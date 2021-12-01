Bulls, Heat losing draft picks for Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry tampering

Marc Stein: The NBA announces slap-on-the-wrist penalties for Chicago and Miami in the sign-and-trades it had been investigating since August involving Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry. Both teams only lose one second-round pick each.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat stripped of draft pick over timing of agreement with Kyle Lowry; Heat, “We disagree.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls, Heat each docked second-round pick for early free-agent discussions with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on NBA’s probe into free agency early contact with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry costing the Bulls and Heat future second-round draft picks: es.pn/3okLohj – 12:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
By the way, the NBA ruled that the Heat made early contact with a Lowry rep. So this was NOT tampering since the team did not make early contact with the player himself. – 12:40 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Live look at Pat Riley’s dinner with Kyle Lowry tonight.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Truly can’t believe that all it took for Miami to get Kyle Lowry was a second-rounder. (Well, a second-rounder plus $85 million, Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa and Lowry personally deciding months earlier that he was coming to Miami.) – 12:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NBA tells me that Heat did NOT tamper. Their only violation, in eyes of NBA, was early contact with Lowry. – 12:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: NBA imposes penalty on Heat for ‘early free agent discussions’ during Kyle Lowry pursuit miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:32 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
NBA lightly taps Bulls, Heat for violations on Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry free agency: pic.twitter.com/RoxR0o6Hzc – 12:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Unofficial poll from my Twitter feed:
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
If they’d known it was going to cost them a second-round pick, you’d have to think there’s no way the Heat would have done the Lowry deal. Second rounders have value. For example, three of them can get you one KZ Okpala. – 12:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA penalizes Heat second-round pick over timing of agreement with Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA announces slap-on-the-wrist penalties for Chicago and Miami in the sign-and-trades it had been investigating since August involving Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry. Both teams only lose one second-round pick each. pic.twitter.com/b4a70zrHNO – 12:09 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The NBA bangs the Bulls and Heat their next available second-round pick for free agency timing violations involving Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, which is almost definitely not going to deter anyone from cheating. – 12:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NBA announces penalty after investigation into Heat’s acquisition of Kyle Lowry.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The NBA has taken a second-round pick from the Miami Heat for violating tampering rules during the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade pic.twitter.com/QlHR9y6Sys – 12:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Heat (Kyle Lowry) and Bulls (Lonzo Ball) have ruled to have “violated rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions” and will forfeit their next second-round pick. – 12:05 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces penalties for Bulls & Heat (forfeiture of their next available 2nd round draft pick) for rules violations in their pursuit of free agents Lonzo Ball (Bulls) & Kyle Lowry (Heat). pic.twitter.com/TsH39x8HMv – 12:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
NBA announces Chicago will lose a 2nd round pick after their tampering investigation into the Lonzo Ball acquisition pic.twitter.com/E1pVg02zF4 – 12:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBA is punishing the Bulls and Heat for tampering this offseason. They are making each team forfeit their next available 2nd round pick. This is after investigations into how the Heat landed Kyle Lowry and Bulls got Lonzo Ball this summer, both through sign and trades. – 12:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Here’s the NBA’s ruling on the Lonzo Ball tampering investigation. pic.twitter.com/GF8Jhe4xIC – 12:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The NBA will make Chicago and Miami forfeit their next available second-round draft pick over findings in probe into early contact in summer free agency. Probe was centered on Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry sign and trades. – 12:00 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets take on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The Hornets (13-10) are hoping to bounce back from a lopsided loss to Lonzo Ball and the Chi… lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 11:40 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Sat down with Heat guard Kyle Lowry. Asked him if he gave all the good stuff to @Marc J. Spears. Lowry: “I’ve got different stories for different people.”
Lowry on playing for the Heat, easing Jimmy Butler’s burden and his February return to Toronto:
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said he got to know Chauncey Billups through Kyle Lowry while in Toronto. “It’s great to see. Chauncey has been a great leader throughout his playing career … he’s just had ‘it.’ That natural leadership ability. It’s good to see him get the opportunity.” – 8:34 PM
Kyle Lowry @Klow7
Keith Smith: Per a league source: the punishments handed down to the Bulls and Heat of forfeiture of their next available second round picks is truly the next pick either team has. It does not have to be their own pick. Both teams have picks owed to them with protections/conditions attached. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / December 1, 2021
Jeff Zillgitt: Heat, Bulls respond: Bulls: “The Chicago Bulls cooperated completely w/the league in its investigation. We are glad this process has concluded & look forward to the rest of our season.” Heat: “While we disagree, we accept the League’s decision. We are moving on w/our season.” -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / December 1, 2021