Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Scottie Pippen and more

Milestones

November 30, 2021

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kyle Lowry No. 33 in assists now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 6,142 assists. He’s now 96 away from Jerry West

CJ McCollum No. 62 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson and Stephen Jackson with 1,254 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Vernon Maxwell

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 96 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Evan Fournier with 1,102 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye

Rudy Gay No. 98 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,100 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Evan Fournier

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 121 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 1,044 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Michael Redd

Gordon Hayward No. 138 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Al Harrington, Walt Williams and Mark Price with 978 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Scottie Pippen

Jordan Clarkson No. 150 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard and Chucky Atkins with 938 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Anthony Peeler

D’Angelo Russell No. 154 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon with 923 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Darrell Armstrong

Serge Ibaka No. 159 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 6,240 rebounds. He’s now 66 away from Clifford Robinson

Thaddeus Young No. 164 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Zydrunas Ilgauskas with 6,194 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Rudy Tomjanovich

DeMar DeRozan No. 170 in assists now

Moved ahead of Steve Blake with 3,447 assists. He’s now 3 away from Chris Mullin

Justin Holiday No. 173 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of OJ Mayo with 857 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Eric Piatkowski, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Tolliver

Jonas Valanciunas No. 176 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of James Edwards and Joe Graboski with 6,014 rebounds. He’s now 44 away from Joakim Noah

Kevin Love No. 197 in points now

Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 13,432 points. He’s now 15 away from Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan

Terry Rozier No. 199 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rick Fox, James Jones, Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 777 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Donovan Mitchell

Nikola Vucevic No. 206 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 620 blocks. He’s now 4 away from James Worthy

Will Barton No. 222 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Keith Bogans, Brandon Knight and Dominique Wilkins with 715 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Charlie Villanueva

Jeff Green No. 225 in points now

Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 12,715 points. He’s now 25 away from Johnny Newman

Kristaps Porzingis No. 229 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Lorenzen Wright and Keon Clark with 574 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Grant Hill

Tony Snell No. 230 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson and Davis Bertans with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers

DeMar DeRozan No. 232 in steals now

Moved ahead of Greg Anthony with 888 steals. He’s now tied with Marques Johnson

Austin Rivers No. 238 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Karl-Anthony Towns


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn Thad on his approach:
“Always be ready, just do what I’ve been doing for years – 15-year career, you don’t be here just by being here. You’re here because you have a level of consistency, a level of professionalism and a level of always being ready.” – 11:00 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn Thad Young:
“That’s what we’ve been working on all season. When we get a win, just basically trying to have that carry over to the next game, letting that win get thrown out the window. Not forget about it, but throw it out the window, because we have another game coming.” 2/2 – 10:55 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn Thad Young viewed last night’s win as another step in his young teammates’ growth. 1/2 – 10:55 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko The @Chicago Bulls had three players record at least 25p/5r/5a last night:
✅ Nikola Vucevic (30/14/5)
✅ DeMar DeRozan (28/5/6)
✅ Zach LaVine (25/6/5)
It’s the first time in franchise history that’s occurred, and the first time it’s happened in the NBA since Jan. 18, 2010. pic.twitter.com/PeLmVL4ipF9:51 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger NBA defense is hard, chapter 23: Spurs rookie Josh Primo is trying to provide strong nail help on Kuzma pick-and-roll, then turns to close out on his man (KCP) … but KCP is gonzo, had already ghost cut him for an easy 2. pic.twitter.com/xWrKV2iitU9:37 AM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh Pointed out multiple times by @Nate Duncan and @John Hollinger on the alternate broadcast last night, DeMar DeRozan was absolutely cooking from midrange. Shot 9-of-14 on 2’s outside of the paint. 🚶‍♂️🪣 pic.twitter.com/5kZT0ExVGF9:30 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 120-111 loss to Nuggets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No fight this time, or fight from the Heat.
2. Also, no Butler or Herro.
3. Adebayo comes on (too) late.
4. Lowry hits milestone; Robinson struggles.
5. Strus compensates from three. – 9:14 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Heat’s Duncan Robinson no longer at home at 3-point line, and that’s an emerging concern. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Kyle Lowry, “Maybe we kind of just let him play decoy for a little bit and get him some shots, the easier ones.” – 9:09 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Bam Adebayo is currently scoring 0.99 PPP as the roll man this season
He was at 1.32 PPP last season on slightly less frequency
He’s getting so many on-ball and mid-post touches, but really felt that number would skyrocket even more with Lowry
Get back to the base – 9:02 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Serge Ibaka, Valanciunas’ former teammate, said he wasn’t surprised by the shooting. pic.twitter.com/scvrdtPC3p1:17 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Serge Ibaka on his former Toronto teammate Jonas Valanciunas’s developed shooting prowess: “Not surprised.” Notes he’s been working hard on it for a while. – 1:16 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Serge Ibaka, former Raptors teammate of Jonas Valanciunas: “He’s been working on his shot for a long time.” – 1:16 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Clippers will lose for a fifth time in the last seven games after this one against New Orleans, where they truly never threatened one of the league’s worst road teams despite shooting 53% and 38% from 3.
PG: 27 points
Reggie: 19 points
Ibaka: 13 points – 12:37 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif End of the 3Q: Pelicans 90, Clippers 78
Reggie Jackson with 19 points, PG with 17, Ibaka with 13 and Bledsoe with 10. Valanciunas only four points in the third quarter. – 12:09 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson The Clippers have a floor-spacing big too, of course: Ibaka is 3 for 3 from 3 today — 13 points in 15 minutes on 5-for-6 shooting. – 12:00 AM

