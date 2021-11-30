Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, 31, is a 10-year NBA veteran with averages of 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocked shots in 606 career regular season games for the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets and Clippers.
Source: NBA.com
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Bucks have officially signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins will wear No. 15 with the Bucks. – 1:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s official, the Bucks have brought in DeMarcus Cousins on a non-guaranteed deal. This is a good low-risk move by a team that needs help up front due to injuries. – 1:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
DeMarcus Cousins is,?as of today, officially a member of the Milwaukee @Milwaukee Bucks
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/0q18QLXpw6 – 12:59 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Milwaukee makes it official on the DeMarcus Cousins signing.
The $2,004,041 salary becomes guaranteed if Cousins is not waived by 5PM ET. on Jan. 7.
If Cousins is on the roster past Jan. 7, Milwaukee will get reimbursed (by the NBA) $737,768 of his $2M salary. – 12:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
John Wall, Goran Dragic, DeMarcus Cousins … former NBA All-Stars were in the news all weekend. We’ve got the latest on each in our Monday Morning Dispatch … this one coming to you from my favorite @PKB_mcr writing spot in the Manchester city centre: marcstein.substack.com/p/former-all-s… – 10:08 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
-Bucks win seven straight
-Boogie Cousins joins the champs
-What does the signing mean for the short and long term?
-Pat Connaughton continues to thrive
📺 https://t.co/B5199ApTIL
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX pic.twitter.com/4SgNrVdKNU – 7:32 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Regarding Boogie: reasonable flyer given Brook’s continued absence, the open roster spot, and the fact that there’s 6 weeks between now and when deals guarantee on Jan 7. Curious to see how he fits in as a 10-15 mpg type giving Giannis/Bobby a break from playing so much center. – 1:17 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks are going to add another big man to their lineup, so what exactly will he bring to the table?
On the Bucks’ new big man, DeMarcus Cousins, at @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/2983652/2021/1… – 12:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
From one current Clipper to a former Clipper.
Eric Bledsoe giving his Alabama/ @KentuckyMBB/2010 Draft brethren DeMarcus Cousins some love following news of Cousins agreeing to terms with Bucks pic.twitter.com/WRKc2vJGBe – 12:20 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins to contract to add front court depth nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/28/buc… – 6:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Now at @TheAthletic (with some insight from me on a potential role):
Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins to non-guaranteed deal theathletic.com/news/bucks-sig… – 5:47 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
DeMarcus Cousins non-guaranteed contract means the Bucks could waive him at any point (until the NBA’s guarantee date in early January) and have no further salary obligations after he’s waived
This contract gives Milwaukee up to 1.5 months to evaluate Cousins fit with their club – 5:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
When today started, DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t a Buck, Bob Stoops wasn’t a coach and Lincoln Riley was certainly not the USC coach. – 5:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Milwaukee #Bucks are set to sign DeMarcus Cousins jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
DeMarcus Cousins joining the Bucks with his eyes on the ring
eurohoops.net/de/1276523/dem… – 5:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone last month: “I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus Cousins is not in the league right now.”
Malone on Friday: “Back in the ’80s, ’90s it seemed like everybody had that true center, shot-blocker. Not everybody has that luxury these days.”
Today: Milwaukee signs Cousins – 5:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on DeMarcus Cousins agreeing to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with Milwaukee Bucks a non-guaranteed deal
sportando.basketball/en/demarcus-co… – 4:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez (back) has only been able to play in one game this season … so the win-now reigning champs have made a win-now move by striking a deal with the best available center: DeMarcus Cousins.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bucks are signing C DeMarcus Cousins to a non-guaranteed deal, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/gN88d5GX43 – 4:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks are signing four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a non-guaranteed deal, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:29 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo: How do you make a tissue dance?! You put a little “Boogie” in it!! My Dad jokes are back!! -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / November 28, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Bucks kept an open roster spot, needed size and will bring Cousins into a strong culture on a non-guaranteed deal. Cousins played well for Clippers in significant stretches a season ago, and stayed in shape awaiting an opportunity. Now Cousins gets a deal on the defending champs. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 28, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 28, 2021