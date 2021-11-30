Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-16) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 30, 2021
Detroit Pistons 45, Portland Trail Blazers 52 (Q2 00:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is 4-of-4 with 10 points. Five straight right there. – 11:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Congratulations, @CJ McCollum! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/x7xIDLYCMC – 10:59 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
With his ninth point tonight, @CJ McCollum moves into fifth in franchise history in scoring with 10,406 points. Next up, Terry Porter in fourth with 11,330 points. – 10:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ball movement has been good. Pistons finding open shooters in corners. Mixed results on shots. – 10:50 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s 1 quarter done in the Rose Quarter.
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 8 PTS / 1 AST
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 3 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 3 PTS / 1 REB / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/TwDTh7FTcw – 10:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes of basketball.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/iq5W5oPJD3 – 10:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Blazers 27, Pistons 21. Detroit lost some juice once the bench checked in.
Grant is leading all scorers with 8 points. McCollum and McLemore have 6 each for Portland – 10:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Blazers 27, Pistons 21
Grant leads all scorers with 8 points – 10:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 27, Pistons 21: end of first quarter. 6 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. @Ben McLemore with 6 points. Both teams shooting 35.7 percent. – 10:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dennis Smith Jr. has only played 10 games with the Blazers this season, but he’s in the rotation early tonight with Damian Lillard out. Had some nice moments with the Pistons last year. – 10:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
You can count on @Jerami Grant to hustle different! 😤
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/zfz1wWcwM8 – 10:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant has made some really good passes this quarter, both of which have led to wide-open 3s. – 10:32 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Back to back games in which the Blazers have made a three and commit a loose ball foul on the same possession. – 10:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Nurkic bodies a guy down low then complains that he was fouled. Tech.
Just play. – 10:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nurkic get T’d up because he wasn’t happy with a no-call on Bey. – 10:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant just had one of the longest toilet bowls I can remember. – 10:14 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
If the blazers get three 3-point attempts on every possession they will win. – 10:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have used Draymond Green as the primary defender on Damian Lillard and Chris Paul in the last week. – 10:10 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Now that Knicks-Nets is over it’s time for the main event: Some of the Blazers vs. the Pistons. – 10:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Simons and Snell round out tonight’s starting 5.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/TdsgMVgWyk – 9:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
For the 3rd straight game, the Raptors fail to break 100 points. They’ve lost 10 of their last 13 games and fall to 2-8 in Toronto, tying them with Detroit for the 2nd-worst home record in the NBA (only the 1-8 Magic are worse). The reigning champion Bucks come to town Thursday. – 9:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 9:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5 off the Rip 💥
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/fgmN8jkFB3 – 9:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍 City of Roses🌹
10PM ET | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/C5jxv3MH4d – 9:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/Epmp7p9kKL – 9:14 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Detroit Pistons
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/Epmp7p9kKL – 9:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
What I like and don’t like about the Pistons’ first 20 games freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the Portland Trail Blazers: pic.twitter.com/CjBi8J7mTc – 8:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he’s assuming Frank Jackson is good to go tonight. Hasn’t heard otherwise. – 8:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Chauncey Billups said the Pistons play really hard and that their offense is “random,” which can create real problems when shots are falling. – 8:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Chauncey Billups on Cade Cunningham: “He’s a special player in this league right now, he’s a special talent. he does everything you want out there.” – 8:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on facing the Pistons tonight: “Every time I get an opportunity to play, or coach, or be in contact with the Pistons, it’s always special to me. Everyone knows my feelings on the organization, the city and the fans there.” – 8:18 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups says he’ll start Anfernee Simons, CJ McCollum, Tony Snell, Robert Covington, and Jusuf Nurkic tonight against the Pistons. #RipCity @RipCityRadio620 – 8:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Home ❤️
@Sprite | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/dBWnDQmxbp – 8:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
☑️ Watch our 10PM ET game in Portland pic.twitter.com/k1Hi84tjHa – 7:00 PM
Tonight’s agenda:
☑️ Take a power nap
☑️ Share your #Pistons pics with us in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs
☑️ Watch our 10PM ET game in Portland pic.twitter.com/k1Hi84tjHa – 7:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster for our Moments Mixtape Celebration game vs Detroit.
🎨 by Daniel Santollo pic.twitter.com/VsEZdROWeC – 7:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Frank Jackson is questionable tonight with a right tibia contusion – 6:57 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📺 : @BallySportDET pic.twitter.com/dUJSH7wGMT – 6:00 PM
Grab your coffees, it’s a late one tonight.
📍 PNW
📺 : @BallySportDET pic.twitter.com/dUJSH7wGMT – 6:00 PM
Greg Brown @gb3elite
Hey, hey #RipCity it’s about that time!!! It’s Game Day! pic.twitter.com/v2RWayDzdU – 5:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
All net proceeds benefit the Jerome Kersey Scholarship Fund. pic.twitter.com/6LE1MNbDUz – 5:15 PM
Mercy-Mercy Jerome Kersey!
Get the new book, “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” at tonight’s game & get your copy signed by author, @Kerry Eggers & Blazer great, @terryporter30 pregame or halftime on the concourse.
All net proceeds benefit the Jerome Kersey Scholarship Fund. pic.twitter.com/6LE1MNbDUz – 5:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We send our thoughts and prayers to the victims and families affected by today’s tragic events in Oxford, MI. Our hearts go out to the students, teachers, families, and the entire Oxford community. – 4:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight is Moments Mixtape Night celebrating the squad from 1990!
Give us 🖐, @terryporter30 pic.twitter.com/qcRwpCwEPB – 4:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
This Nuggets’ roster — without MPJ and with a ramping up Jamal Murray — is a 𝙬𝙖𝙮 better one than what Denver beat Portland with in 6 games. It’s one of the reasons why it’s hard to see Denver punting on this season.
Another key reason: Nikola Jokic
thednvr.com/tank-punt-on-t… – 4:04 PM