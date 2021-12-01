Bones Hyland enters NBA's health and safety protocols

Denver Nuggets guards Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers have entered into the league’s health and safety protocols, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. If they test positive for the virus, they will be away from the team for at least 10 days, which would result in at least six missed games.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nuggets’ Rivers, Hyland both out Wednesday after entering health, safety protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/01/nug… – 11:23 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland is also in the health and safety protocol and is expected to miss several games as well, I’m told. He’s not at #Nuggets shootaround.
Hyland and Rivers are the only players expected to be in the protocol. – 10:42 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Nuggets will be without both Austin Rivers and Bones Hyland for tonight’s game vs Orlando. Both have entered health and safety protocols. – 10:31 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With no Dozier, Murray, Porter or Rivers (and possibly JaMychal Green) going forward on this road trip, look for Bones Hyland, Facu Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar, and Zeke Nnaji to continue to soak up most bench minutes. – 9:59 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Dozier, Murray and Porter are all out.
JaMychal Green (left elbow sprain) is questionable.
Bones and Jokic are both off the injury report. pic.twitter.com/PqdEuB4Ht2 – 6:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland on what he said to Markieff Morris after this made 3 in front of Miami’s bench: “You know that, Kieff,” his relationship with the Morris brothers that goes back years, and Jokic’s reaction to his technical.
“I’m an emotional player. I’m not going to stop who I am.” pic.twitter.com/tcMvHtb9Zq – 3:25 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones Hyland’s shot chart from last night. pic.twitter.com/t51DuByE1F – 11:27 AM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Top Rookies on Mon
Franz Wagner, 27 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Tre Mann, 17 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
Jalen Suggs, 17 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Evan Mobley, 12 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Bones Hyland, 19 pts, 3 ast, 5-8 3P
Chris Duarte, 14 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 3-5 3P – 12:16 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
One of the biggest fantasy add nights for deep leagues in a while, so posted today’s NBA 3 Ball a little early. Bones Hyland and RJ Hampton headline the widely-available adds with lots of Rockets and Thunder. Plus, a lot more!
Check it out!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:58 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Me: “I saw Coach Malone hug you when you came out of the game. What did he say?”
Bones (with a smile): “He said we missed you kid.” ⬇️
A new career high for @BizzyBones11 tonight, his first time in Miami.
pic.twitter.com/458ZpNsN0t – 10:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland says he picked up his technical after yelling, “You know that, Kieff!” to Markieff Morris on the Heat sideline after his made 3 in front of Miami’s bench. But it was friendly. Bones and Morris go back years and the two are close friends. – 10:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones: “The Fro Bros.”
Me: “Did you just come up with that?
Bones: “Nah, saw it on Twitter.” – 10:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic returns and we’re back in the Winner’s Lounge.
Come join us! 🎷🎶
🦴 Bones from deeeeep
🃏 Jokic is better than I remember
📈 Gordon-Green duo
youtube.com/watch?v=03C228… – 9:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets beat the Heat with Jimmy Butler by 17 three weeks ago. Denver beats Miami without Butler by nine tonight. And it wasn’t that close. Bones Hyland gets a career-high 19 pts and shoots 5-8 from 3. Nikola Jokic goes for 24, 15 and 7. Denver ends its six-game losing streak. – 9:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations from the Nuggets 120-111 win over the Miami Heat that wasn’t nearly that close.
-Jokić dominates
-Entire starting lineup double digit + except Barton, who staggered with bench
-Facu and Bones absolutely shot the hell out of it
Nuggets are 1-0 on the roadtrip. pic.twitter.com/DfVlRwBvEw – 9:51 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The #Nuggets snap a 6-game losing streak in style tonite
Jokic with a big return, 24 points, 15 rebounds 7 assists
Bones with career highs in points (19) and 3-pointers made (5)
The Nuggets had…
-Their 2nd-highest point total this season (120)
-A season high in assists (32) – 9:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“i shot the lights out of the ball.”
-bones hyland, telling the truth – 9:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
What a pass from Nikola Jokic. Lofted it right over the defense. Hit Bones Hyland in the numbers. pic.twitter.com/7cyxS4cfR8 – 9:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones just got T’d up. He definitely turned toward Miami’s bench and had a little fun at their expense.
Rook’s up to 19 points on 5-of-8 3-pointers.
Nuggets now 18-of-33 from deep. (!). – 9:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 63-43.
-Jokić is back and super impactful
-BONES
-Vibes are much better when the defense is good pic.twitter.com/MT0TWRgIhS – 8:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is going NUCLEAR
He has 17 points, 9 rebounds and two assists on 7-8 shooting.
Denver is up by 20 points at the halftime intermission and Bones Hyland has 13 points as well.
If you’re Coach Malone, what do you say to the team? – 8:38 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone just high-fived Bones Hyland as he came out of the game and said “I’m proud of you.”
First game back for Bones and he’s got 13 points on 4-5 shooting in the first half. – 8:29 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones is firing away, but he’s also been quick to get off the ball when there isn’t an advantage. He is so good at the things that don’t show up on the box score. Even that last closeout to the corner was fantastic. – 8:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland my god. What a boost having his shooting back off the bench. – 8:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland is already up to 11 points as he’s hit three straight deep 3-pointers.
The Nuggets are running their offense through the rookie right now and he’s delivering. – 8:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Definitely a Bones day.
Rook’s up to 11 points on 3-of-4 from deep in 7 minutes. – 8:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones is in alongside Austin, Zeke, Facu and Nikola with the second unit. – 8:01 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Can confirm Nikola Jokić and Bones Hyland will both be active tonight vs Miami.
JaMychal Green will be out for the Nuggets (left elbow sprain). – 6:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Bones Hyland are game time decisions, Malone says. – 6:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Also, Bones Hyland out here, too, wearing some ankle braces. pic.twitter.com/VQn0rIEXxw – 5:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tyler Herro (overall body soreness) is out for tonight vs. Denver. Nikola Jokic, Bones Hyland, Jimmy Butler are all questionable. – 2:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets’ injury report for Monday at Heat:
Nikola Jokic, questionable, wrist sprain
Bones Hyland, questionable, ankle sprain
PJ Dozier, out, ACL sprain
Jamal Murray, out, knee management
Michael Porter Jr., out, lower-back pain – 4:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Miami (right wrist sprain).
Bones Hyland is also questionable (right ankle sprain). – 4:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable. Bones Hyland (ankle) questionable. MPJ (back) still out. – 4:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic (wrist) is questionable for tomorrow at the Heat. Bones Hyland (ankle) is also questionable. MPJ, Murray, Dozier are out. – 4:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Murray, Porter, and Dozier are out for Monday’s game against the Miami Heat, tho Denver’s calling it an ACL sprain and not a tear which confuses me.
Jokić and Bones are questionable. pic.twitter.com/t4ITjOHm6Y – 4:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Dozier, Murray and Porter are all OUT, as expected.
Hyland and Jokic are both QUESTIONABLE.
Bones was doubtful prior to taking on the Bucks so that is improvement. pic.twitter.com/7nUJa8TsQ2 – 4:13 PM
