New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (11-9) play against the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 30, 2021
New York Knicks 84, Brooklyn Nets 88 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Worth noting: Kemba Walker was one of the first Knicks off the bench, celebrating, after that Derrick Rose layup late in the third. Walker was then up & yelling after Evan Fournier’s three cut BKN’s lead to 6 later in the quarter. BKN leads NYK by 4 heading into fourth quarter. – 9:14 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
That was a wild quarter. Nets scored 22 points on their first 13 possessions. Knicks scored 16 on their last 7. – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 88-84. Harden has 30, Durant 16, Thomas 12. Thomas is the lone reserve to have logged over 12 minutes so far. Similar to the Phoenix game, Nash only leaning a handful of guys. – 9:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets started the 3rd quarter on 14-0 run, but the Knicks clawed back and trail 84-88 entering the 4th quarter. Kevin Durant is up to 16 points and James Harden has 30 on 9/16 FG. Randle + Burks = 35 points and D-Rose has 14 off the bench. Great finish incoming. – 9:14 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Brooklyn struggled big time with Harden on the bench towards the end of the third. So much so that Nash couldn’t keep him out of the game. – 9:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 88, Knicks 84
James Harden (30 PTS, 9 REBS), Kevin Durant (16 PTS, 7 ASTS) & the Nets are playing with that much needed passion and energy. Even so, after pushing the lead to 16, New York is creeping back into the game. They ended the period on a 16-4 run. – 9:12 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Should a team trade for Kemba Walker?
@Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor discuss on #TheMismatch. pic.twitter.com/DCnnrA6blA – 9:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Derrick Rose just turned back the clock with a dope ass, switch-hand, up and under layup – 9:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Julius Randle was down underneath the basket for a moment after landing awkwardly on his right leg and it got quiet real quick in Brooklyn. He’s up and playing now. – 9:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle went down for a second but is walking off whatever it was. – 9:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Meek Mill is at Barclays Center sitting next to Nets owner Clara Wu Tsai. ….Sixers owner Michael Rubin must be jelly. – 9:07 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Outstanding back door cut by Randle with Brown overplaying the ball. Randle is a different player when he gets downhill towards the bucket with or without the ball – 9:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant is giving the Knicks the business this quarter and he has Mama Durant dancing from her seat. Nets lead by 10. – 9:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Knicks 84-74 with 2:46 left in the third quarter.. Harden is cooking and Bembry has started to get going after a quiet first half. – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets and Warriors are the two teams that can take a game from back-and-forth to blowout in the blink of an eye. – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden trying to obliterate whoever’s in-between him and a bucket. – 9:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
DeAndre’ Bembry, energy guy, is making things happen for the Nets. Knicks haven’t matched Brooklyn’s verve this quarter. – 8:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is in his bag. He just threw a lob over the Knicks defense for an alley-oop to DeAndre Bembry. This is a signature performance from Harden unlike anything we’ve seen this season. #Nets – 8:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks 0-for-7 with 4 turnovers so far in the third quarter. The run is 14-0 now. – 8:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Harden dunk – and ensuing flex & roar – caps a dozen straight #Nets points to open the second half. They lead the #Knicks 72-61. – 8:53 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The Knicks effort level to start this half is inexcusable. Guys not running back on defense. Guys releasing out to mid court before the ball is secured. No urgency on offense with lazy passes. – 8:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
12-0 out of the locker room for the Nets and they lead 72-61. Thibodeau went to Grimes there and not exactly sure the reason, but whatever he was hoping for, he didn’t get. – 8:53 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Brooklyn blowing Knicks onto Atlantic Avenue right now with 12-0 start to third quarter. Even with Kemba on bench. 72-61 – 8:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
James Harden just did a twitch and shake celebration on the court after scoring his 30th point with a put back. – 8:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden’s putback dunk forces Tom Thibodeau into another timeout. The Nets have held the Knicks scoreless in the 2nd half and are on a 12-0 run. Harden is up to 30 points on 9/15 FG.
When Harden is aggressive looking for his shot, good things happen. #Nets – 8:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Terrible by Evan Fournier letting the Nets get that loose ball. Knicks are napping to start the second half. – 8:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
12-0 start to the second half for the Nets and Thibodeau is going to run out of timeouts soon. – 8:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
RJ Barrett has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to illness. Quentin Grimes is in for him with the starters. – 8:51 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
#BKBALA 🔥🔥 @Patrick Mills with back-to-back threes to open the half! pic.twitter.com/nT4vXFSfse – 8:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets happy with development of emerging rookie Cam Thomas nypost.com/2021/11/30/net… via @nypostsports – 8:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Barrett out for the rest of the game, Quentin Grimes gets the second half start after not appearing in the first half. Quentin, meet James Harden. Lessons are real in the NBA. – 8:48 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Rookie Quentin Grimes starting for ill Barrett for second half. – 8:47 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Patty Mills catches the Knicks off guard to start the half. He knocks down two threes to spark a 6-0 run! – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tom Thibodeau takes a timeout 48 seconds into the 3rd quarter after back-to-back Nets 3s give Brooklyn a 66-61 lead. It happens just like that. #Nets – 8:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is starting in place of RJ Barrett (out due to illness) to open the second half. – 8:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
TNT offering Knix-Nets, then Warriors-Suns. “We can’t compete with that, so we moved our Tuesdays to Thursdays,” said Roger Goodell. – 8:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant among the first players on the court during the halftime break to get shots up. Durant shot 2-of-9 in the first half for just 6 points, but you know he’s due for a barrage at any moment. – 8:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant is only 2 for 9 for six points. But Harden has 28 and the Knicks’ lead is 61-60 at the break. – 8:38 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
28 points
8-12 FG
3-5 3PT
9-10 FT
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
A lot of offense in Brooklyn tonight. Burks 13 points, Rose 12 points in first half. Burks and Rose playing together at times. 61-60 Knicks – 8:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 1 on the Nets at the break (61-60)
13 points and 5 rebs for Burks on 5-of-13 shooting.
D Rose with 13 points off the bench.
Mitch Rob 8 points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Harden is on fire for BK. He’s got 28 points in 12 FG attempts. – 8:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail the #Knicks 61-60. James Harden looking aggressive with 28 points to keep Brooklyn even in this. Kevin Durant – with just six points on 2-of-9 shooting – was largely outplayed by 2020-21 Julius Randle. – 8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Dueling MVP chants from the Knicks and Nets fans here, which I guess means they are hoping to make it to a bar in time to watch the start of Steph Curry and the Warriors after this game. – 8:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This would be a pretty fun year for the Knicks and Nets to finally square off in a playoff series now that they’re both in the city. Very fun first half in Brooklyn, with the Knicks leading by one while James Harden already has 28 points. – 8:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Knicks 61-60. Harden with his third 3 before the buzzer. He’s up to 28. Cam Thomas has 10. DeAndre’ Bembry, one game removed from his season-high took just one shot the whole first half. Julius Randle didn’t get going until the end of the half. – 8:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden walks the ball up court then crosses over into a side-step 3 to make it a 61-60 game — led by the Knicks.
Harden has 28 points on 8/12 FG but Cam Thomas (10 PTS) is the only other Net in double figures. Durant is off: 2/9 FG for 6 PTS.
This one’s gonna be good. – 8:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle got a brief MVP chant late in 2nd Q at Barclays Center that was quickly drowned out by Nets fans. Based on what I can hear from media section, crowd seems to be split 50/50 between Knicks and Nets fans. – 8:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This Knicks-Nets game has seen its two star lefties find their 2020-21 form. James Harden has 28 points at the half. Julius Randle has 10 points and 6 assists. Knicks up 61-60 in Brooklyn, as KD misses 7 of his 9 shots. – 8:29 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 60, Knicks 61
James Harden (28 PTS) Cam Thomas (10 PTS) & the Nets are putting on a show with the Knicks. Kevin Durant (6 PTS, 2-9 FG) is struggling, but it’s only a matter of time until he gets out of this slump. Especially with Julius Randle (10 PTS) coming at him. – 8:29 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
James Harden’s 25 points are the most points he’s scored in a half this season.
Previous high: 22 points in the second half on 11/12 at New Orleans. – 8:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Impressive group of Knicks fans here – or discount rack shoppers: Metta World Peace and Myles Powell jerseys. – 8:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant bites on Julius Randle’s pump fake, and Randle gets him, plus the made basket. Now we’ve got MVP chants for Randle while he’s at the line, that are drowned out by boos for Randle. – 8:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Julius Randle with a hell of an and-1 .Spike Lee got out of his seat for that one. – 8:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Loud MVP chants for Kevin Durant at Barclays Center, met by boos from Knicks fans. Great energy tonight. Rivalry game vibes. – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
RJ Barrett (illness) will not return to tonight’s game, the Knicks say. – 8:23 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
RJ Barrett is out the rest of the game for the Knicks with an illness, the team announces. – 8:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash closing the 2nd quarter with Cam Thomas, not Patty Mills, in the starting unit. The rotations tonight have been interesting to say the least. – 8:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks just announced RJ Barrett (illness) has been ruled out for the rest of the game – 8:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say RJ Barrett (illness) will not return to tonight’s game at Brooklyn. – 8:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle (6) and Durant (4) leading their teams in assists so far. – 8:21 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
RJ Barrett (illness) will not return to tonight’s game at Brooklyn. – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle just made an impossible layup over both Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge to give the Knicks 51-49 lead, plus free throws coming. – 8:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau looking forward – done with talk of Kemba Walker’s benching newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:19 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Sophomores running the pick n’ roll to perfection.
@Immanuel Quickley ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/TCoQlRLasR – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas playing huge minutes here in the 2nd quarter as the only non-starter on the floor with James Harden on the bench. – 8:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets all-time rebounds leader Buck Williams is in the house. – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: James Harden drives and turns the ball over, leading to an Immanuel Quickly transition layup that ties the game at 45.
Harden has 21 first half points, but Nets offense looks stagnant with this current lineup. Time to go back to what you know. – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jevon Carter signaled to Steve Nash to review the foul on Immanuel Quickley, and upon review, he has a case: Carter gets all ball, but refs call a foul. But you don’t use the challenge here, you save it for later. – 8:13 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A pair of @Obi Toppin jams for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/9bYCioYiBi – 8:10 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
It is fun to see every basket get a pretty loud response from the crowd. Seems to be a good split, as usual when Knicks are in Brooklyn. Nets lead 45-41. – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Knicks rallying, have cut Nets’ lead to 45-41. Rose with 12 points in 12 minutes off the bench. – 8:09 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Not much on this Nets roster after Kevin Durant, James Harden and Patty Mills. Depth will be an issue in the playoffs. – 8:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Free Throws:
James Harden:
7 made FT’s on 8 attempts
The Knicks team combined:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Referee let Nerlens Noel get away with a crazy foul/moving screen on Paul Millsap. It was criminal. – 8:08 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick makes a play.
RJ makes ’em pay. pic.twitter.com/xGZeUaCQaO – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Obi Toppin’s athleticism has been a huge driver of New York’s bench success this season. Those couple buckets were both examples of how his speed and pace has been a big weapon for the Knicks. – 8:05 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Great sequence by Toppin. Switches onto Harden and forces a late pass and then beats him down the floor for an easy dunk – 8:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier came on to start the second quarter. And one James harden bucket in RJ Barrett subs in for him. – 8:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead the #Knicks 33-28 after one. James Harden has 15 points and Cam Thomas eight in just eight minutes – including 2-of-3 from deep. Julius Randle has two points and six assists against a Brooklyn defense intent on slowing him. – 7:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 33, Knicks 28
James Harden (15 PTS, 4-5 FG), Cam Thomas (8 PTS) & the Nets have came out gates FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS. They’re shooting it at 60% from the field and a scorching 57% from downtown. The Knicks are trying to keep up & they’re doing a good job. – 7:58 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
The four players with 2,500 threes, and their percentages
1. Ray Allen (2,973), 40.0%
2. Stephen Curry (2,937), 43.3%
3. Reggie Miller (2,560), 39.5%
4. James Harden (2,500), 36.3% – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 33-28. Harden with 15 points, Thomas with eight. BK got into a good groove at the end of the quarter. – 7:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Great first quarter, and the Nets find themselves up, 33-28, thanks to a vintage performance from James Harden, who has 15 points to 1 assist in the first quarter. Cam Thomas added 8 points and Durant has 3 assists. Alec Burks is high scorer for Knicks. Going to be a fun game. – 7:57 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Too much fading away by Julius Randle. He’s got to get moving towards the basket with the ball or without – 7:57 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Did KD cross Julius or did he fall?
🎥 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/fn4wFcq0O5 – 7:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas’ last shot rimmed out, but KD looked at him as if to tell him to keep shooting. Thomas clearly building trust not just with Steve Nash but also with his star teammates. #Nets – 7:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant drops Julius Randle and finds Cam Thomas, who knocks down another three. Thomas has 8 points off the bench and is 3/3 from the field. Durant is chilling, and has just got his first FG of the night on a pull-up jumper. – 7:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just dropped Julius Randle but Thomas is hot. He’s hit all three shots and both 3s. @TyBatiste is going to need Tylenol from all the fist-pumping he’s probably doing. – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas just casually driving and pulling up over Derrick Rose. – 7:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks now have subbed in Rose and Quickley – with Burks still on the floor, the three-headed ballhandling group that Thibs liked as a bench unit. – 7:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Santiago Rodriguez scores in the third minute for New York City FC, which take a quick 1-0 lead over the #Revolution. #MLSCupPlayoffs – 7:51 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Brooklyn is the right kind of situation for Cam Thomas to develop and contribute quickly. He fits in very nicely with Harden and Durant and he’s very fundamentally sound – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas with a corner 3 to get Barclays going. Harden has 15 of the Nets’ first 21 points. – 7:50 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks fans – what would you rather:
* NY be forced to play 4-on-5 the entire night but Clyde and Breen call the game
Or
* NY play with a 6-on-5 advantage but you have to listen to Reggie call the game
?? – 7:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
James Harden is on a mission tonight — He’s scored the first 16 of 21 for Brooklyn. – 7:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
15 points already for The Beard 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IPeJZWXceC – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas stands his ground against Julius Randle, forces a contested, fall-away baseline shot that misses. Meanwhile, James Harden is looking like an MVP tonight. He has 15 points in the first quarter and is 4/5 FG, 2/2 3PT and 5/6 from the line. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was some good defense by Cam Thomas on Julius Randle. That’s a play where Randle needs to put his butt into Thomas and back him right into the goal. But Thomas did a good job staying in front and forcing the contested long two. – 7:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Harden knocking down the stepback for his 2,500th career three was… *chef’s kiss* 😍
pic.twitter.com/vK4RmKoQC2 – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas with some nice defense on Julius Randle that last possession. Forced Randle into a last second baseline jumper to avoid a shotclock violation. – 7:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Harden getting booed at the foul line at home. Lots of Knicks fans at The Clays. – 7:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Small sample size, but new starting lineup for Knicks is up 20-15 on Nets. Durant scoreless so far so that may change. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden looks like someone who senses his team needs him to score. Different looking player than the last game against the Suns for sure. – 7:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Harden admitting he’s struggling w/ when to score vs facilitate: “I always want James to attack. I want him to attack and put pressure on the defense. If it ends in a shot more times than not, great. If it ends in a pass, more times than not that’s great too.” #Nets – 7:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Thomas came in for Mills. With Harris out for a bit I wonder if we’ll see that more often. Gives Thomas a chance to get going scoring wise while defenses are keying in on Durant and Harden. – 7:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail the #Knicks 20-13, and James Harden has all but two of Brooklyn’s points. – 7:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Strong start for Harden, already in double figures midway through the first quarter. That’s about all the offense the Nets have so far. Knicks up 20-13. – 7:44 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Nothing but The Beard and the basket! pic.twitter.com/XZLAQjXLH1 – 7:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is in attack mode, but he’s the only Nets player to have it going in Q1. Harden has 10 PTS on 4/5 FG but the rest of his team has shot 1/5 FG. #Nets – 7:43 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Harlan mentions how James Harden spoke with Reggie Miller before the game.
Reggie: “He came over and I was like, you do know you’re James Harden… right?” pic.twitter.com/DlmhhO5ifm – 7:42 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Welcome to the 2500 Club, @James Harden 👏 pic.twitter.com/qLHFCWC2GL – 7:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Harden benefiting from Reggie Miller’s pregame advice… Reggie still finding a way to hurt Knicks fans lol – 7:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Follow the great @Fred Katz for all your Knicks needs tonight. – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Knicks 10-9 with 7:38 left in the first quarter. James Harden has eight of BK’s first 10 points, including a pair of 3s. – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden hits a stepback 3 that gives him 8 early points on 3/4 FG and 2/2 3PT. Harden is aggressive early and has scored all but 1 of Brookyn’s field goals.
Nets 10, Knicks 9. 7:38 to go in Q1. Timeout Knicks. – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: James Harden (1-of-1 3FG) just knocked down the 2,500th 3-pointer of his career.
He becomes the fourth player in NBA history to make 2,500 threes, joining Ray Allen (2,973), Stephen Curry (2,937) and Reggie Miller (2,560).
Miller is here calling the game for TNT – 7:38 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nerlens Noel filed a lawsuit against Rich Paul this summer but the case has taken an interesting wrinkle along the way. The Knicks center is now turning it into a legal split with the players union. How the NBA player is taking on the NBPA in federal court theathletic.com/2980764/2021/1… – 7:37 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣
The Beard hits another milestone! pic.twitter.com/Yr2nwJhhWw – 7:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden just became the fourth NBA player ever with 2,500 career 3-pointers. He joins Ray Allen (2,973), Stephen Curry (2,937) and Reggie Miller (2,560) as the only players in NBA history to make 2,500 or more 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/RsQ40qThF7 – 7:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks and Nets tipping off in Brooklyn. Nets should be wearing their Brooklyn colors for this game, but they’re not. So Knicks in their whites. – 7:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝘿𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙞𝙣’ 𝘿𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙧 🪙
For every assist scored by the Hornets, @LendingTree will donate $20 to @RoofAbove to fight homelessness in Charlotte. This month’s donation amount is $526.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Nets-Knicks tip shortly. Good test for BK. Curious to see what the Nets’ rotations look like after James Johnson was the lone reserve to log 12+ minutes against Phoenix. Does Cam Thomas get a bigger role? Updates to follow. – 7:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Minutes away from tip-off at Barclays Center, where the Nets and Knicks will play their first game of the season. The Nets have a trend of beating the opponents they’re supposed to beat, and the Knicks squarely fit in that category. But this is a rivalry game. Anything can happen – 7:20 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
The rallying cry for the New York Knicks, Bing Bong, received multiple write-in votes for mayor of New York City.
Bing Bong didn’t quite beat out Eric Adams but it was a valiant effort in the name of democracy. pic.twitter.com/Lz84i9JNZd – 7:13 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Brooklyn’s First 5️⃣
SHOOT YOUR SHOT 🚨 The 23rd commenter receives two tickets to a Nets game, an autographed jersey, and a @newyorklottery prize pack this season!
📋 | https://t.co/i2Oqx8CXEm pic.twitter.com/c99dwVVDeK – 7:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge are the #Nets starters tonight vs. the #Knicks. – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Knicks: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Knicks:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Knicks Game:
▪️Brooklyn’s bench only scored 11 points last game against the Suns.
▪️Evan Fournier has put up 16 PPG in his past five games.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Immaculate @Patrick Mills vibes 🔥
@goatapp pic.twitter.com/G6KXaOyHs8 – 6:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, Nerlens Noel and Mitchell Robinson are all available tonight, Knicks say. – 6:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks have all three of their centers available tonight, along with Derrick Rose. – 6:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks just announced Barrett, Gibson, Noel, Robinson and Rose are all available to play tonight in Brooklyn, but that Jericho Sims is inactive. – 6:20 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Barrett, Gibson, Noel, Robinson and Rose are all available. Sims is inactive. – 6:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tom Thibodeau asked if he’s surprised at all by how Kevin Durant has recovered from his Achilles: “No.” – 6:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tom Thibodeau, when asked what a “good night” looks like against Kevin Durant, said: “Ha!”
Went on to say the most you can do is make it tough on him. #Nets – 6:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
RJ Barrett is a game-time decision, “but I think he’ll be good,” says Tom Thibodeau. – 6:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett will be a game-time decision but that he should be feeling good enough to go. – 6:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says there’s no update on Kyrie Irving when asked today if there’s anything new on that front. – 6:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tom Thibodeau on the Nets: “They’re a terrific defensive team. The numbers say it.” – 6:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau said all the players on injury list are game time decisions. Including Mitchell Robinson. – 6:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibs said everyone is a game time decision. Rose. Nerlens. Mitch. Taj. – 6:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Nets coach Steve Nash on his godson: “RJ is a very young guy still. But he has all the characteristics and personality. He’s improved his shooting and noticing as he grows here, he can become a really good two-way player in this league.” – 5:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“That’s what sports are all about — We really love sports when there’s something on the line … That’s something this series provides us.”
⁃Steve Nash on the team’s rivalry with the New York Knicks. – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says there’s no update on Kyrie Irving’s availability this season. Nash says they stay in touch but as to whether he will return to play, no update. #Nets – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Kyrie Irving. They stay in touch, but that’s it. – 5:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder were incredibly fortunate after KD left to have Sam Presti and Russell Westbrook.
Sooners are incredibly fortunate after Riley left to have Joe Castiglione and Bob Stoops. – 5:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash draws parallels between Kemba Walker being pulled out of the Knicks rotation and what he just did with Blake Griffin. – 5:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We believe in him — He has a huge adjustment to make with the role he’s played his whole life.”
⁃Steve Nash on Cam Thomas. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The TV went on behind Steve Nash during his press conference. We heard a nice Lexus Christmas commercial while he was asked about Cam Thomas. That was a first for me. – 5:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s heavy minutes load to start this season: “I don’t know what options we have other than to play him less and lose more.” #Nets – 5:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I don’t know what options we have other than play him less and lose more — We don’t have the luxury right now … He’s going to have a lot of responsibility and that’s just the way it is.”
⁃Steve Nash on making Kevin Durant play more minutes. – 5:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash when asked if the Nets need James Harden to score more without Kyrie Irving and others in the rotation: “I don’t know about need..” – 5:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash doesn’t think James Harden needs to score like he used to on the Houston Rockets. – 5:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“I always want James (Harden) to attack — I want him to be aggressive and be himself.” – 5:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“There is still obviously that energy of a rivalry — We’re here in the biggest city in the country … It sets the stage for a rivalry for sure.”
⁃Steve Nash on playing the New York Knicks. – 5:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker confidant ‘taken aback’ by sudden #Knicks benching #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/30/kem… – 5:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
It appears the Knicks are just now arriving to Barclays Center for tonight’s game. – 5:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the teams that are within a game of .500, Wolves on the rise, Jonas Valanciunas going off, love for the Suns and Warriors, Kemba Walker and other injuries, Boogie’s back, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/3hKbWQ… – 4:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The NY Knicks and Brooklyn/NJ Nets have played each other a total of 202 times in the regular season.
Remarkably, the all-time series is dead even.
The Knicks have won 101 games and the Nets won 101 games. – 4:29 PM
The NY Knicks and Brooklyn/NJ Nets have played each other a total of 202 times in the regular season.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba confidant says Thibodeau may be trying to save his job by sudden benching; Walker handling it like “a pro” #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2021/11/30/kem… – 4:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Capped-off his Western Conference Player of the Week with a 30-point performance against the Nets!
@Devin Booker with the @efirstbank Money Drive of the Week pic.twitter.com/CDCn3dApuP – 4:06 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My bro @Jalen Rose is my guest on the Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. MJ vs Bron, what Rockets’ chips meant without MJ, rap videos he was in, who should go against @BustaRhymes in @verzuzonline & provides secrets to his hair.
🎧: https://t.co/WzOQJhqQTf
🎥: https://t.co/xEAqbJYQ7G pic.twitter.com/FPgc1AvrUm – 4:04 PM
My bro @Jalen Rose is my guest on the Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. MJ vs Bron, what Rockets’ chips meant without MJ, rap videos he was in, who should go against @BustaRhymes in @verzuzonline & provides secrets to his hair.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns had 47 points and 18 rebounds in a loss to the Knicks.
The 21-year-old Towns became the third-youngest player in NBA history to record a 45 point, 15-rebound game, trailing only Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal. pic.twitter.com/n9LVAmhzIh – 4:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I sat down with Andre Drummond and quizzed him on his NBA career and all of his accomplishments. We talked about his game winners, his career highs, and his relationship with Blake Griffin. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/do-you-r… via @SixersWire #NBA – 3:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Shooting from 40 feet.”
One of the challenges of defending Stephen Curry, says Mikal Bridges as #Suns and #Warriors set to battle tonight.
Bridges is coming off a stellar defensive effort on James Harden in Saturday’s win in Brooklyn.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Per NBA injury report, NYK’s Mitchell Robinson (non Covid illness) and RJ Barrett (non Covid illness) remain questionable for tonight’s game vs. BKN. Derrick Rose (ankle), Nerlens Noel (knee) & Taj Gibson (groin) also remain questionable. – 3:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets at MIL 12/1
Cody Martin (illness) is questionable
Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is out
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🚨 KNICKS DROP 🚨
Follow the link below for a chance to win an RJ Barrett jersey, signed basketball, and a @newyorklottery prize pack. – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden was historically efficient in a win over the Hawks:
✅ 60 PTS
✅ 16-24 FG
✅ 8-14 3P
✅ 20-23 FT
Harden’s 83.3 eFG% and 87.9 TS% are both the highest such figures in NBA history by a player in a 60-point game. pic.twitter.com/jwkGywW3qR – 3:01 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Three teams reportedly reach out to Knicks inquiring about a potential trade for Kemba Walker
sportando.basketball/en/three-teams… – 2:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Wall’s salary with the Rockets is $44 million. Kemba Walker’s salary with the Knicks is $9 million. Explain to me how a trade works – 2:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn recalled Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe from G League affiliate Long Island after today’s practice. #Nets – 2:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have recalled Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe from Long Island ahead of tonight’s game. – 2:35 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“LeBron hasn’t been able to three-peat. MJ did it two separate times.”
Jalen Rose joined @Chris Haynes to talk about the legacies of LeBron and KD on the latest episode of Posted Up ⤵️
Apple: https://t.co/it7Ql1guUm
Spotify: https://t.co/o2lAiLx45g pic.twitter.com/XgLYp37trb – 2:33 PM
“LeBron hasn’t been able to three-peat. MJ did it two separate times.”
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing the following players as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:
Mitchell Robinson (non-covid illness),
RJ Barrett (non-covid illness),
Nerlens Noel (right knee),
Taj Gibson (sore groin) and
Derrick Rose (right ankle soreness) – 2:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Add to the Knicks injury list: Mitchell Robinson (Non CoVid illness) is questionable for tonight’s game at Brooklyn. – 2:21 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (Non CoVid illness) is questionable for tonight’s game at Brooklyn. – 2:19 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today from 4-5ET on @thehalftimeapp, we’ll have the latest on John Wall, Denver and Michael Porter Jr.’s back injury, Kemba Walker, plus much more. Tune in: apps.apple.com/us/app/halftim… – 2:19 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
All about the kids!
@James Harden x @adidas x @NetsAcademy pic.twitter.com/dTfrkHcleH – 2:09 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
In light of Thibs removing Kemba Walker from his rotation, sources say three teams have already reached out to the #Knicks inquiring about a potential trade for Walker. – 2:05 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Some thoughts on the Kemba benching, for @FOXSports/@FOX Sports News:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 1:50 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Brooklyn born. Back where it all started 🗽 pic.twitter.com/6AHzWIBE43 – 1:35 PM
