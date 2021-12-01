Bam Adebayo to undergo thumb surgery, out indefinitely

Marc Stein: The Heat announce that Bam Adebayo will require surgery and is out indefinitely after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
New on InStreetClothes.com: Understanding Bam Adebayo’s Thumb Injury: instreetclothes.com/2021/12/01/und… – 4:07 PM
New on InStreetClothes.com: Understanding Bam Adebayo’s Thumb Injury: instreetclothes.com/2021/12/01/und… – 4:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat’s Bam Adebayo expected to miss 4-6 weeks following thumb surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/01/hea… – 3:59 PM
Heat’s Bam Adebayo expected to miss 4-6 weeks following thumb surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/01/hea… – 3:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at how fast others recovered from a torn UCL of the thumb and where the Heat goes from here with Bam Adebayo expected to miss approximately six weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:58 PM
A look at how fast others recovered from a torn UCL of the thumb and where the Heat goes from here with Bam Adebayo expected to miss approximately six weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s the play during Heat-Nuggets where Bam Adebayo injured his right thumb. He goes up for a pass and slams his hand against Jeff Green’s. You can see him clutching his hand after. He later entered the fourth quarter with his right hand taped. pic.twitter.com/KSWhm4JgBk – 3:40 PM
Here’s the play during Heat-Nuggets where Bam Adebayo injured his right thumb. He goes up for a pass and slams his hand against Jeff Green’s. You can see him clutching his hand after. He later entered the fourth quarter with his right hand taped. pic.twitter.com/KSWhm4JgBk – 3:40 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tough break for Bam Adebayo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:30 PM
Tough break for Bam Adebayo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Some breaking Heat news: Bam Adebayo to undergo thumb surgery, expected to miss approximately six weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:23 PM
Some breaking Heat news: Bam Adebayo to undergo thumb surgery, expected to miss approximately six weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s Bam Adebayo saying he was “alright” when asked about grabbing at his right hand during Monday’s loss to the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/th5nOTF3p4 – 3:23 PM
Here’s Bam Adebayo saying he was “alright” when asked about grabbing at his right hand during Monday’s loss to the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/th5nOTF3p4 – 3:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Thumb surgery for Heat’s Bam Adebayo, expected out approximately six weeks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:17 PM
Thumb surgery for Heat’s Bam Adebayo, expected out approximately six weeks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:17 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Bam Adebayo: The average time lost for in-season surgery to repair a torn UCL of the thumb is 26 games (~7 weeks). Chris Paul and Marcus Smart returned to the quickest, missing 39 days (14 games) and 44 days (15 games), respectively. – 3:17 PM
Re: Bam Adebayo: The average time lost for in-season surgery to repair a torn UCL of the thumb is 26 games (~7 weeks). Chris Paul and Marcus Smart returned to the quickest, missing 39 days (14 games) and 44 days (15 games), respectively. – 3:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some really unfortunate news about Bam Adebayo
A lot of weight is going to be put on Miami’s top guys especially defensively
Dewayne Dedmon is going to have a lot on his plate
But him getting that extra rest isn’t terrible
This is going to be a big test for Miami – 3:15 PM
Some really unfortunate news about Bam Adebayo
A lot of weight is going to be put on Miami’s top guys especially defensively
Dewayne Dedmon is going to have a lot on his plate
But him getting that extra rest isn’t terrible
This is going to be a big test for Miami – 3:15 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bam Adebayo tore a ligament in his right thumb and will have surgery this weekend, the Heat announced.
A timetable for his return will be given post-surgery. pic.twitter.com/xSIuYa9f63 – 3:15 PM
Bam Adebayo tore a ligament in his right thumb and will have surgery this weekend, the Heat announced.
A timetable for his return will be given post-surgery. pic.twitter.com/xSIuYa9f63 – 3:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So to recap: the Heat lost a second-round pick and Bam Adebayo for six weeks today. Suppppper solid. – 3:10 PM
So to recap: the Heat lost a second-round pick and Bam Adebayo for six weeks today. Suppppper solid. – 3:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat announce that Bam Adebayo will require surgery and is out indefinitely after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:05 PM
The Heat announce that Bam Adebayo will require surgery and is out indefinitely after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:05 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend, the team announced – 3:02 PM
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend, the team announced – 3:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat announce that Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM
Heat announce that Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM
Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Heat just announced that Bam Adebayo tore a ligament in his right thumb and will have surgery this weekend.
No timetable for his return yet. – 3:01 PM
Heat just announced that Bam Adebayo tore a ligament in his right thumb and will have surgery this weekend.
No timetable for his return yet. – 3:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Heat star Bam Adebayo has suffered a torn UCL in right thumb and will undergo surgery, team says. – 3:00 PM
Heat star Bam Adebayo has suffered a torn UCL in right thumb and will undergo surgery, team says. – 3:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
Heat say Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend. A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend. A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Are expectations reasonable with the Heat’s Bam Adebayo? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:58 PM
ASK IRA: Are expectations reasonable with the Heat’s Bam Adebayo? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Are the expectations reasonable with the Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:44 AM
Are the expectations reasonable with the Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:44 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat remains confident in Duncan Robinson despite dip in shooting efficiency through the first month of the season: ‘It’s just a slump and he’ll get out of it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro on the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game – 5:47 PM
Heat remains confident in Duncan Robinson despite dip in shooting efficiency through the first month of the season: ‘It’s just a slump and he’ll get out of it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro on the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat Wednesday vs. Cavs:
Questionable: Bam Adebayo (thumb sprain), Jimmy Butler (tail bone contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (knee contusion).
Probable: Tyler Herro (ill).
Out:i Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, Marcus Garrett. – 5:35 PM
Heat Wednesday vs. Cavs:
Questionable: Bam Adebayo (thumb sprain), Jimmy Butler (tail bone contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (knee contusion).
Probable: Tyler Herro (ill).
Out:i Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, Marcus Garrett. – 5:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For tomorrow’s game vs. Cavs: Heat listing Bam Adebayo (thumb sprain), Jimmy Butler (tail bone contusion) and Dewayne Dedmon (knee contusion) as questionable.
Tyler Herro (sick) is probable.
Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett remain out. – 5:32 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Cavs: Heat listing Bam Adebayo (thumb sprain), Jimmy Butler (tail bone contusion) and Dewayne Dedmon (knee contusion) as questionable.
Tyler Herro (sick) is probable.
Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett remain out. – 5:32 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The expected timeline on a return for Miami’s Bam Adebayo with looming thumb surgery: four-to-six weeks. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 1, 2021
Wes Goldberg: The expectation is that Bam will miss about six weeks. -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / December 1, 2021
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker and Duncan Robinson in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Pistons. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 23, 2021