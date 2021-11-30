Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) play against the Toronto Raptors (12-12) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 30, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 68, Toronto Raptors 65 (Q3 00:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton, Isaac Bonga, Yuta Watanabe, and Chris Boucher is an… interesting lineup – 9:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chris Boucher at the table; presume he’ll give Siakam and now his 5 PFs a rest – 9:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps trail by 5, and VanVleet rests with 2:40 to go in the third. Will be get to sit out all of it? I say yes. – 9:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors stay within 5, 2:40 left in third
And I would have totally lost a round of “who he play for” on Santi Aldama – 9:08 PM
Raptors stay within 5, 2:40 left in third
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Watanabe ties a career high with his 3rd 3-pointer of the game.
Yuta: 3-for-5 from distance. Rest of the Raptors: 4-for-22. – 9:08 PM
Watanabe ties a career high with his 3rd 3-pointer of the game.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
omg scottie looked back at steven adams so much he almost lost the ball – 9:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes looks a bit dazed and confused after getting clocked by a hard Steven Adams screen. Nearly fumbled away a 1-on-0. – 9:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Game ops does second “Canadian” moment to catch up on Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke – 8:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors finally break 50 points. It only took them 28.5 minutes. Oh, and they’re within 5 somehow. – 8:58 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Goin upstairs @Fred VanVleet to @Precious Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/XYWsdDcMLQ – 8:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Yuta steps into a great rhythm 3, his second of the night
Somehow, Toronto has 51 points and the deficit’s only five – 8:57 PM
Yuta steps into a great rhythm 3, his second of the night
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
You know how Nick wants Barnes to shoot more?
On this night, with those three guys out, Barnes has the same FGAs as Precious Achiuwa – 8:56 PM
You know how Nick wants Barnes to shoot more?
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Jaren beating VanVleet off the dribble pic.twitter.com/T5lhusIxSJ – 8:55 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Before everyone gets excited by that Grizzlies first half lead, remember last week when the Raptors were in town. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Second-worst first half of the season for the Raptors. The 39 points is two more than vs. Washington way back in the opener. – 8:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 50-39 vs Raptors at halftime.
Grizzlies held the Raptors to 35% FG.
Grizzlies have 17 2nd chance pts, Scored 14 pts off turnovers and knocked down 7 threes.
Desmond Bane: 16pts, 6 reb
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 12pts – 8:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
How inept was the Raptors’ offence that half? They held the Grizzlies to 37.5% from the floor, 30.4% from 3, 8 free throw attempts and are losing by 11. – 8:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors shot 35% from the field and 21% from 3 in the 1st half. They have twice as many turnovers (8) as assists (4) and went nearly 5 minutes without scoring in the 2nd Q. They’ve given up 9 offensive rebounds and 17 2nd-chance points. That they’re within 11 is a minor miracle. – 8:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not quite sure, but Raptors still sorta, kinda in this
Down 50-39 at the half
Yeah, 39 in a half, it’s an issue – 8:34 PM
Not quite sure, but Raptors still sorta, kinda in this
Down 50-39 at the half
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said he got to know Chauncey Billups through Kyle Lowry while in Toronto. “It’s great to see. Chauncey has been a great leader throughout his playing career … he’s just had ‘it.’ That natural leadership ability. It’s good to see him get the opportunity.” – 8:34 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Hey Google, I’ll take this one. The answer is very much yes, Khem Birch is good. He is needed. Now. pic.twitter.com/QOLtwlWjXS – 8:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Desmond Bane should retire after tonight so they can get him in Springfield quicker – 8:26 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I love seeing all of the @Memphis Grizzlies fans in Toronto! – 8:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚫🚫🚫🚫 TRIP IS ON ALL THAT 🚫🚫🚫🚫
4 blocks in the first half @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/J5UPtW8k1v – 8:24 PM
🚫🚫🚫🚫 TRIP IS ON ALL THAT 🚫🚫🚫🚫
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Biggest ovation of the night so far……for #Raptors fan (& superhero), @SimuLiu 🤜🤛 – 8:24 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Toronto’s offence looks terrible. Get well soon OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and screen setter Khem Birch. – 8:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Last week against the Raptors, the Grizzlies had 9 steals + blocks on the game. Tonight they’ve got 9 stocks four minutes into the second quarter. – 8:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the yellow accessories hit different 🔥
rt if you agree. even if you don’t, hit rt. pic.twitter.com/Yr0O9aEawz – 8:18 PM
the yellow accessories hit different 🔥
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Grizzlies up 11, Raptors shooting a blistering 32 per cent from the floor – 8:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Without Anunoby/Trent/Birch the Raptors are missing 44.7 points per game, or roughly 40% of their offence… and, man, it’s showing right now. This is not a roster that’s built to withstand injuries to any of their primary offensive weapons, let alone multiple of them at a time. – 8:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors will shoot free throws with next Grizzlies foul. There is 9:23 left in second quarter. How many free throws will they shoot this quarter? I’ll set over/under at 3.5. – 8:13 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Brandon Clarke getting a rough whistle on Canada Basketball night.
Raptors recognized former players Miranda Ayim, Brady Heslip, Jevohn Shepherd and Joel Anthony and ex-Raptors and Canada boss Glen Grunwald. – 8:12 PM
Brandon Clarke getting a rough whistle on Canada Basketball night.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Dillon Brooks is trying to do to Fred VanVleet what Fred VanVleet does to Steph Curry. Smart strategy by Grizz. – 8:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+9 after the first stanza.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/5wphGw7Fl4 – 8:08 PM
+9 after the first stanza.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors recognize @CanBball vets Miranda Ayim, Joel Anthony, Jevohn Shepperd, Brady Heslip and former CEO Glen Grunwald as part of Canada Basketball Night. Very nice. – 8:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nice touch, Raptors honour some Canada Basketball greats
Miranda Ayim, Joel Anthony, Jevohn Shepherd, Brady Heslip and Glen Grunwald durig the quarter break
That’s some talent right there – 8:07 PM
Nice touch, Raptors honour some Canada Basketball greats
Miranda Ayim, Joel Anthony, Jevohn Shepherd, Brady Heslip and Glen Grunwald durig the quarter break
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
if you’re reading this, your defense was late.
13 points in the first quarter for @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/PSj7P8ShWI – 8:07 PM
if you’re reading this, your defense was late.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors doing that thing where they struggle to grab a defensive rebound or create good looks on offence, and they’re trailing 27-18 as a result. – 8:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Through 1, it’s Grizzlies 27, Raptors 18, and that’s with an 0-7 stretch when the Anderson/Aldama/Adams frontcourt was out there. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not an exactly good offensive quarter for the Raptors, who are down 27-18
And by “not an exactly good” I mean wretched – 8:05 PM
Not an exactly good offensive quarter for the Raptors, who are down 27-18
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Grizz forward Jaren Jackson is a big dude. How big? He was getting weighed in hall before the game with Memphis trainer when I was walking past. Checked in at 267. – 8:00 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
After helping lead @CanBball to back to back victories over the Bahamas (in the Dominican Republic) on Sunday and Monday, both Nate Bjorkgren & Nate Mitchell are back on the bench tonight in T.O.
Gotta love the commitment to the Raptors AND Canada. – 7:58 PM
After helping lead @CanBball to back to back victories over the Bahamas (in the Dominican Republic) on Sunday and Monday, both Nate Bjorkgren & Nate Mitchell are back on the bench tonight in T.O.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
17 straight games with a rejection……..
don’t play wit @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PGbHnRXo4n – 7:57 PM
17 straight games with a rejection……..
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
7 points. a perfect 3-3 already for @Desmond Bane. pic.twitter.com/6K44vnFjLL – 7:53 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. 3 gives Grizzlies a 16-7 lead to open, but his defense has been more the key, snuffing out drives from both Pascal Siakam (with a block) and Fred Van Vleet (forced turnover). – 7:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not a whole lot to like about this Raptors start, on either end of the floor. – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nice tribute to Canadian players as part of Canada Basketball here
Guess Dillon Brooks doesn’t count – 7:49 PM
Nice tribute to Canadian players as part of Canada Basketball here
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Desmond Bane is proof the Raptors front office is not infallible. Should have been an easy pick (not hindsight, looked like a sure thing even back then), but they loved Malachi Flynn.
Flynn still might be solid, but Bane was a miss for many teams. – 7:45 PM
Desmond Bane is proof the Raptors front office is not infallible. Should have been an easy pick (not hindsight, looked like a sure thing even back then), but they loved Malachi Flynn.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Almost game time Grizzlies fans. Give me your predictions via GIF. – 7:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Lakers only play 5 games over the next 11 days. At Kings, Clippers, Celtics, at Memphis, at OKC.
But from December 11 until the end of the season… pic.twitter.com/shePO0gmAW – 7:27 PM
Lakers only play 5 games over the next 11 days. At Kings, Clippers, Celtics, at Memphis, at OKC.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Kind of like these Grizzlies warmups. Hornets might want to sue though. pic.twitter.com/FUmEwpbQv3 – 7:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
drop us a ✋ if you’re tapped in tonight. pic.twitter.com/HKF6aJ7QSG – 7:26 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
There’s probably a logical reason why Fred VanVleet’s not on the court for warmup 16 minutes before tip, right? – 7:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting five vs. @Toronto Raptors
🐻 @Tyus Jones
🐻 @Dillon Brooks
🐻 @Desmond Bane
🐻 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐻 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/FDq8B7YWIt – 7:13 PM
starting five vs. @Toronto Raptors
🐻 @Tyus Jones
🐻 @Dillon Brooks
🐻 @Desmond Bane
🐻 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐻 @RealStevenAdams
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nate Bjorkgren and Nate Mitchell are back on the Raptors bench after coaching Canada at FIBA World Cup qualifying in Dominican Republic this past week. Had a 6 am flight out of Santa Domingo, connected through Newark and made it to Scotiabank Arena for pre-game warm-ups. – 7:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Oh yeah, Svi Mykhailiuk stays in the Gary Trent Jr starting spot for the Raptors tonight – 7:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It’s been a while since Mississauga’s Dillon Brooks played in Toronto with the Memphis Grizzlies. How long? He started alongside Marc Gasol, back on Feb. 4, 2018. – 6:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins tells our @StatsSAC (also of @lockedongrizz) that Bane/JJJ/Brooks have improved at getting to the rim as well as the entire team. “A lot of intentional work was done…it’s paying off in the game.” – 6:08 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that Ziaire Williams is a game time decision tonight. He also mentions that Jaren Jackson Jr. on any given night (and the team at large) must avoid foul trouble and play with attention to detail. – 6:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ziaire Williams remains a game-time decision tonight, per Taylor Jenkins. – 6:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins has arrived. He says they have things to try to improve upon compared to what they did last week but he understands the test ahead of them against Toronto. – 6:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Trent for the Raptors tonight. Anunoby and Birch were ruled out yesterday. Svi starts again. – 5:47 PM
