Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

My bro @Jalen Rose is my guest on the Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. MJ vs Bron, what Rockets’ chips meant without MJ, rap videos he was in, who should go against @BustaRhymes in @verzuzonline & provides secrets to his hair.🎧: https://t.co/WzOQJhqQTf 🎥: https://t.co/xEAqbJYQ7G