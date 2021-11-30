Jeremy Lin officially back to Beijing Ducks

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin on Tuesday signed for Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) team Beijing Ducks, Xinhua reported, and is expected to play for the rest of the 2021-22 season.
Source: SCMP
The 33 year-old Lin – who inspired the “Linsanity” craze with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season – is named in the club’s official line-up on the CBA website. “Playing basketball in China feels at home,” he was quoted as saying. “Thanks all fans for the support, and I am looking forward to the second and third phase of this season.” -via SCMP / November 30, 2021
Jeremy Lin, a major secret weapon of the Beijing Ducks, expects to join his teammates in the second stage of the new CBA season and, hopefully, helping the team chase their fourth championship. -via CGTN / November 14, 2021
Lin told CGTN Sports Scene that he is nearing a return to basketball action after the 33-year-old was spotted attending the recent games of the Ducks. He is scheduled to suit up anew for the team although the actual date of his return has yet to be known, according to him in the interview. -via CGTN / November 14, 2021