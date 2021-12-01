Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (11-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (14-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 53, Indiana Pacers 53 (Q2 02:42)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: T.J. McConnell (sore right wrist) is out for tonight’s game. – 7:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. McConnell has been ruled out for the game with a sore right wrist.
Brad Wanamaker started the second quarter. – 7:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
LEFTY HAMMER 🔨
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
ISO-Gallo needs to spot up cause others got it going and he does not – 7:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter finished tonight’s first quarter with 12 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting from the field … It’s the first time this season Huerter has 10+ points on a perfect clip from the floor in a single quarter and only the seventh time he’s done so in his career. – 7:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
After the Pacers yield 38 points to the Hawks, including 7 for 8 from 3 in the 1Q, Rick Carlisle mixes up the lineup one step further.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
That was the best scoring first quarter for the Hawks this season.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Fly Guy flyin’ around ✈️
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks scored 38 points in the first quarter (14-22 FGs, 7-8 3FGs, 3-3 FTs), Atlanta’s highest-scoring first period of the season (previously 34 2x). – 7:35 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Brogdon has that 30-and-over, pick-up floater. Dude is gonna kill it on the YMCA circuit in 10-15 years. pic.twitter.com/hhBfunnjRR – 7:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 38, Pacers 29
Hawks went 7-for-8 from 3-point range, with five different players making a 3.
Kevin Huerter: 12 pts
Trae Young: 9 pts, 3 ast – 7:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 38-29 over the Pacers at the end of the first quarter.
Huerter: 12, 5/5 FG
Young: 9/2/3, 3/5 FG
Hawks shot 7/8 from 3 in the quarter – 7:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Pacers have attempted 10 3s in the quarter. Legitimately all of them might be uncontested so far – 7:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first block tonight, John Collins has tied Doc Rivers for 14h place in Hawks history (276) – 7:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Back-to-back easy layups for Delon Wright, plus a 3-pointer for Kevin Huerter puts the Hawks up 33-27 vs. the Pacers, 2:07 1Q.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third assist tonight, Trae Young has 2,000 in his career … He is the fifth-youngest (23 yrs/73 days) in NBA history to reach that mark and the sixth-fastest in terms of games played (226). – 7:28 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trae Young plus the foul from way DOWNTOWN 🧊🎯
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On @FrontOfficeShow I speculated that the Hawks might need to run some Trae Young/Delon Wright minutes with so many wings out, and here we are. I kind of like this look, in theory, for Atlanta. – 7:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
getting things started with an and one
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
In his first start for the Hawks, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot opens with a 3-pointer on the first possession, then an assist on a John Collins’ 3 on the next. – 7:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 211th career start tonight, John Collins has tied Shareef Abdur-Rahim for 24th place on the Hawks’ all-time games started list. – 7:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
And TLC, getting his first start this season, gets the Hawks on the board with a 3 to open the game here in Indianapolis – 7:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will start for the Hawks tonight, alongside Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela.
Hawks are missing Bogi, Reddish and Hunter, in addition to Okongwu. – 6:40 PM
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will start for the Hawks tonight, alongside Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starters ⬇️
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Pacers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 6:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has grabbed 12+ rebounds in 10 consecutive games – the longest active streak in the NBA.
Over his last 10 games, Capela is averaging 14.8 PPG on .663 FG% and 14.6 RPG. – 6:30 PM
Clint Capela has grabbed 12+ rebounds in 10 consecutive games – the longest active streak in the NBA.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Initial impressions are that Jimmy Butler also will miss the Friday-Saturday road games in Indiana and Milwaukee. – 6:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back in action tonight
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Forward John Collins leads all starting forwards in FG% with a .569 clip from the floor.
Collins is one of only five players in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 16.0 PPG on at least .560 FG%. – 6:02 PM
Forward John Collins leads all starting forwards in FG% with a .569 clip from the floor.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Trae Young pulls up from deep like it’s nothing. Pacers-Hawks in about an hour: pic.twitter.com/l6K5WyqG7U – 5:57 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With TNT dumping Heat vs the disappointing Pacers on Dec. 21, Heat’s only national TV game (not counting NBA TV) in next 2 months is Dec. 8 vs. Bucks on ESPN. Wizards-Nets replaced Heat-Pacers on TNT schedule…. Heat has 5 national TV games after Jan., including Raptors Feb. 3 – 5:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers’ only scheduled appearance on national TV (TNT or ESPN/ABC) for the 2021-22 season has been dropped.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“He tried it out this morning and it just wasn’t feeling right, no change during the course of the day, so he’s being held out tonight.”
— Chris Jent on Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) – 5:43 PM
“He tried it out this morning and it just wasn’t feeling right, no change during the course of the day, so he’s being held out tonight.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The NBA announces that the Heat’s Dec. 21 home game vs. Pacers has been dropped from the TNT schedule. Replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The NBA has dropped Dec. 21 Pacers at Heat from its TNT schedule, replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Wizards at Nets on Dec. 21 now moves to TNT. Pacers at Heat dropped. – 5:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Chris Jent said Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will have a major role for the Hawks tonight. – 5:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish is out for tonight’s game, assistant coach Chris Jent said. – 5:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
For Dec. 21, TNT will broadcast the Wizards-Nets game and have dropped the Pacers-Heat game – 5:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks guard Trae Young enters tonight’s game averaging 31.3 PPG and 8.5 APG over his last four outings. Young has scored 30-or-more points in each of his last four games – the longest active 30+ scoring streak in the NBA and ties the second longest such streak of his career. – 4:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Mix up the Market Square Mule with @NewAmsterdam for tonight’s #PacersGameNight 🍸 pic.twitter.com/EofqH3DEkf – 4:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta, winners of its last two games on the road, enters tonight’s contest top-10 in multiple statistical categories: 110.8 ORTG (3rd), .369 3FG% (4th), 110.4 PPG (6th), .464 FG% (7th), 46.4 RPG (8th) and .798 FT% (8th).
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Look for help in the front or back court?
🏀 De’Aaron Fox or Buddy Hield as trade targets?
🏀 What about the Pacers or Spurs
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ZK3PEaniKL – 3:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
A new episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife is available everywhere you get your podcasts!
@PacersJJ & @PatBoylanPacers discuss the team’s recent play and being home for six straight.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE 🎧
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/cyOP1M8UwZ – 3:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
