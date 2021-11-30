LeBron James out against Kings due to health and safety protocols

Bill Oram: The Lakers say LeBron James will be out tonight in Sacramento due to health and safety protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
LeBron James — who the Lakers are listing in health and safety protocols — is expected to miss several games, source tells ESPN. Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days. – 7:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lakers star LeBron James out vs. Kings after entering NBA health and safety protocols. @sacbee_news story ⬇️
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Lakers star LeBron James to miss time after entering NBA’s covid-19 health & safety protocols @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/xLViU5KiiY pic.twitter.com/ssjUYHULnJ – 6:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron missed games in career
First 15 seasons: 71
Last 4 seasons: 71 (and counting) pic.twitter.com/YGRv8xtai3 – 6:44 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James is out tonight against the Kings because of Health and Safety protocols, per the Lakers. – 6:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that LeBron James has entered the health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 6:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Uh oh…LeBron James out tonight due to being in health and safety protocols. – 6:39 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James has entered NBA’s health and safety protocol. – 6:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is in NBA’s health and safety protocols and is out for Lakers game at Sacramento tonight, the Lakers just announced. – 6:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers announce LeBron James is OUT tonight due to health and safety protocols. – 6:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight against Sacramento due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 6:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James has entered the NBA’s Health & Safety protocols, per the Lakers. L.A. plays in Sacramento tonight. – 6:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say. – 6:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New State of the Lakers for @The Athletic: 10 storylines through the first 22 games
— LeBron at center
— Russ’ improved play
— The defensive experimentation (zone and switching)
— Why it’s time to move on from the Jordan-Bradley pairing
— And more:
theathletic.com/2978218/2021/1… – 12:58 PM
New State of the Lakers for @The Athletic: 10 storylines through the first 22 games
— LeBron at center
— Russ’ improved play
— The defensive experimentation (zone and switching)
— Why it’s time to move on from the Jordan-Bradley pairing
— And more:
theathletic.com/2978218/2021/1… – 12:58 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-The Good & the Bad so far thru 22 games
-Lebron since his return + teams dependency on him
-Latest ESPN Power Ranking and where they have the LakeShow
-Preview of Games this week (Kings & Clippers)
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/st13Z25Rjb – 9:31 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-The Good & the Bad so far thru 22 games
-Lebron since his return + teams dependency on him
-Latest ESPN Power Ranking and where they have the LakeShow
-Preview of Games this week (Kings & Clippers)
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/st13Z25Rjb – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron James (abdominal strain) and Avery Bradley (hand) are questionable for Tuesday’s Kings-Lakers game.
Anthony Davis (head contusion) is probable.
Trevor Ariza (ankle), Chaundee Brown Jr. (G League), Jay Huff (G League) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are out. – 6:58 PM
LeBron James (abdominal strain) and Avery Bradley (hand) are questionable for Tuesday’s Kings-Lakers game.
Anthony Davis (head contusion) is probable.
Trevor Ariza (ankle), Chaundee Brown Jr. (G League), Jay Huff (G League) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are out. – 6:58 PM
