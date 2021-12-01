USA Today Sports

Austin Rivers to miss several games

Austin Rivers to miss several games

Main Rumors

Austin Rivers to miss several games

December 1, 2021- by

By |

Shams Charania: Sources: Nuggets guard Austin Rivers has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, including tonight’s game vs. Orlando. Another loss to the Denver lineup, now without Rivers, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just woke up to see the Austin Rivers news. Good lord. It never seems to end. – 12:14 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Nuggets will be without both Austin Rivers and Bones Hyland for tonight’s game vs Orlando. Both have entered health and safety protocols. – 10:31 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Have confirmed that Austin Rivers has entered the health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, as Shams reported. – 9:56 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Nuggets guard Austin Rivers has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, including tonight’s game vs. Orlando. Another loss to the Denver lineup, now without Rivers, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. – 9:49 AM

More on this storyline

Cayleigh Griffin: Coach Silas says DJ Augustin is out for health & safety protocols. -via Twitter @cayleighgriffin / November 29, 2021
Shams Charania: 76ers‘ Joel Embiid (COVID-19) and Tobias Harris (hip) will return to lineup tonight vs. Minnesota. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 27, 2021

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home