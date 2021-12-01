Austin Rivers to miss several games

Shams Charania: Sources: Nuggets guard Austin Rivers has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, including tonight’s game vs. Orlando. Another loss to the Denver lineup, now without Rivers, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just woke up to see the Austin Rivers news. Good lord. It never seems to end. – 12:14 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Nuggets will be without both Austin Rivers and Bones Hyland for tonight’s game vs Orlando. Both have entered health and safety protocols. – 10:31 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Have confirmed that Austin Rivers has entered the health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, as Shams reported. – 9:56 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Nuggets guard Austin Rivers has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, including tonight’s game vs. Orlando. Another loss to the Denver lineup, now without Rivers, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. – 9:49 AM
