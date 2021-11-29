Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (13-8) play against the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021
Washington Wizards 99, San Antonio Spurs 116 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I’m not surprised. That’s the kind of player he’s capable of being.” – Dejounte Murray on not being surprised by Derrick White’s season high 24 points tonight. – 11:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📝 GAME RECAP
Rounding up the road trip finale in San Antonio. #DCAboveAll – 11:12 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Really surprised at that call. Think Washington will be fine though – 11:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs found a hole in the Wizards interior defense.
They scored a season high 72 points in the paint tonight and made 57% of their paint shots. – 11:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards close out their longest road trip yet with a 116-99 loss to the Spurs. That extends their losing streak in San Antonio to 22 games — haven’t won here since 1999. – 11:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop: “It’s great having Jakob back because he does so many good things, but Thaddeus was fantastic. Derrick is back to being Derrick White that we all remember, and that’s been a big plus for us…DJ has continued to do what he’s done all season, playing fantastically.” 2/2 – 11:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Some other record updates. The Spurs improve to…
…3-11 as underdogs
…5-2 when leading by 15 points
…4-10 when losing the 3PT line
…1-12 when trailing by double digits – 11:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs ended up winning the paint by 16 after that was an area Washington had control of in the first half pic.twitter.com/5tB54qGDoN – 10:58 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Should be noted: Washington only had six turnovers tonight, so this wasn’t a game where the Spurs generated a bunch of offense off loose balls and transition, which is generally where the spark comes from for them. They executed really well in the half-court. – 10:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Just try to make him work.” – Derrick White on guarding Bradley Beal in the first half.
Like Coach Pop said as well, the Spurs looked to Lonnie to guard Beal in the second half. – 10:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“It’s nice. Two good wins against two good teams.” – Derrick White on the Spurs being on their first winning streak of the season. – 10:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He was confident.” – Coach Pop on Joshua Primo.
Pop also said Lonnie was important down the stretch in guarding Beal. – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray this season:
19.1 PPG
8.5 RPG (1st among guards)
8.1 APG (7th in league)
2.0 SPG (5th in league)
All career-highs. pic.twitter.com/qx2UsPPvCO – 10:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We’re thrilled with the victory. It’s great having Jakob back. Thaddeus was fantastic tonight. Derrick is back to being the Derrick White we all remember.” – Coach Pop after the win tonight over WAS – 10:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Headed home.
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/HXSl6OGVWj – 10:45 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Spurs 116, Wizards 99.
Beal: 18 pts. (8/21 FGAs), 2 rebs., 8 assts.
Caldwell-Pope: 17 pts., 3 assts.
White: 24 pts., 5 rebs., 6 assts.
3-pointers: Spurs 8/18, Wizards 9/31 – 10:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In sign of growth, Spurs turned quickly toward Washington after short celebration following Boston win.
“We haven’t responded well to wins all year,” D White said. “We have to wash this out with a shower and get ready for a good Wizards team on Monday.”
Mission accomplished. – 10:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs finish off Wizards 116-99 by playing a superb final quarter and a half, claiming their first winning streak of the season at two games. – 10:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lose to the Spurs, 116-99, as they remain winless in San Antonio since 1999. They are 13-8 on the year after a 2-2 road trip. – 10:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs win back to back games for the first time this season.
The Spurs also win their first game when trailing by double digits.
The Spurs are now…
…6-13 overall
…4-6 at home
…5-3 against the East
Victory over Wizards – 10:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“Jock Landale from Davontae Cacock!!” tells you everything you need to know. – 10:42 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs taking a foul to empty the bench in garbage time of a blowout win is not something that has happened in quite a while. – 10:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Count that!
That’s toughhhh, @Lonnie Walker 🥵 pic.twitter.com/dTrVTldeuC – 10:40 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs games this season have been full of dramatic ebbs and flows. Tonight was about as consistent and steady as they’ve looked through a full game against a good team all year. Limited mistakes, made shots without hitting any of those droughts that have often kicked their asses. – 10:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
This game’s all but officially over (as it’s been for a couple of minutes now). Wes Unseld Jr. just called timeout with San Antonio ahead 112-96 with 1:46 to play. – 10:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards facing the Spurs in San Antonio in 2083 like pic.twitter.com/LCcVi3GIk0 – 10:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The person in the AT&T Center most enthused by that Lonnie Walker and-1? Keldon Johnson. – 10:36 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Brad Beal continues repping his Florida @GatorsMBK with their Jordan PEs. pic.twitter.com/7Jcm9Cihzv – 10:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Meanwhile, DJ is two assists shy of a triple-double with 3:37 to play. Would probably have it already if Spurs’ shooters hadn’t spent the first half clanging everything in sight.
He’s at 20-10-8. – 10:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
This man is HOOPIN tonight 🔥
Season-high 22 PTS, 5 REB and 5 AST for @Derrick White! pic.twitter.com/OV4p2fWyFI – 10:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
KCP’s 3 has been overturned.
Spurs now have their largest lead of the game: +12 – 10:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs’ last 13 points have come from either Thad Young or Bryn Forbes – 10:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Montrezl Harrell is exchanging some words with a fan sitting behind the Wizards bench here. Security is talking to the fans now, who are having quuuuite the laugh. Harrell was not. – 10:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs up 91-81 with 9:37 left. If they finish this out, they’ll have won 2 in a row for their first winning streak since winnning 3 straight from April 22-26 last season. – 10:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Man. The Wizards now trail the Spurs by 10 in the fourth quarter. It’s been 22 years since they won in San Antonio and it’s not looking good once again, at least at the moment. – 10:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs have flipped a 10-point deficit in the third quarter into a 10-point lead early in the fourth. Still 9:37 to play. – 10:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 10 of their 19 games this season.
SA enters 5-4 when leading by double digits – 10:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Derrick with 18 PTS in the third quarter, a career-high! 🔥
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/8crweQYnzg – 10:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ defense showed signs of slippage over its previous five games, and the third quarter tonight in San Antonio should alarm them further. The Spurs made 16 of 24 shot attempts, scoring 39 points. – 10:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Spurs by 6 after trailing by 10 in the quarter
Spurs take 3Q 39-27
White 22 pts | Beal 18 pts
Murray 18 pts | KCP 14 pts
Poeltl 14 pts | Dinwiddie 12 pts
Keldon 11 pts | Gafford 11 pts
SA has taken away WAS advantage in the paint. Both teams tied there now. – 10:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bad third quarter for the Wizards, as the Spurs outscore them by 12. It’s 84-78 Spurs going into the 4th. Derrick White had 18 pts in the 3rd. – 10:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Spurs 84, Wizards 78
Beal: 18 pts, 2 rebs., 6 assts.
Gafford: 11 pts., 10 rebs., 3 assts.
White: 22 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
FG%: Spurs 51%, Wizards 43% – 10:13 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Big third quarter for the Spurs, who lead the Wizards 84-78.
Beal: 18p 6a
KCP: 14p
Dinwiddie: 12p
Spurs are shooting 50.7 percent and have 7 three’s. – 10:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Lightning quick with this handle ⚡️
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/hS3vpkZuCI – 10:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jakob’s got a double-double (14 PTS, 11 REB) thanks to his 2,000th career rebound and counting!
Congrats Jak 👏 pic.twitter.com/wkyF9nIkWG – 10:11 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Thad Young connects with White for his nightly backdoor pass. An and-1 for White puts the Spurs up by 7. – 10:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White scoring update: 21 points now
10 of White’s points from the paint
He’s been aggressive attacking and shooting from outside in this one – 10:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
love little intricacies of the game like this:
1) Keldon Johnson thinks he has a clean block of Kuzma’s shot
2) Demands his coaching staff to initiate a review
3) An assistant makes the judge & jury “dont challenge it” decision
4) Keldon pissed off
5) Kuz watches it all go down pic.twitter.com/erKRaTWasa – 10:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White now has 17 points.
9 points from three
6 paint points
2 mid-range points
SA by 3 – 10:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Brad Beal is giving Josh Primo an education. These are good minutes for the rookie. – 10:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White with 9 of his 13 points from outside.
Spurs by 5, after trailing by 10 in this quarter – 9:59 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DEFENSE ➡️ OFFENSE!
You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/In0FVy8Mpg – 9:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 13 of 19 games this season.
San Antonio has not been able to win a game SO FAR when down by 10. – 9:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Here’s a flipped script for you. Spurs are winning the 3-point line by nine points, but are minus-14 inside the arc. – 9:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A few of our favorite photos from the first 24 minutes of action.
#DCAboveAll – 9:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting numbers at the half.
WAS with 65% of their attempts in the paint.
Spurs finally winning 3PT line, but losing 2s by 14 points pic.twitter.com/moT0dCYIDN – 9:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Break time! Second half coming up on @BallySportsSA 📺
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/Yzj1FQVCiI – 9:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs’ top three guards tonight, through halftime: Murray (3 of 10), White (2 of 10), Walker (0 of 4). … I’ll do the math for you: That’s a combined 5 of 24. Woof. – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Wizards by 6
WAS takes the 2Q 31-25
WAS winning paint by 12 | 71% of points from paint
Spurs winning 3PT line by 9 | 53% of Spurs points from paint pic.twitter.com/5nrrxZbS0H – 9:32 PM
Half: Wizards by 6
WAS takes the 2Q 31-25
WAS winning paint by 12 | 71% of points from paint
Spurs winning 3PT line by 9 | 53% of Spurs points from paint pic.twitter.com/5nrrxZbS0H – 9:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail 51-45 at half. They’re doing enough to stay in the game … you also figure if the Spurs team from about a dozen other games had shown up tonight, they’re up double digits tonight.
Just not sharp in the opening two quarters. – 9:31 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 51, Spurs 45
Gafford: 11p 7r
Beal: 9p (4-12 fg)
KCP: 8p
Dinwiddie: 7p – 9:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Spurs 51-45 at halftime, seeking their first win in San Antonio since 1999. Gafford leads all scorers with 11 points. He also has 7 boards. – 9:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 51, Spurs 45
Gafford: 11 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst.
Beal: 9 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.
Poeltl: 10 pts., 7 rebs.
FG%: Wizards 44%, Spurs 42% – 9:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
What’s the NBA single-season record for 3-pointers to rattle in and out? Because I think Derrick White has already smashed it.
Guy just can’t buy one this year. – 9:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I am sensing the Wizards are done simply trying to hand the Spurs control of the game. Spurs are going to have to actually start playing well to stay in this thing, I wager. – 9:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Nothing easy 🚫🚫🚫
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/K0vz8bnR7M – 9:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Nothing but the bottom! 💦
@Josh Primo | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/IarHOURb1R – 9:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Primo gets his first three point attempt tonight to fall.
Spurs now winning the 3PT line by 6 points – 9:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a ballgame….Vooch..DD- Caruso…Ball- / Hornets love to run..LaMelo-Rozier is outstanding..Washington nailing 3s… – 9:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
OH OKAY TREZZ 👀
#DCAboveAll | @Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/fleqFXlVqy – 9:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Davis Bertans is 1-for-19 from three so far since returning from his left ankle sprain. – 9:10 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija pleading with the officials that he’s already been called for 2 bad foul calls pic.twitter.com/hT7KVVNrwp – 9:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 69, Hornets 58 at half
Vucevic 17 pts, 8 rebs, 4 assists
DeRozan 13 pts
Caruso 11 pts
Ball 8 pts, assists
Bulls have 19 assists already
Washington, Rozier 15 pts each – 9:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs 20, Wizards 20
Keldon 7 pts | Gafford 6 pts
Wizards winning paint by 6, with 70% of their points in paint
Spurs +3 from outside – 9:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards and Spurs are tied at 20-20 at the end of the 1st quarter. Gafford leads them with 6 pts. Wiz are 1-for-7 from 3PT. – 9:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 20, Spurs 20
Gafford: 6 pts., 5 rebs., 1 assts.
Beal: 3 pts., 1 reb., 4 assts.
K. Johnson: 7 pts., 1 reb.
FG%: Wizards 35%, Spurs 38% – 9:03 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Another slower start than the Wizards would like. They’re tied 20-20 with the Spurs after one, looking for their first win in San Antonio since 1999. – 9:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I know he’s polarizing on this place, but when your team is clanking 3-balls all over the gym, it’s nice to have a Bryn Forbes to come in and swish an open one. – 9:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Setting the teammates up👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/zK6hbuxPLz – 8:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Davis Bertans checks in.
In 3 career games against his old team, he’s averaged 19.0 points per game while shooting 37.9 percent (17 of 23) from the floor, including 70.6 percent from 3-point range (12 of 17). – 8:57 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs’ only real problem here early is they can’t make the ball in the basket. Luckily, Wizards not much better – 8:54 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Looked like Daniel Gafford re-aggravated his right thumb injury a bit. Montrezl Harrell is in to replace him. – 8:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Keldon Johnson has a three and two big dunks already vs. the Wiz in 5 min. He is turning into a really good player. It’s impressive the Spurs found him with the 29th overall pick. – 8:50 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With his posterizing slam vs. Celtics and two early jams tonight, Keldon Johnson is enjoying a two-game dunkathon.
The sparse gathering tonight loves it. – 8:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
FWIW, when Cauley-Stein took his first rest on Saturday, Wizards led 11-10. When Moses Brown took his first breather tonight, Mavs led 14-12. – 8:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson with 7 points early in the 1Q.
A made three and two dunks in the open court.
Spurs by 1
Here was Keldon heading into this game shooting the ball pic.twitter.com/mR4cfBhEfX – 8:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
K3LDON getting us started tonight!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/HEmVadLhq2 – 8:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson, who is shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range this season, opens with another one. – 8:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🤟 GAME TIME 🤟
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/4cYrECib8u – 8:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s a two-screen night in D.C. sports. WFT on MNF and the Wizards are aiming to beat the Spurs in San Antonio for the first time since 1999 (!).
Watch the Wiz on @NBCSWashington or stream it right here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 8:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to finish this road trip strong! 💪
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/MQKpuarfKV – 8:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, KBD, Poeltl
Wizards: Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford – 8:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s lit in the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops 🙌
Join now for your shot at $50 in the Fan Shop, interact with other Spurs Fam around the world and more while cheering us on! – 8:31 PM
It’s lit in the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops 🙌
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic scored 9 points in his first stint but also missed a point-blank layup and struggled defensively with Hornets’ pick-and-pop. Washington is 4-4 from 3. – 8:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 21-16. 4:34 left. Vooch with 7pts. Washington-9pts. Lonzo: 6-1-1. LaMelo: 0-4-2/2 fouls. – 8:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
PJ Washington is 3-for-3 from 3-point range in four minutes off the bench – 8:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Wizards make 10.4 threes per game (29th) but are best in league in limiting opp 3PT makes (10.1, 1st).
So despite being a low volume 3PT makes they win the 3PT line because they take away 3s from the opponent.
I asked Coach Unseld Jr. if this was a strategy going into season pic.twitter.com/xOLffn5jIq – 8:23 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Big Deni Avdija game incoming.
Spurs HC Gregg Popovich coached Avdija at Basketball Without Borders back in 2019.
Avdija earned BWB MVP. pic.twitter.com/JZouc0VjKu – 7:59 PM
Big Deni Avdija game incoming.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting in that zone.
#DCAboveAll | @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pic.twitter.com/KLuH828w0U – 7:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes until tip!
📍 San Antonio
🎙 106.7 FM
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:30 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Small Business Saturday plays to mixed results among San Antonio retailers news4sanantonio.com/news/local/sma… – 7:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We in here.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Z8m37RbyRS – 7:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They’re going to play together. They play hard. They turn teams over, they get out and run.” – Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. on the Spurs – 7:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Primo & Devontae Cacok chatting with Chip Engelland. Cacok is available with Spurs for first time since the third-year forward signed with them in October. pic.twitter.com/6fYbfCmKPd – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff going up!
@NATCA Flight of the Week 👇 pic.twitter.com/iqXJk9mfaO – 6:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dinner and a Spurs game is on us 🏀🍽
Just place your picks for tonight’s match with Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us in the Spurs App for a chance to win! – 6:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
88% of Tre Jones’ shot attempts have come from the paint.
He’s been very efficient with his floater and finishing at the rim pic.twitter.com/TPzXJTk6g6 – 5:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz in crunch time! Knockdown!
Our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week 👇 pic.twitter.com/WVjJd1mfan – 5:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The last time the Wizards won in San Antonio against the Spurs was December 11, 1999
Washington is a 3-point favorite less than 3 hours from tip – 5:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Mondays are made better with Spurs basketball 🙏🏀 pic.twitter.com/zx2IYBlOCb – 5:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tonight, Devontae Cacok is available for action with Spurs for first time since he signed with team in October.
“I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to grow and get better and potentially, hopefully, be here for a long time,” he said during Austin Spurs training camp. – 3:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bradley Beal’s 78.1 true shooting percentage Saturday night in Dallas was his highest of the season so far.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/9qmmwYSTOz – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The early work is out of the way.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/vduft8qfHl – 2:47 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Meet my sneaker NFTs @spacerunnersnft 👟
Launching mid-December, follow Twitter & Discord to be whitelisted.
#SpaceRunners #NFTs #metaverse pic.twitter.com/wbq4SEZLTp – 2:45 PM
Meet my sneaker NFTs @spacerunnersnft 👟
