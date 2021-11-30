Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Scottie Pippen and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kyle Lowry No. 33 in assists now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 6,142 assists. He’s now 96 away from Jerry West
CJ McCollum No. 62 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson and Stephen Jackson with 1,254 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Vernon Maxwell
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 96 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Evan Fournier with 1,102 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye
Rudy Gay No. 98 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,100 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Evan Fournier
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 121 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 1,044 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Michael Redd
Gordon Hayward No. 138 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Al Harrington, Walt Williams and Mark Price with 978 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Scottie Pippen
Jordan Clarkson No. 150 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard and Chucky Atkins with 938 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Anthony Peeler
D’Angelo Russell No. 154 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon with 923 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Darrell Armstrong
Serge Ibaka No. 159 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 6,240 rebounds. He’s now 66 away from Clifford Robinson
Thaddeus Young No. 164 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Zydrunas Ilgauskas with 6,194 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Rudy Tomjanovich
DeMar DeRozan No. 170 in assists now
Moved ahead of Steve Blake with 3,447 assists. He’s now 3 away from Chris Mullin
Justin Holiday No. 173 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of OJ Mayo with 857 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Eric Piatkowski, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Tolliver
Jonas Valanciunas No. 176 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of James Edwards and Joe Graboski with 6,014 rebounds. He’s now 44 away from Joakim Noah
Kevin Love No. 197 in points now
Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 13,432 points. He’s now 15 away from Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan
Terry Rozier No. 199 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rick Fox, James Jones, Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 777 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Donovan Mitchell
Nikola Vucevic No. 206 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 620 blocks. He’s now 4 away from James Worthy
Will Barton No. 222 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Keith Bogans, Brandon Knight and Dominique Wilkins with 715 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Charlie Villanueva
Jeff Green No. 225 in points now
Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 12,715 points. He’s now 25 away from Johnny Newman
Kristaps Porzingis No. 229 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Lorenzen Wright and Keon Clark with 574 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Grant Hill
Tony Snell No. 230 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson and Davis Bertans with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers
DeMar DeRozan No. 232 in steals now
Moved ahead of Greg Anthony with 888 steals. He’s now tied with Marques Johnson
Austin Rivers No. 238 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Karl-Anthony Towns
“Always be ready, just do what I’ve been doing for years – 15-year career, you don’t be here just by being here. You’re here because you have a level of consistency, a level of professionalism and a level of always being ready.” – 11:00 AM
“That’s what we’ve been working on all season. When we get a win, just basically trying to have that carry over to the next game, letting that win get thrown out the window. Not forget about it, but throw it out the window, because we have another game coming.” 2/2 – 10:55 AM
✅ Nikola Vucevic (30/14/5)
✅ DeMar DeRozan (28/5/6)
✅ Zach LaVine (25/6/5)
It’s the first time in franchise history that’s occurred, and the first time it’s happened in the NBA since Jan. 18, 2010. pic.twitter.com/PeLmVL4ipF – 9:51 AM
1. No fight this time, or fight from the Heat.
2. Also, no Butler or Herro.
3. Adebayo comes on (too) late.
4. Lowry hits milestone; Robinson struggles.
5. Strus compensates from three. – 9:14 AM
He was at 1.32 PPP last season on slightly less frequency
He’s getting so many on-ball and mid-post touches, but really felt that number would skyrocket even more with Lowry
Get back to the base – 9:02 AM
PG: 27 points
Reggie: 19 points
Ibaka: 13 points – 12:37 AM
Reggie Jackson with 19 points, PG with 17, Ibaka with 13 and Bledsoe with 10. Valanciunas only four points in the third quarter. – 12:09 AM
