way, Utah. – 4:09 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
People always ask do I miss the NBA lifestyle.
Answer is usually no.
But as I think of @James Edwards III and @Omari Sanfoka II now perusing merch at the Nike store in Portland, I’m feeling wistful. – 3:55 PM
People always ask do I miss the NBA lifestyle.
Answer is usually no.
But as I think of @James Edwards III and @Omari Sanfoka II now perusing merch at the Nike store in Portland, I’m feeling wistful. – 3:55 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
““Nas is the obvious guy… But with Snell, he brings us a lot of size in the lineup, some shooting and I just think it’s a good opportunity for him to get some reps.” rip.city/3E7C5Xp – 3:50 PM
““Nas is the obvious guy… But with Snell, he brings us a lot of size in the lineup, some shooting and I just think it’s a good opportunity for him to get some reps.” rip.city/3E7C5Xp – 3:50 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| 1 shootaround, 2 Rudy G interviews 🤪
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 3:17 PM
📹| 1 shootaround, 2 Rudy G interviews 🤪
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 3:17 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
five players are shooting >57% on 10+ drives per game this season:
giannis (60.4 fg%)
luka (58.9 fg%)
jalen brunson (57.7 fg%)
mike conley (57.4 fg%)
malcolm brogdon (57.1 fg%) – 3:03 PM
five players are shooting >57% on 10+ drives per game this season:
giannis (60.4 fg%)
luka (58.9 fg%)
jalen brunson (57.7 fg%)
mike conley (57.4 fg%)
malcolm brogdon (57.1 fg%) – 3:03 PM