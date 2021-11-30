Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-11) play against the Sacramento Kings (13-13) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 30, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 50, Sacramento Kings 59 (Half)
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Lakers by 9, 59-50.
@Richaun Holmes and @Chimezie Metu combined for 22 points on 11-11 from the field 👌
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Lakers 59-50 at the half in Sacramento. Malik Monk drills a deep 3 to beat the buzzer to end the half for LA. Kings led by 18 in the half, Richaun Holmes 12 points, 6 rebounds for Sacramento, who also got a nice boost from Chimezie Metu in the half with 10pts. – 11:09 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Lakers needed that Monk 3, but the way they are playing defense, I don’t know how much that helps. – 11:08 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
At the Half, Lakers down 59-50…AD 13pts 4rebs, Dwight 10pts 6rebs, Russ 8pts & Carmelo with 9pts – 11:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Lakers 59-50 at the half. Sacramento is outshooting the Lakers 55.6% to 43.5% with an 18-3 advantage in fastbreak points. Anthony Davis leads all scorers with 13 points. Richaun Holmes has 12 points and six rebounds. – 11:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox dropped 10 points in the 2Q. Kings lead 59-50. Holmes and Metu have a combined 22 points on 11-for-11 shooting and 13 rebounds. – 11:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
13 assists between Fox, Haliburton & Hield in that first half.

Kings lead 59-50 at half.
Kings lead 59-50 at half. – 11:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton and Fox both hit a 3-balls in the last minute. Kings up 55-42. – 11:04 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mezie putting on a dunk show in the first half 😤
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Are we sure Tyrese Haliburton didn’t play quarterback at any point in his athletic career? His lobs are on a dime from every spot on the floor. – 10:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Looks like Rajon Rondo was chirping at Louis King and got his attention as he left the floor. Rondo hasn’t gotten into the game yet. – 10:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the bucket. He’s the last of the nine players to see action for the Kings to score. 41-28 Kings. – 10:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Richaun Holmes is getting whatever he wants against the Lakers. LA has no answer for his pick & roll game. 12 points on 6/6 shooting.

Kings are so much better with #22 on the floor.
Kings are so much better with #22 on the floor. – 10:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell credited with the blocked shot on Carmelo Anthony. – 10:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
get yourself a hype man like @Tyrese Haliburton 🤣🙌
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s rather gracious of the Lakers to help the Kings run pick and roll drills. AK – 10:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings open up a 12-point lead on a monster dunk by Richaun Holmes. Pretty pass from Buddy Hield, who already has three assists. Timeout Lakers. – 10:45 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Russell Westbrook just missed easy left-handed layup, now 1-for-5 from the field. Lakers down 34-22 early in second quarter. – 10:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings are jumping the passing lanes on every possession. Fun to watch. 9-2 lead in fastbreak points. 7 steals already for Sacramento. – 10:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Lakers 28-20 after the opening quarter. Davion Mitchell with 8 points for Sacramento, Anthony Davis 9 for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook with 4 turnovers in that period, De’Aaron Fox had 3 – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Good start for the Kings, who lead the Lakers 28-20 after 1Q. Kings shooting 54.5% overall and 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Lakers shooting 40% from the field and 0 of 5 from 3-point range. Sacramento has a 9-2 advantage in fastbreak points. – 10:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers have 8 turnovers, 4 by Russell Westbrook, 3 by Talen Horton-Tucker, and trail Kings 28-20 end of first quarter. – 10:39 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Kings up 28-20 at end of 1st qtr…Turnovers killing Lakers (8 total)… – 10:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Lakers 28-20 after 1Q. Davion Mitchell leads with 8 points. 6 points, 5 rebounds for Metu. – 10:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
8 points on 3/5 shooting for Davion Mitchell in the 1Q! Leads the Kings in scoring.

Kings lead 28-20 after 1.
Kings lead 28-20 after 1. – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tyrese Haliburton missed the sky hook. Haven’t seen one of those in a while – 10:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A quick 6-0 LAL run has them back within 5 points, after an AD and-1, Westbrook layup and 1 of 2 Westbrook FT's.

Kings up 25-20.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu already has a career-high three steals in this game. – 10:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 25-14 after a missed layup from Westbrook on one end, and a Kings 3 on the other.
Lakers are 6 for 17 with 6 turnovers, and SAC 11 for 18 with 6 TO’s of their own.
Westbrook’s had some big stat games of late, but has yet to enter the box score outside of 3 TO’s. – 10:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers trail the Kings 25-14 with 2 mins left in 1st Q. LAL is shooting 6-for-17 from the field with Westbrook and THT already coughing up 3 turnovers apiece. – 10:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
big men get buckets too ‼️
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Sacramento starts off with a 25-14 lead, 2 minutes left in the 1st qtr… – 10:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Great start for the Kings defense. They’ve scored 7 points off of 6 Laker turnovers and lead 25-14 late in the 1Q. – 10:31 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Jordan Poole’s 16 first-quarter points match his career-high for points scored in any quarter (16 in the fourth quarter on 2/8/20 vs. LAL). – 10:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Alex Len continues to be one of the Sacramento Kings’ best three-point shooters. – 10:29 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Update from Sacramento on LeBron James entering the health and protocols and the Lakers playing without their star for the 12th time in 23 games this season es.pn/31e4MUh – 10:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis jammed his thumb on a Kings player earlier in the 1st Q, and had it wrapped as a precaution, but he remains in the game. – 10:26 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis jammed his thumb, had it wrapped as a precaution, the Lakers just said. – 10:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu with the hammer off the lob from De’Aaron Fox. Showing off the athleticism. – 10:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel replaced DeAndre Jordan with Dwight Howard at the 7:19 mark of the 1st Q, an atypical rotation, and Howard just earned himself a pair of FT’s with an offensive board coming out of a time out. Two makes have LAL trailing 13-10. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Anthony Davis shooting over the top of the Kings’ bigs. They need to double earlier. – 10:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Two early fouls for Terence Davis again. Buddy Hield coming in to replace him. – 10:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
No hesitation from Tyrese Haliburton on that first jumper. Haliburton knows he has passed up too many good looks over the first 21 games and Kings coach Alvin Gentry says it’s something they’ve discussed. – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Metu with the putback hammer. TD with the finish in transition. Kings are running. – 10:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
back like he never left.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Empty Golden 1 Center at the start of Kings v Lakers. Wow.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Welcome back Richaun Holmes – big two handed dunk to start the game and draws the foul – 10:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton to Holmes for the two-handed flush. And-1. Kings lead 2-0. – 10:11 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Must be some pretty hellacious traffic in Sac as we get ready for tip
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
You have to ask the questions because you have to ask the questions, but considering Frank Vogel hates to reveal even the starting lineup before a game, the odds getting any details about LeBron in the health and safety protocols felt… low. AK – 10:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starters for tonight. THT and Ellington replace Bradley and LeBron:
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Talen & Wayne join the starting five.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
For my friends in Portugal, Neemias Queta will not be active tonight. You can all go back to sleep. His time will come. – 9:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Lakers
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @terencedavisjr
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/iXXxXNLuMg – 9:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Updated story on LeBron James in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols: ocregister.com/2021/11/30/lak…
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 11/30:
Marvin Bagley III (illness) – OUT
Harrison Barnes (right foot sprain) – OUT
Moe Harkless (left knee soreness) – OUT
Robert Woodard II (left ankle soreness) – OUT – 9:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 11/30:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings vs Lakers tonight’s starters for Sacramento:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel declined to say whether LeBron James feels asymptomatic after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 8:39 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says the team “found out this morning” that LeBron would be out due to health & safety protocols. – 8:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lakers coach Frank Vogel says the team found out this morning LeBron James would be entering NBA health and safety protocols. Vogel added the team then arranged for him to get safe transportation back to Los Angeles. – 8:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers coach Frank Vogel says he found out LeBron James was placed in the health and safety protocols this morning and he got “safe transportation” back to Los Angeles. – 8:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says the team became aware of LeBron James entering the health and safety protocols on Tuesday morning and arranged for James to travel back from Sacramento to Los Angeles shortly thereafter. – 8:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James being in the health and safety protocol: “We arranged for him to get transportation for him to get back to L.A. safely.” – 8:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says it’s going to “hurt” not having Avery Bradley tonight. – 8:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James entering NBA health and safety protocols: “Obviously, it’s a huge loss. It’s disappointing. We just want the best for him right now. That’s where our thoughts are and we have a next-man-up mindset.” – 8:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron being out: “Obviously it’s a huge loss. It’s disappointing. … We have a next-man-up mindset.” – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III is out vs. the Lakers tonight due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry on LeBron James entering health and safety protocols: “He’s been such an ambassador for the game, arguably the second-best player that’s ever played the game. Everybody wants to see him play, so it’s unfortunate that he won’t be able to play tonight.” – 8:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Alvin Gentry says Mo Harkless, Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III are out against the Lakers tonight. – 8:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get a $2.50 bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Play Lakers Pick 'Em for your chance to win tickets to the December 12 game vs the Magic.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Alvin Gentry says Marvin Bagley (non-Covid illness) won’t play for Kings tonight. – 8:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum (Health and safety protocols) will miss tomorrow’s game against the Kings, according to the Clippers. – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Correcting prior tweet: Richaun Holmes is back tonight for SAC.
Harrison Barnes and Moe Harkless are both out. – 8:24 PM
Correcting prior tweet: Richaun Holmes is back tonight for SAC.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry, as expected, said Harrison Barnes and Moe Harkess will be out again tonight vs. Lakers. Richaun Holmes will be back and will be free from any minutes restrictions tonight – 8:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Richaun Holmes does not have a minutes restriction. – 8:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes will not have any minutes restrictions vs. the Lakers tonight after missing the past three games, one due to an eye injury and two due to illness. – 8:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum remains out due to health and safety protocols for tomorrow vs Kings – 8:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Harrison Barnes (foot) and Maurice Harkless (knee) will be out again tonight. – 8:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta and Damian Jones working on jumpers during pregame. pic.twitter.com/nYzqAtymGz – 8:02 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
What you think Laker Fans, do you have confidence AD and Russ can lead with Bron out? So far that has not been the case, 4-7 without LBJ – 8:00 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Lakers have the NBA’s hardest remaining schedule.
They are just 11-11 against the 2nd-easiest schedule so far.
LeBron James is out at least the next 4 games. – 7:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBron James has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after increased testing was instituted leaguewide post-Thanksgiving.
Teams were notified Nov. 19 that all players would have to test daily for COVID-19 from Nov. 28-Dec. 1 unless the team had an off day. – 7:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James enters COVID health, safety protocols, out vs. Kings and at least 10 days nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/30/leb… – 7:36 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Lakers only play 5 games over the next 11 days. At Kings, Clippers, Celtics, at Memphis, at OKC.
But from December 11 until the end of the season… pic.twitter.com/shePO0gmAW – 7:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron is the only positive on the Lakers this season.
They are +1 with LeBron and -63 without LeBron in point differential. pic.twitter.com/gMuiWWsQrK – 7:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The 2021-22 Lakers: Brought to you by “Absolutely No Fun Whatsoever!” AK – 7:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
LeBron James — who the Lakers are listing in health and safety protocols — is expected to miss several games, source tells ESPN. Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days. – 7:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lakers star LeBron James out vs. Kings after entering NBA health and safety protocols. @sacbee_news story ⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:55 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Lakers star LeBron James to miss time after entering NBA’s covid-19 health & safety protocols @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/xLViU5KiiY pic.twitter.com/ssjUYHULnJ – 6:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron missed games in career
First 15 seasons: 71
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Lakers fans are now listed as ‘questionable’ (mental health and safety protocols) – 6:42 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James is out tonight against the Kings because of Health and Safety protocols, per the Lakers. – 6:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that LeBron James has entered the health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 6:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Uh oh…LeBron James out tonight due to being in health and safety protocols. – 6:39 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James has entered NBA’s health and safety protocol. – 6:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is in NBA’s health and safety protocols and is out for Lakers game at Sacramento tonight, the Lakers just announced. – 6:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers announce LeBron James is OUT tonight due to health and safety protocols. – 6:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight against Sacramento due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 6:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James has entered the NBA’s Health & Safety protocols, per the Lakers. L.A. plays in Sacramento tonight. – 6:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say. – 6:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis says he will continue to shoot 3s “whether it goes in or not” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/30/ant… – 5:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the topics, a viewer’s complaint that Anthony Davis isn’t playing like a true superstar. Is this fair criticism? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Jalen Rose swiftly crushed LeBron James’ case for GOAT status over Michael Jordan.
#NBA #Lakers #LakeShow
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Warriors & Suns Reign Over The West + Can Lakers Bounce Back? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay presented by @calm & @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Is this, from a Sacramento dumpling spot, a commentary on the Lakers chances tonight vs the Kings? pic.twitter.com/lHcrTpPYpt – 4:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: A day after becoming a U.S. citizen and changing his last name to “Freedom,” Enes Kanter Freedom says he’d like to meet with LeBron James and “educate” him on humans rights issues in China. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:27 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My bro @Jalen Rose is my guest on the Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. MJ vs Bron, what Rockets’ chips meant without MJ, rap videos he was in, who should go against @BustaRhymes in @verzuzonline & provides secrets to his hair.
🎧: https://t.co/WzOQJhqQTf
🎥: https://t.co/xEAqbJYQ7G pic.twitter.com/FPgc1AvrUm – 4:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Awards 11.29.21 Part 2 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/0gWBPs84JY
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/jATJYuYIPu – 4:00 PM
