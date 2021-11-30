USA Today Sports

LeBron James out against Kings due to health and safety protocols

November 30, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
LeBron James — who the Lakers are listing in health and safety protocols — is expected to miss several games, source tells ESPN. Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days. – 7:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lakers star LeBron James out vs. Kings after entering NBA health and safety protocols. @sacbee_news story ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…6:55 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Lakers star LeBron James to miss time after entering NBA’s covid-19 health & safety protocols @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/xLViU5KiiY pic.twitter.com/ssjUYHULnJ6:54 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James is out for tonight due to the league’s health and safety protocols. – 6:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron missed games in career
First 15 seasons: 71
Last 4 seasons: 71 (and counting) pic.twitter.com/YGRv8xtai36:44 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James is out tonight against the Kings because of Health and Safety protocols, per the Lakers. – 6:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that LeBron James has entered the health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 6:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Uh oh…LeBron James out tonight due to being in health and safety protocols. – 6:39 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James has entered NBA’s health and safety protocol. – 6:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is in NBA’s health and safety protocols and is out for Lakers game at Sacramento tonight, the Lakers just announced. – 6:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers announce LeBron James is OUT tonight due to health and safety protocols. – 6:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight against Sacramento due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 6:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James has entered the NBA’s Health & Safety protocols, per the Lakers. L.A. plays in Sacramento tonight. – 6:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say. – 6:35 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
The Lakers say LeBron James will be out tonight in Sacramento due to health and safety protocols. – 6:34 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Jalen Rose swiftly crushed LeBron James’ case for GOAT status over Michael Jordan.
#NBA #Lakers #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/jalen-rose-cru…5:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: A day after becoming a U.S. citizen and changing his last name to “Freedom,” Enes Kanter Freedom says he’d like to meet with LeBron James and “educate” him on humans rights issues in China. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…4:27 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My bro @Jalen Rose is my guest on the Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. MJ vs Bron, what Rockets’ chips meant without MJ, rap videos he was in, who should go against @BustaRhymes in @verzuzonline & provides secrets to his hair.
🎧: https://t.co/WzOQJhqQTf
🎥: https://t.co/xEAqbJYQ7G pic.twitter.com/FPgc1AvrUm4:04 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My bro @Jalen Rose on Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. On upbringing, MJ vs Bron, what Rockets’ chips meant without MJ, rap videos he was in, who should go against @BustaRhymes in @verzuzonline & he provided secrets to his hair.
🎧: https://t.co/WzOQJhqQTf
🎥: https://t.co/xEAqbJYQ7G pic.twitter.com/ccGjUTPQQJ3:35 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“LeBron hasn’t been able to three-peat. MJ did it two separate times.”
Jalen Rose joined @Chris Haynes to talk about the legacies of LeBron and KD on the latest episode of Posted Up ⤵️
Apple: https://t.co/it7Ql1guUm
Spotify: https://t.co/o2lAiLx45g pic.twitter.com/XgLYp37trb2:33 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James is moving toward following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps off the court.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-f…1:19 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
Libsyn Directory Steph, Suns, LBJ and Bob Ryan war stories! directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/…1:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New State of the Lakers for @The Athletic: 10 storylines through the first 22 games
— LeBron at center
— Russ’ improved play
— The defensive experimentation (zone and switching)
— Why it’s time to move on from the Jordan-Bradley pairing
— And more:
theathletic.com/2978218/2021/1…12:58 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-The Good & the Bad so far thru 22 games
-Lebron since his return + teams dependency on him
-Latest ESPN Power Ranking and where they have the LakeShow
-Preview of Games this week (Kings & Clippers)
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/st13Z25Rjb9:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron James (abdominal strain) and Avery Bradley (hand) are questionable for Tuesday’s Kings-Lakers game.
Anthony Davis (head contusion) is probable.
Trevor Ariza (ankle), Chaundee Brown Jr. (G League), Jay Huff (G League) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are out. – 6:58 PM

Tony East: The NBA’s most recent injury report says that Pacers forward Justin Holiday has entered health and safety protocols. He’s listed as out for Pacers-Hawks tomorrow. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / November 30, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The NBA’s completed study with infectious disease specialists and testing manufacturers on preseason antibody test results of 2,300 players and staff, finding further evidence of need for the NBA-NBPA recommendation of booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Among study’s findings: Antibody levels vary via vaccine type and among people vaccinated in same period; antibodies decline over time; Moderna and Pfizer vaccines created higher levels of antibodies compared to J&J.; After reviewing results, NBA’s infectious disease experts believe some individuals who received J&J; vaccine at least two months ago – or a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago – have increased risk of breakthrough infections. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 30, 2021

