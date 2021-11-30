Justin Holiday enters health and safety protocols

Tony East: The NBA’s most recent injury report says that Pacers forward Justin Holiday has entered health and safety protocols. He’s listed as out for Pacers-Hawks tomorrow.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forward Justin Holiday is ruled out for Wednesday’s game vs Hawks after entering the NBA’s health & safety protocols. – 6:46 PM
Bill Oram: The Lakers say LeBron James will be out tonight in Sacramento due to health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @billoram / November 30, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The NBA’s completed study with infectious disease specialists and testing manufacturers on preseason antibody test results of 2,300 players and staff, finding further evidence of need for the NBA-NBPA recommendation of booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Among study’s findings: Antibody levels vary via vaccine type and among people vaccinated in same period; antibodies decline over time; Moderna and Pfizer vaccines created higher levels of antibodies compared to J&J.; After reviewing results, NBA’s infectious disease experts believe some individuals who received J&J; vaccine at least two months ago – or a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago – have increased risk of breakthrough infections. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 30, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has a 97 percent rate of vaccination among its players now. Study’s results will be used to continue to make case for those eligible for booster shots to get them — and for those remaining unvaccinated to become vaccinated. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 30, 2021