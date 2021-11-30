Jalen Suggs avoiding surgery on fractured right thumb

Adrian Wojnarowski: No surgery needed on Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs’ fractured right thumb, per team. He will be evaluated every two weeks to gauge healing.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic announced Jalen Suggs will not need surgery on his right thumb fracture and will be reevaluated every two weeks. – 8:13 PM
The Magic announced Jalen Suggs will not need surgery on his right thumb fracture and will be reevaluated every two weeks. – 8:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Magic announce that rookie guard @Jalen Suggs will not need surgery after sustaining a thumb injury Monday night and will be re-evaluated every two weeks.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:07 PM
Magic announce that rookie guard @Jalen Suggs will not need surgery after sustaining a thumb injury Monday night and will be re-evaluated every two weeks.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
No surgery needed on Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs’ fractured right thumb, per team. He will be evaluated every two weeks to gauge healing. – 7:39 PM
No surgery needed on Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs’ fractured right thumb, per team. He will be evaluated every two weeks to gauge healing. – 7:39 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs out with fractured right thumb
sportando.basketball/en/magic-rooki… – 1:32 PM
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs out with fractured right thumb
sportando.basketball/en/magic-rooki… – 1:32 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Top Rookies on Mon
Franz Wagner, 27 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Tre Mann, 17 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
Jalen Suggs, 17 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Evan Mobley, 12 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Bones Hyland, 19 pts, 3 ast, 5-8 3P
Chris Duarte, 14 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 3-5 3P – 12:16 AM
Top Rookies on Mon
Franz Wagner, 27 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Tre Mann, 17 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
Jalen Suggs, 17 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Evan Mobley, 12 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Bones Hyland, 19 pts, 3 ast, 5-8 3P
Chris Duarte, 14 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 3-5 3P – 12:16 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs suffers fractured thumb, out “extended period” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/30/mag… – 12:06 AM
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs suffers fractured thumb, out “extended period” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/30/mag… – 12:06 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jalen Suggs injury update: Magic rookie to miss extended period of time after suffering fractured thumb
cbssports.com/nba/news/jalen… – 10:26 PM
Jalen Suggs injury update: Magic rookie to miss extended period of time after suffering fractured thumb
cbssports.com/nba/news/jalen… – 10:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It really felt like Jalen Suggs was starting to figures things out. The game was slowing down for him. Now, he’s going to miss a chunk of valuable development time. – 9:36 PM
It really felt like Jalen Suggs was starting to figures things out. The game was slowing down for him. Now, he’s going to miss a chunk of valuable development time. – 9:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Orlando Magic announces rookie Jalen Suggs will miss extended time with a fractured right thumb. The Kings will play host to the Magic on Dec. 8 at Golden 1 Center. – 9:35 PM
Orlando Magic announces rookie Jalen Suggs will miss extended time with a fractured right thumb. The Kings will play host to the Magic on Dec. 8 at Golden 1 Center. – 9:35 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Per @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley, Jalen Suggs suffered a fractured right thumb and will be out an extended period of time. – 9:33 PM
Per @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley, Jalen Suggs suffered a fractured right thumb and will be out an extended period of time. – 9:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say rookie Jalen Suggs will be out “an extended period of time” after suffering a fractured right thumb.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:33 PM
The Magic say rookie Jalen Suggs will be out “an extended period of time” after suffering a fractured right thumb.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb and will be out an extended period of time. – 9:32 PM
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb and will be out an extended period of time. – 9:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wow. Magic say guard Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb. – 9:31 PM
Wow. Magic say guard Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb. – 9:31 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Good fight by the Magic to make this game competitive after getting down big early, but it’s yet another L, 101-96 in Philly.
Magic’s seventh straight loss. Lost 10 of the last 11.
11p,17r,6b for Bamba
27p,6r,5a for Franz
17p,5a,3r and a right thumb sprain for Jalen Suggs – 9:15 PM
Good fight by the Magic to make this game competitive after getting down big early, but it’s yet another L, 101-96 in Philly.
Magic’s seventh straight loss. Lost 10 of the last 11.
11p,17r,6b for Bamba
27p,6r,5a for Franz
17p,5a,3r and a right thumb sprain for Jalen Suggs – 9:15 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
E’Twaun Moore, Michael Carter-Williams, and Markelle Fultz haven’t played all year. Cole Anthony is hurt now. And Jalen Suggs left tonight’s game. Their lead ballhandler down the stretch was Franz Wagner. – 9:15 PM
E’Twaun Moore, Michael Carter-Williams, and Markelle Fultz haven’t played all year. Cole Anthony is hurt now. And Jalen Suggs left tonight’s game. Their lead ballhandler down the stretch was Franz Wagner. – 9:15 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic announce a sprained right thumb for Jalen Suggs and he will not return tonight – 9:07 PM
Magic announce a sprained right thumb for Jalen Suggs and he will not return tonight – 9:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs will not return tonight due to a sprained right thumb, the Magic announced. – 9:06 PM
Jalen Suggs will not return tonight due to a sprained right thumb, the Magic announced. – 9:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs will not return tonight at Philadelphia due to a sprained right thumb. – 9:05 PM
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs will not return tonight at Philadelphia due to a sprained right thumb. – 9:05 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs (sprained right thumb) is out for the remainder of the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the @Sixers. – 9:04 PM
Jalen Suggs (sprained right thumb) is out for the remainder of the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the @Sixers. – 9:04 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jalen Suggs holding his hand pretty bad, not sure what’s going on there – 8:57 PM
Jalen Suggs holding his hand pretty bad, not sure what’s going on there – 8:57 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Orlando has its first lead of the night on a steal and slam by Jalen Suggs. – 8:26 PM
Orlando has its first lead of the night on a steal and slam by Jalen Suggs. – 8:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Boo birds are out after Jalen Suggs gives the Magic their first lead of the game on a steal and breakaway dunk. – 8:25 PM
Boo birds are out after Jalen Suggs gives the Magic their first lead of the game on a steal and breakaway dunk. – 8:25 PM
More on this storyline
Orlando Magic PR: 🚨 INJURY UPDATE: After further evaluation, @OrlandoMagic guard Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb. Suggs will be out for an extended period of time. #MagicTogether. Adrian Wojnarowski: Suggs will travel back to Orlando to get fractured thumb reevaluated before a clear timetable on a return, but he’s expected to miss several weeks. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 30, 2021
Cody Taylor: Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley revealed that Jalen Suggs suffered a fractured right thumb tonight vs. the 76ers: “He has got a fractured thumb so he will be out for an extended period of time.” -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / November 30, 2021
Orlando Magic PR: 🚨 INJURY UPDATE: @Orlando Magic guard @Jalen Suggs, who was listed as questionable due to a right quad contusion, will be available to play tonight at Brooklyn. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / November 19, 2021