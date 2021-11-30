Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (18-2) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 30, 2021
Golden State Warriors 54, Phoenix Suns 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Really stinks that the Suns lose Devin Booker for not only this game, but good chance he misses Friday’s rematch in the Bay. Still should be a very fun second half, though. Phoenix did a great job limiting Golden State’s offense in the second quarter. – 11:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Would be surprised if Monty threw someone into the rotation without Booker in the second half. No obvious choice. Payton is another PG, the two-way wings and then Smith. Think he sticks with 8 guys. More time for Johnson and Shamet. – 11:07 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Mikal Bridges not making an All-Defense Team last year was one of the biggest snubs in years.
Can’t imagine it happens again. – 11:07 PM
Mikal Bridges not making an All-Defense Team last year was one of the biggest snubs in years.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Interesting game for plus-minus watching, and bummer Booker is out for the rest of game. The best want to play the best at full strength. – 11:06 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Warriors-Suns is absolutely freaking outstanding. It’s also been an absolute showcase for why Deandre Ayton is going to get a max this summer from someone. Excellent on defense in space against the toughest matchup in the league there. Killer on O glass. Finishing inside. – 11:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns up 2 at the half. Pretty uneven (but good) game. Warriors held to 19 points in the second quarter after getting 35 in the first. Curry 3-of-13. Suns have 17 assists on 22 field goals. – 11:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors have to feel good being down just two — given that Steph is just 3-for-13 from the field. That has to be his roughest half of the season. – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges’ swat on Steph Curry right before the half had the Footprint LOUD
Mikal Bridges’ swat on Steph Curry right before the half had the Footprint LOUD
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Suns did a great job on Steph Curry in first half: 3/13 FG, Ayton/Bridges blocked his last two shots. Jordan Poole had 18. Otto Porter hit four 3s. Phoenix up two. But the Devin Booker hamstring injury is half’s biggest story. Out 2nd half, presumably should miss Friday rematch. – 11:05 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Told y’all Suns have good options against Steph. Doesn’t mean he can’t still go off, but it’s a worthy adversary – 11:05 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
And that play by Mikal Bridges on Steph Curry is why he should be All-Star worthy when we get to mid-February.
And that play by Mikal Bridges on Steph Curry is why he should be All-Star worthy when we get to mid-February.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Warriors are the classic “You’ve got to break a few eggs to make the omelette” team. They have always been a high turnover team, but that’s the price for all their ball and player movement. They have always been able to get away with it because they’re such a good defensive team – 11:04 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I’ve seen 3 teams tonight who’d thrive in the Western Conference Finals
the Warriors and Suns (in 2021)
and
I’ve seen 3 teams tonight who’d thrive in the Western Conference Finals
the Warriors and Suns (in 2021)
and
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 56, GSW 54
Booker: 10 Pts, 4-9 FG (will not return – hamstring)
Ayton: 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 5-8 FG
Johnson: 9 Pts
Halftime: PHX 56, GSW 54
Booker: 10 Pts, 4-9 FG (will not return – hamstring)
Ayton: 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 5-8 FG
Johnson: 9 Pts
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Devin Booker out for rest of game with left hamstring injury, this is something that he’s had before and came back from.
So for the long term, he’ll be back.
With Devin Booker out for rest of game with left hamstring injury, this is something that he’s had before and came back from.
So for the long term, he’ll be back.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton just blocked a Steph Curry 3?? That’s a real-life unicorn event – 11:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That Bridges TO is on CP. He got the deflection, and then just kept walking towards his own baseline, never coming down. Bridges got caught in the air, expecting someone to be trailing the play behind him and CP is in the backcourt. – 11:01 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Devin Booker out with hamstring soreness. Really deflating because if nothing else, it’s a really intense game – 11:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Phoenix suns say Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return to the game. – 11:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Devin Booker out for the rest of this game with a hamstring issue. Something to watch for the Celtics, who are in Phoenix a week from Friday. Suns could be shorthanded if there’s a prolonged absence. – 11:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Suns say Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return against Golden State. – 11:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return, per the Suns – 11:00 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jordan Poole has shot an eFG% of 73% on unguarded catch and shoot jumpers within the Warriors’ set offense so far this season. – 11:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Phoenix Suns said Devin Booker (left hamstring) isn’t returning to tonight’s game. – 11:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns say Devin Booker will not return for tonight’s game vs Warriors because of a left hamstring injury – 11:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns say Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return against Golden State. – 11:00 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns say Devin Booker will not return tonight against the Golden State Warriors due to left hamstring soreness. – 10:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Suns-Warriors after Raptors-Grizzlies is cleansing my basketball soul – 10:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Warriors v Suns would be awfully fun in the Western Conference Finals… – 10:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns say Devin Booker is out for the rest of the game due to a left hamstring injury – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Devin Booker will not return due to a left hamstring injury – 10:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sixteen made 3s for Otto Porter off the bench the last 4.5 games. – 10:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors scored only 2 points in that 3 minute stint without Curry. Those came on a 3 shot foul on Poole at the very end of the shot clock. – 10:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Big surge from the Suns to tie it up at 50 without Book. They went on an 8-2 run with Curry out. That +6 in the non-Curry minutes is more like it – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker not on the bench as he may have hurt something on that drive.
Booker not on the bench as he may have hurt something on that drive.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder called for foul on Poole 3, but took foot or something in that area. Coming out the game.
Poole misses first two FTs.
Crowder called for foul on Poole 3, but took foot or something in that area. Coming out the game.
Poole misses first two FTs.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked pregame about Otto Porter Jr. shooting.
Monty Williams talked pregame about Otto Porter Jr. shooting.
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Biggest problem NBA has with Curry/Warriors is he/they score too much against strategized defense. – 10:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker scores four in a row when it looked like we were headed toward a Warriors explosion. He’s been great for a few years now at little 2-3 minute pockets of much needed solo offense in weird sections of the game – 10:48 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
A game at this pace is a reminder why Klay’s not ready yet. Soon. – 10:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State warriors both play with incredible speed – 10:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Well the Warriors missed but then got the rebound and found someone open by the name of Stephen Curry. Warriors now up 9. – 10:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t give up that many offensive rebounds to the Warriors. Ends with one of those demoralizing Steph Curry 3s you already know is going in before it leaves his hand – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Curry looking for the foul as he drew contact on Bridges.
Now part of that could be refs thought it was a non-basketball move as Bridges was in solid position.
The other part of it is Bridges has established himself as an elite defender in the eyes of the refs.
Curry looking for the foul as he drew contact on Bridges.
Now part of that could be refs thought it was a non-basketball move as Bridges was in solid position.
The other part of it is Bridges has established himself as an elite defender in the eyes of the refs.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Jordan Poole is on a $2.16M rookie scale contract this season.
He has outplayed his contract by $16.5M this season.
Poole is extension eligible in the offseason.
Jordan Poole is on a $2.16M rookie scale contract this season.
He has outplayed his contract by $16.5M this season.
Poole is extension eligible in the offseason.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have used a 2-3 zone for a handful of possessions already tonight. You can see Mike Brown jump off the bench with the double fist up. Led to a Gary Payton II deflection/steal and Jordan Poole transition 3 on this possession. pic.twitter.com/NSOyLcbcEV – 10:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
16 points in the first frame for Jordan Poole 💥 pic.twitter.com/ub8dQaF2Gi – 10:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Obvious time: Take away Steph and the defense has to give something up elsewhere. Enter Jordan Poole with a 16 point first quarter. He’s 6-7, 4-5. Warriors shooting 61% FG. Suns 50 FG%. Hold on to your butts. – 10:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors 35, Suns 31
-JP with a nuclear stretch, 16 in the quarter
-Warriors shoot 61pct, 50pct from 3
-Mudders GP2 and JTA each with a steal
After 1: Warriors 35, Suns 31
-JP with a nuclear stretch, 16 in the quarter
-Warriors shoot 61pct, 50pct from 3
-Mudders GP2 and JTA each with a steal
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger interested in purchasing Phoenix #Suns https://t.co/QkN27MjBac pic.twitter.com/ftzLDIi1Bd – 10:34 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
It’s wild Jordan Poole is gonna be coming off the bench as soon as Klay returns. Dude’s a bucket. Poole was so raw as a rookie but always has this fearlessness, just plays a much more seasoned game now. Warriors really nailed it with some of their young guys. – 10:33 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Wasn’t a very fast-paced quarter, w/ some offensive boards extending possessions. Suns & Warriors combined for 65 points on 47 possessions (1.38 per). – 10:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Thought Monty might go with The Stagger for the first time this year but Paul and Booker were both on the bench to close the first quarter. Bridges checked back in for Booker at 1:37 to match Curry.
Thought Monty might go with The Stagger for the first time this year but Paul and Booker were both on the bench to close the first quarter. Bridges checked back in for Booker at 1:37 to match Curry.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: GSW 35, PHX 31
Ayton: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-6 FG
Crowder: 6 Pts, 2-3 3P
McGee: 6 Pts
End of 1Q: GSW 35, PHX 31
Ayton: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-6 FG
Crowder: 6 Pts, 2-3 3P
McGee: 6 Pts
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Jordan Poole made just 33% of his fg’s and 28% of his 3’s as a rookie
Two seasons later, he’s a Most Improved Player candidate who starts for the 18-2 Warriors
Jordan Poole made just 33% of his fg’s and 28% of his 3’s as a rookie
Two seasons later, he’s a Most Improved Player candidate who starts for the 18-2 Warriors
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee keeping #Suns in it with six off the bench.
McGee keeping #Suns in it with six off the bench.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Jordan Poole’s 16 first-quarter points match his career-high for points scored in any quarter (16 in the fourth quarter on 2/8/20 vs. LAL). – 10:29 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Poole was hot as them jailbroken Firesticks at the barbershop. – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Warriors were a +10 in the non-Curry minutes. That can’t happen – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Curry checks back in after the Warriors went +10 with him on the bench in 3:24.
Curry checks back in after the Warriors went +10 with him on the bench in 3:24.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
DA hustling and dropping a dime in the corner. 👌 pic.twitter.com/uJoRtQ92ag – 10:27 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I really want to see Curry, Klay, Poole, Payton and Draymond on the floor at the same time….4 draft picks.. 1 free agent snapped off the scrap heap. – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix Suns: 24 points, 10-22 FG, 3-7 3P
Phoenix Suns: 24 points, 10-22 FG, 3-7 3P
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jordan Poole is playing with no fear. He’s already got 13 points and is stepping into one shot after another. A big key against a Suns team that loves getting up and down the floor. – 10:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
This is playing out like many Warriors games. The opponent doles out a good early blow and the Warriors kind of eat it. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jordan Poole with eight straight points, getting two 3s.
#Warriors up 25-22.
Jordan Poole with eight straight points, getting two 3s.
#Warriors up 25-22.
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jordan Poole’s “Curry Light” act is all kinds of fun. And I love this Warrior zone. – 10:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jordan Poole is one of those dudes who can just score. He’s already up to 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, 3-of-4 from deep. Timeout Suns, down 25-22 – 10:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Warriors junk it up with zone. Shamet gets a good look from 3 but misses it, then it’s a turnover.
Monty said on Monday they were prepared for those random possessions where Golden State will do this with a few different looks.
Warriors junk it up with zone. Shamet gets a good look from 3 but misses it, then it’s a turnover.
Monty said on Monday they were prepared for those random possessions where Golden State will do this with a few different looks.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green saying he took an elbow to face of Ayton on the lob attempt, but was called for the foul.
Green argued the call for at least 10 seconds.
Draymond Green saying he took an elbow to face of Ayton on the lob attempt, but was called for the foul.
Green argued the call for at least 10 seconds.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Shamet checks in before Payne, which is a new wrinkle.
CP3-Booker-Shamet has played 9 total minutes this year.
Shamet checks in before Payne, which is a new wrinkle.
CP3-Booker-Shamet has played 9 total minutes this year.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Looks like Monty Williams is going to match Mikal Bridges’ minutes with Steph Curry’s – 10:19 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Curry has to be very careful wandering too far of Crowder one pass away – 10:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Draymond on the short roll is still one of the most dependable looks in the NBA. – 10:18 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
There haven’t been many examples so far this year — but the Warriors could definitely use Wiseman’s size and length against this Suns team. He brings a different dimension that they don’t have right now. – 10:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
145th straight game with a #SPLASH💦
145th straight game with a #SPLASH💦
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 18-15 after Paul 3.
Timeout Golden State with 6 minutes left in 1st quarter.
Ayton with 8 early on 4-of-6 shooting.
Warriors 2-of-5 from 3.
#Suns up 18-15 after Paul 3.
Timeout Golden State with 6 minutes left in 1st quarter.
Ayton with 8 early on 4-of-6 shooting.
Warriors 2-of-5 from 3.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Eighteen points in six minutes for the Suns. Andrew Wiggins moving slow early, looks impacted by those back spasms. Mike Brown was just lighting into him during the timeout. – 10:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton feasting inside early with 8 points on 4-6 FG. Warriors are also good. It’s extremely loud in here. Fun game so far! – 10:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Max Playoffs Deandre Ayton is here. That’s four offensive rebounds in the first six minutes of the game. He’s been the difference so far. – 10:14 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Trying to catch my breath from Knicks-Nets and the Warriors and Suns are already going blow-for-blow. No time for rest watching the NBA tonight. – 10:13 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The fact that you can have a game plan with Draymond defending CP3 … – 10:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have used Draymond Green as the primary defender on Damian Lillard and Chris Paul in the last week. – 10:10 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
What makes Golden State so good…Draymond’s passing. Curry’s screening. When the best shooter in the game screens as aggressively as he does, puts so much stress on the defense, guys like Looney get layups. – 10:09 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Steph Curry sets a cross screen in the paint to free Looney up for the first bucket of the game = pic.twitter.com/2tcSAVYNzn – 10:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
First on the board ✔️
First on the board ✔️
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
According to TNT, Suns vying to become sixth team in NBA history to have an undefeated month during the season. 1993-94 Knicks had one of those five months, going 14-0 during the month of March. – 10:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges on Curry
Booker on Wiggins
Green on Paul
Bridges on Curry
Booker on Wiggins
Green on Paul
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
All you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s primetime contest between the Warriors and Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/30/war… – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden tonight:
34 PTS
10 REB
8 AST
9-10 FT
James Harden tonight:
34 PTS
10 REB
8 AST
9-10 FT
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Awfully fun game that is tied at 110 with 17 seconds left and many fans hope will be untied quickly so it doesn’t run into the Warriors-Suns main event. – 9:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pregame grooving.
Pregame grooving.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game night in Phoenix. #Suns #Warriors pic.twitter.com/HG7sooDZce – 9:46 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Keys for Phoenix against the Golden State Warriors – backsportspage.com/keys-for-phoen… #NBA #BackSportsPage @james_dalpino – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation ROLL CALL
#DubNation ROLL CALL
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saw Dario Saric in arena tonight.
Had big smile. In great spirits. Walking around OK.
People talk about teams having guys out, and rightfully so, but imagine #Suns with Saric?
They missed him in the finals.
Saw Dario Saric in arena tonight.
Had big smile. In great spirits. Walking around OK.
People talk about teams having guys out, and rightfully so, but imagine #Suns with Saric?
They missed him in the finals.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They present a ton of problems offensively.” #Warriors coach Steve Kerr on facing #Suns, who are riding a 16-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/Tus7uERSuu – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“His size and strength is a challenge.”
Steve Kerr on Deandre Ayton as #Warriors have task of defending him and JaVale McGee w/small ball unit w/Draymond Green at center.
“His size and strength is a challenge.”
Steve Kerr on Deandre Ayton as #Warriors have task of defending him and JaVale McGee w/small ball unit w/Draymond Green at center.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Walking into prime time.
Walking into prime time.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a competitor. That’s what I love about him.”
“He’s a competitor. That’s what I love about him.”
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brutal end of quarter D by Memphis as Raptors 8th string gets a dunk off inbound with 1 second left. Denied Malachi Flynn like he was Steph Curry. – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t remember many details. That was so long ago, but I’ve always admired Monty.”
“Since that time, I’ve gotten to know him. So impressed with him and the job he’s done.” pic.twitter.com/DFDlWPnLcX – 9:21 PM
“I don’t remember many details. That was so long ago, but I’ve always admired Monty.”
Steve Kerr when asked about interviewing Monty Williams for #Suns head coach job when he was the GM.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Official word from the Warriors is Andrew Wiggins will play tonight. – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 88-84. Harden has 30, Durant 16, Thomas 12. Thomas is the lone reserve to have logged over 12 minutes so far. Similar to the Phoenix game, Nash only leaning a handful of guys. – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s good to be back in that position.” #Warriors coach Steve Kerr on being that “road show” as they play Phoenix tonight. #Suns pic.twitter.com/J8zpAK0saN – 9:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Think it only took until the second try for Deandre Ayton to hit: pic.twitter.com/joWYynBFkz – 9:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Unlike myself who wore an Ice Cube t-shirt to Monday’s practice and a blue blazer to tonight’s game, #Suns will look to be themselves for to tonight’s much anticipated matchup against #Warriors. pic.twitter.com/Mod0n4fB1B – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not that boring.” Monty Williams on hype for #Suns @Golden State Warriors game. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/vt6PGA1ZNk – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets and Warriors are the two teams that can take a game from back-and-forth to blowout in the blink of an eye. – 9:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gettin’ loose.
Gettin’ ready.
Gettin’ loose.
Gettin’ ready.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins just finished his pregame workout in Phoenix. Nodded to trainer Drew Yoder “I’m good,” so it appears he’s a go against the Suns. But monitor the way he moves early. Pregame workout was light. Back spasms this morning. – 8:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Steve Kerr about the challenges Deandre Ayton presents for the Warriors’ small-ball lineups with Draymond at center. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/wDg6YUXy5y – 8:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
TNT offering Knix-Nets, then Warriors-Suns. “We can’t compete with that, so we moved our Tuesdays to Thursdays,” said Roger Goodell. – 8:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr doubts that Iguodala (sore knee) will be back Friday for the rematch vs. the Suns. – 8:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he doubts Andre Iguodala will be back on Friday against Phoenix. He will miss his seventh straight game tonight after some recent right knee swelling. Was on the court post practice in LA yesterday. – 8:39 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says he doubts Andre Iguodala will be available on Friday. He expects Damion Lee to be available. – 8:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Steve Kerr said losing in the Finals is devastating and loved that Devin Booker was still ready to fly halfway across the world and compete for Team USA in Tokyo right after going through that. Said Booker was a huge part of the team with his versatility. – 8:36 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Per Kerr, Andrew Wiggins, who’s on the injury report as questionable with back spasms, will warm up and see if he can go versus the Suns. The spasms flared up this morning. – 8:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Steve Kerr didn’t have an update on Andrew Wiggins, who was a late add to the injury report. Nothing serious but if his back spasms are bothering him too much he will sit. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is still a game-time decision. Back spasms flared up this morning. He will test it pregame in Phoenix. – 8:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Steve Kerr said he’s not sure about Andrew Wiggins’ status for tonight yet. He’s warming up on the court now and the Warriors will see – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked about how when they were in Orlando bubble they had 10 to 12 players for voluntary practices and sharing courts with other teams that had 1, 2 players.
Monty Williams talked about how when they were in Orlando bubble they had 10 to 12 players for voluntary practices and sharing courts with other teams that had 1, 2 players.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Dueling MVP chants from the Knicks and Nets fans here, which I guess means they are hoping to make it to a bar in time to watch the start of Steph Curry and the Warriors after this game. – 8:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
We are Open! What are you rocking tonight?
We are Open! What are you rocking tonight?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was asked about Steph Curry’s ability to get shots off from anywhere and make them. He laughed.
“What do I think about it? I don’t like it!” – 8:28 PM
“What do I think about it? I don’t like it!” – 8:28 PM
NEWS: Lawyers leading the NBA’s investigation into the Phoenix Suns and Robert Sarver have begun scheduling and conducting interviews of current and former Suns employees, but some who have signed NDAs are unclear if they’ll be allowed to participate. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Dillon Brooks is trying to do to Fred VanVleet what Fred VanVleet does to Steph Curry. Smart strategy by Grizz. – 8:09 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
The four players with 2,500 threes, and their percentages
1. Ray Allen (2,973), 40.0%
2. Stephen Curry (2,937), 43.3%
3. Reggie Miller (2,560), 39.5%
The four players with 2,500 threes, and their percentages
1. Ray Allen (2,973), 40.0%
2. Stephen Curry (2,937), 43.3%
3. Reggie Miller (2,560), 39.5%
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton on the court early for his pregame work pic.twitter.com/RahB6aRauh – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden looks like someone who senses his team needs him to score. Different looking player than the last game against the Suns for sure. – 7:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: James Harden (1-of-1 3FG) just knocked down the 2,500th 3-pointer of his career.
He becomes the fourth player in NBA history to make 2,500 threes, joining Ray Allen (2,973), Stephen Curry (2,937) and Reggie Miller (2,560).
From @BKN_NETSPR: James Harden (1-of-1 3FG) just knocked down the 2,500th 3-pointer of his career.
He becomes the fourth player in NBA history to make 2,500 threes, joining Ray Allen (2,973), Stephen Curry (2,937) and Reggie Miller (2,560).
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden just became the fourth NBA player ever with 2,500 career 3-pointers. He joins Ray Allen (2,973), Stephen Curry (2,937) and Reggie Miller (2,560) as the only players in NBA history to make 2,500 or more 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/RsQ40qThF7 – 7:36 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Help @Cameron Payne spread holiday cheer to 15 deserving families. @intel has been the first to help support our families this year, you can be next! 🎁
Learn More: https://t.co/GOBy5lfna1
Help @Cameron Payne spread holiday cheer to 15 deserving families. @intel has been the first to help support our families this year, you can be next! 🎁
Learn More: https://t.co/GOBy5lfna1
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Nets-Knicks tip shortly. Good test for BK. Curious to see what the Nets’ rotations look like after James Johnson was the lone reserve to log 12+ minutes against Phoenix. Does Cam Thomas get a bigger role? Updates to follow. – 7:25 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Tuesday’s Warriors vs. Suns game, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/30/war… – 7:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
One last time before tonight’s clash of titans, here’s what the Suns need to focus on to beat the Warriors and win their 17th straight game: bit.ly/3D1G4Du – 7:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Warriors vs Suns is a must watch tonight at 10pET on NBA Radio!
Hear from @Phoenix Suns part owner Larry Fitzgerald on the “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” Podcast!
Apple https://t.co/Ux5QE7ZGiv
Pandora https://t.co/QMEbzJVK0Z pic.twitter.com/Kx0Ri0O3PK – 7:01 PM
Warriors vs Suns is a must watch tonight at 10pET on NBA Radio!
Hear from @Phoenix Suns part owner Larry Fitzgerald on the “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” Podcast!
Stitcher https://t.co/Jdf8VCs6Ph
Apple https://t.co/Ux5QE7ZGiv
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game on the line in today’s scrimmage in Santa Cruz
& Klay came in clutch 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kETau3FSzv – 7:00 PM
& Klay came in clutch 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kETau3FSzv – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Knicks Game:
▪️Brooklyn’s bench only scored 11 points last game against the Suns.
▪️Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris & Nic Claxton are out. – 7:00 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Knicks Game:
▪️Brooklyn’s bench only scored 11 points last game against the Suns.
▪️Evan Fournier has put up 16 PPG in his past five games.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Some key minutes I’m watching tonight are Booker + bench and CP3 + bench vs. Curry + bench
Book/Payne/Johnson: 9.4 net rating in 105 minutes
CP3/Shamet/McGee: 14.0 net rating in 78 minutes
Steph/GP2/Porter: 24.2 net rating in 73 minutes – 6:37 PM
Book/Payne/Johnson: 9.4 net rating in 105 minutes
CP3/Shamet/McGee: 14.0 net rating in 78 minutes
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
about to hop on @NBATV to talk about the suns and this piece si.com/nba/2021/11/24… – 6:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Battle of the two best records in the league.
It’s goin’ down tonight in Phoenix. – 6:10 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Pushing my Callin show start to 10:00 PM. PST because I do want to watch the end of Warriors-Suns. Join us! callin.com/?link=bMGkbDTi… – 5:59 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
PSA: before y’all get into Suns-Warriors, here’s a friendly reminder that today’s the drop dead deadline to let all that Thanksgiving food go. pic.twitter.com/JBM1lwAIvX – 5:55 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
We get Suns-Warriors tonight AND Friday?! pic.twitter.com/v4jczBLF9x – 5:32 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Before the Warriors and Suns face off tonight, I wrote about why I have them as the top two teams in the league.
You can see where I placed the rest of the league in my most recent NBA power rankings, too:
Before the Warriors and Suns face off tonight, I wrote about why I have them as the top two teams in the league.
You can see where I placed the rest of the league in my most recent NBA power rankings, too:
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I’m pumped for Suns-Warriors tonight, and my @PrizePicks entry reflects that! pic.twitter.com/FJ5OiFXCxx – 5:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Mercy-Mercy Jerome Kersey!
Get the new book, “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” at tonight’s game & get your copy signed by author, @Kerry Eggers & Blazer great, @terryporter30 pregame or halftime on the concourse.
Mercy-Mercy Jerome Kersey!
Get the new book, “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” at tonight’s game & get your copy signed by author, @Kerry Eggers & Blazer great, @terryporter30 pregame or halftime on the concourse.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Through it all, there’s been one constant:
Steph & Dray.
Somehow, someway…
They are basketball, in the Bay.
Learn these lessons, before May.
Through it all, there’s been one constant:
Steph & Dray.
Somehow, someway…
They are basketball, in the Bay.
Learn these lessons, before May.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Warriors & Suns Reign Over The West + Can Lakers Bounce Back? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay presented by @calm & @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the teams that are within a game of .500, Wolves on the rise, Jonas Valanciunas going off, love for the Suns and Warriors, Kemba Walker and other injuries, Boogie’s back, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/3hKbWQ… – 4:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’m being told Frank Kaminsky isn’t out for the season with the stress reaction to his right knee.
Still haven’t heard it timetable on his return, but he’s still out indefinitely. Have seen him doing rehab in a weight room area next to the courts.
Missed last seven games. #Suns – 4:37 PM
I’m being told Frank Kaminsky isn’t out for the season with the stress reaction to his right knee.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have only had 1 sellout home game this season out of 10.
I’m sensitive to people who can’t afford 🎟. Times are hard.
TickPick says avg. ticket 💵 #Warriors game tonight $167.
Avg. 💵 last season? $77.
#Suns have only had 1 sellout home game this season out of 10.
I’m sensitive to people who can’t afford 🎟. Times are hard.
TickPick says avg. ticket 💵 #Warriors game tonight $167.
Avg. 💵 last season? $77.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Getting in rhythm for tonight.
Getting in rhythm for tonight.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
11.30 is one of our favorite dates on the calendar 🗓️
11.30 is one of our favorite dates on the calendar 🗓️
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
great stat via @jj_redick:
The Warriors are one of only 5 teams in the NBA this season to make more than 400 shots within five feet of the rim.
GSW is shooting a league-best 69% on those close-range attempts.
great stat via @jj_redick:
The Warriors are one of only 5 teams in the NBA this season to make more than 400 shots within five feet of the rim.
GSW is shooting a league-best 69% on those close-range attempts.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Capped-off his Western Conference Player of the Week with a 30-point performance against the Nets!
Capped-off his Western Conference Player of the Week with a 30-point performance against the Nets!
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Take a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter after Steph Curry dropped 33 points to lead the Warriors to a win vs. the Clippers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
