Damian Lillard to rest against Detroit

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal pain) is expected to rest tonight against the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers will be down Lillard, Powell and Little tonight against Detroit. pic.twitter.com/teSfRWfmgC – 3:39 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy injury management), Norman Powell (right quad contusion) and Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) are out for tonight’s game vs. Detroit. – 3:29 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy injury management), Norman Powell (right quad contusion) and Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) are all out for tonight’s game vs. Detroit. – 3:29 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal pain) is expected to rest tonight against the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:57 PM
Can attest to Marcus Freeman's charisma. Every interview I've had with him he blew me away with his honesty, empathy and down-to-earth personality: Five names Notre Dame football should consider for its head coach opening to replace Brian Kelly – USA TODAY apple.news/AfoqeaolfRr20y… – 2:12 PM
Urban Meyer after reaching out to Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/hG4YDFkanQ – 12:46 PM
I’m guessing it was very few and probably only those who are hoping to transfer to LSU with him. – 8:29 AM
Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley had 24 points on 9-of-12 vs. Illinois. Used often as lead ball-handler due to burst at POA to put pressure on defense. Quick off bounce, tough scorer in lane. Came in averaging 10.8 points in just 19 min, 8-21 3PT. Add him to watch lists. pic.twitter.com/JVZjiMobHe – 11:42 PM
4) Nurkic AND 1 pic.twitter.com/phAIn88zRd – 11:03 PM
4) Nurkic AND 1 pic.twitter.com/phAIn88zRd – 11:03 PM
With CJ and No Dame Portland is -12 – 10:13 PM
With CJ and No Dame Portland is -12 – 10:13 PM
(Mitchell's digs good so far too) – 9:13 PM
(Mitchell's digs good so far too) – 9:13 PM
Notre Dame finally winning big immediately after Brian Kelly leaves would be amazing. – 9:06 PM
Notre Dame finally winning big immediately after Brian Kelly leaves would be amazing. – 9:06 PM
Welcome to Notre Dame, Butch Jones! pic.twitter.com/PUjh8qwiPt – 8:35 PM
Welcome to Notre Dame, Butch Jones! pic.twitter.com/PUjh8qwiPt – 8:35 PM
It's amazing that we learned of the Notre Dame news at 7:19, which is … 41 to 8. pic.twitter.com/9U5RXxJe04 – 8:11 PM
Feels like pro wrestling sometimes. To think Oklahoma and Notre Dame got popular coaches poached in consecutive days is a paradigm shift. – 8:10 PM
