Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 1, 2021

Game streams

The Atlanta Hawks (11-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (14-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021

Atlanta Hawks 53, Indiana Pacers 53 (Q2 02:42)

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: T.J. McConnell (sore right wrist) is out for tonight’s game. – 7:55 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
TJ McConnell has a sore right wrist and is out for the rest of the game. That makes it clear why Wanamaker was in earlier this quarter. – 7:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. McConnell has been ruled out for the game with a sore right wrist.
Brad Wanamaker started the second quarter. – 7:51 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Oshae Brissett finally gets a 3 to go down and it ties the game. He was pumped. Makes sense – he had made just 2 of his last 10 from deep. – 7:51 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
ISO-Gallo needs to spot up cause others got it going and he does not – 7:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter finished tonight’s first quarter with 12 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting from the field … It’s the first time this season Huerter has 10+ points on a perfect clip from the floor in a single quarter and only the seventh time he’s done so in his career. – 7:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, we’re tied at 24.
Edwards leads all with 7 points on 3-6 shooting.
Russell dished out 3 assists in the first quarter after having a season-high 11 assists Monday night against Indiana. – 7:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
After the Pacers yield 38 points to the Hawks, including 7 for 8 from 3 in the 1Q, Rick Carlisle mixes up the lineup one step further.
Brad Wanamaker and Oshae Brissett, both of whom are out of the rotation, starting the 2Q. – 7:38 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers bring in Brad Wanamaker and Oshae Brissett for some minutes to start the second quarter. – 7:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
That was the best scoring first quarter for the Hawks this season.
Coaching change coming???????????????????? – 7:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Fly Guy flyin’ around ✈️
@Jeremy Lamb | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/k9Dob4cEcJ7:35 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks scored 38 points in the first quarter (14-22 FGs, 7-8 3FGs, 3-3 FTs), Atlanta’s highest-scoring first period of the season (previously 34 2x). – 7:35 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Brogdon has that 30-and-over, pick-up floater. Dude is gonna kill it on the YMCA circuit in 10-15 years. pic.twitter.com/hhBfunnjRR7:34 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 38, Pacers 29
Hawks went 7-for-8 from 3-point range, with five different players making a 3.
Kevin Huerter: 12 pts
Trae Young: 9 pts, 3 ast – 7:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 38-29 over the Pacers at the end of the first quarter.
Huerter: 12, 5/5 FG
Young: 9/2/3, 3/5 FG
Hawks shot 7/8 from 3 in the quarter – 7:34 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Lou Williams drills a stepback three at the buzzer and the Hawks lead the Pacers 38-29 after one quarter. A fitting end to the frame as the Hawks shoot 7/8 from deep in the first quarter. – 7:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Pacers have attempted 10 3s in the quarter. Legitimately all of them might be uncontested so far – 7:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first block tonight, John Collins has tied Doc Rivers for 14h place in Hawks history (276) – 7:30 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Pacers are making some interesting choices defensively 🤔🤔🤔 – 7:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Back-to-back easy layups for Delon Wright, plus a 3-pointer for Kevin Huerter puts the Hawks up 33-27 vs. the Pacers, 2:07 1Q.
Huerter leads the Hawks with 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 from 3). – 7:29 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Going to be hard to beat Atlanta if they don’t miss from deep. They’re 6/7 from three-point range so far and lead the Pacers by 6. Carlisle takes a timeout. – 7:29 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third assist tonight, Trae Young has 2,000 in his career … He is the fifth-youngest (23 yrs/73 days) in NBA history to reach that mark and the sixth-fastest in terms of games played (226). – 7:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
With Justin Holiday out, Jeremy Lamb is in the rotation tonight. He just checked in with Torrey Craig. – 7:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Fun game so far. Neither team can really miss. Pacers lead the Hawks 27-23 at the moment with both teams shooting 60% or better. Domantas Sabonis already has 8 points and 5 rebounds. – 7:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trae Young plus the foul from way DOWNTOWN 🧊🎯
pic.twitter.com/Xy68Op1Mz47:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On @FrontOfficeShow I speculated that the Hawks might need to run some Trae Young/Delon Wright minutes with so many wings out, and here we are. I kind of like this look, in theory, for Atlanta. – 7:23 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Two pretty impressive catch and finishes by Huerter 🔥🔥 – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
getting things started with an and one
@Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/WLJ1gvyC6g7:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Duarte on Trae Young. The rookie loves these matchups. – 7:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
In his first start for the Hawks, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot opens with a 3-pointer on the first possession, then an assist on a John Collins’ 3 on the next. – 7:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 211th career start tonight, John Collins has tied Shareef Abdur-Rahim for 24th place on the Hawks’ all-time games started list. – 7:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
And TLC, getting his first start this season, gets the Hawks on the board with a 3 to open the game here in Indianapolis – 7:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Torrey Craig is now questionable to play tonight with an illness. Don’t see him on the court right now during warmups. – 6:56 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner is active and starting again tonight for the Pacers.
With Justin Holiday out, Chris Duarte moves back into the starting 5. Brogdon, LeVert, Duarte, Sabonis, and Turner tonight. – 6:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will start for the Hawks tonight, alongside Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela.
Hawks are missing Bogi, Reddish and Hunter, in addition to Okongwu. – 6:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starters ⬇️
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/r9mqnnRjgv6:40 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Pacers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 6:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has grabbed 12+ rebounds in 10 consecutive games – the longest active streak in the NBA.
Over his last 10 games, Capela is averaging 14.8 PPG on .663 FG% and 14.6 RPG. – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Initial impressions are that Jimmy Butler also will miss the Friday-Saturday road games in Indiana and Milwaukee. – 6:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back in action tonight
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/hVAaGfmZou6:21 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Forward John Collins leads all starting forwards in FG% with a .569 clip from the floor.
Collins is one of only five players in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 16.0 PPG on at least .560 FG%. – 6:02 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Trae Young pulls up from deep like it’s nothing. Pacers-Hawks in about an hour: pic.twitter.com/l6K5WyqG7U5:57 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With TNT dumping Heat vs the disappointing Pacers on Dec. 21, Heat’s only national TV game (not counting NBA TV) in next 2 months is Dec. 8 vs. Bucks on ESPN. Wizards-Nets replaced Heat-Pacers on TNT schedule…. Heat has 5 national TV games after Jan., including Raptors Feb. 3 – 5:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers’ only scheduled appearance on national TV (TNT or ESPN/ABC) for the 2021-22 season has been dropped.
TNT will air Wizards-Nets on Dec. 21 instead of Pacers-Heat. – 5:43 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“He tried it out this morning and it just wasn’t feeling right, no change during the course of the day, so he’s being held out tonight.”
— Chris Jent on Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The NBA announces that the Heat’s Dec. 21 home game vs. Pacers has been dropped from the TNT schedule. Replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The NBA has dropped Dec. 21 Pacers at Heat from its TNT schedule, replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first of six straight at @GainbridgeFH pic.twitter.com/qM8FJk9GJg5:36 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Wizards at Nets on Dec. 21 now moves to TNT. Pacers at Heat dropped. – 5:34 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Wizards-Nets game on Tuesday, December 21 will now be televised by TNT. The network has decided to drop Pacers-Heat. – 5:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Chris Jent said Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will have a major role for the Hawks tonight. – 5:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish will be out tonight, per Jent. – 5:33 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Cam Reddish is OUT for the Hawks tonight, Hawks stand-in coach Chris Jent says. – 5:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish is out for tonight’s game, assistant coach Chris Jent said. – 5:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
For Dec. 21, TNT will broadcast the Wizards-Nets game and have dropped the Pacers-Heat game – 5:32 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Rick Carlisle says Myles Turner in IN tonight against the Hawks. He missed the Pacers last game with an illness. – 5:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks guard Trae Young enters tonight’s game averaging 31.3 PPG and 8.5 APG over his last four outings. Young has scored 30-or-more points in each of his last four games – the longest active 30+ scoring streak in the NBA and ties the second longest such streak of his career. – 4:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Mix up the Market Square Mule with @NewAmsterdam for tonight’s #PacersGameNight 🍸 pic.twitter.com/EofqH3DEkf4:04 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta, winners of its last two games on the road, enters tonight’s contest top-10 in multiple statistical categories: 110.8 ORTG (3rd), .369 3FG% (4th), 110.4 PPG (6th), .464 FG% (7th), 46.4 RPG (8th) and .798 FT% (8th).
Game Notes vs. Indiana: on.nba.com/3o8GymZ4:01 PM
