Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Game streams

The Charlotte Hornets (13-10) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 84, Milwaukee Bucks 83 (Q3 04:59)

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Yo. That was another dime from Antetokounmpo.
Started it with the defense. Connaughton saved the blocked shot from going out of bounds. Cousins to Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo to Holiday with the righty bounce pass. Holiday with a two-hand slam. – 9:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I’m really curious to see how the Bucks close this game out.
The Hornets play small lineups pretty much exclusively, essentially encouraging Budenholzer to play Antetokounpo at center. But the Bucks’ Top 9 has two more bigs that need minutes to get them through the game. – 9:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Take flight, Grayson!! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/GK9AMK86XY9:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Last time Khris Middleton tried to avoid a take foul with a pass, he threw it away in transition in Indiana.
This time, he got Grayson Allen an easy dunk. – 9:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We needed a close up on this one 👀🎥
@LaMelo Ball | @Kelly Oubre | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/iKwmCQAB4D9:13 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Boogie’s first bucket for the Bucks!! pic.twitter.com/U9nRT0fLe99:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Hornets 68, Bucks 60 – 9:05 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: #Hornets 68, Bucks 60 – 9:04 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
DeMarcus Cousins’ first bucket with the Bucks comes on an isolation where Kelly Oubre got switched onto him and he just muscled his way to the rim. – 9:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat’s shot is out of this world!! pic.twitter.com/PWGGbzD3HN9:03 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Whoa. That was a full-court-dime from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Thread it through traffic on the run to Grayson Allen. – 9:02 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Charlotte has been very advantageous on the offensive glass in this 1H. – 9:02 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre has 17 points in 14 minutes off the bench. Cat is instant offense. – 8:59 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Rozier’s left ankle gets stepped on by Middleton. He limped off. pic.twitter.com/GBbKookm4H8:57 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LaMelo’s crossover makes Jrue Holiday touch earth 👀⛸️
pic.twitter.com/TesCT1LBJ58:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks down, 54-44, with 4:26 left in the first half.
The Hornets have defended Antetokounmpo well in the past, but he already has 21 points. Bucks are 4-of-14 from 3 though. Hornets have hit 11 of 22 from deep. – 8:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Don’t test this man 😤 pic.twitter.com/QwkwCCokOq8:53 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
This first half has felt a lot like the Minnesota game: hot shooting start by the visitors digs the Bucks a big hole, Giannis wills Bucks back into it, but Bucks not getting over the hump. – 8:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks have been on the wrong end of a bunch of 50-50 balls tonight. Tip away a Hornets dribble or deflect a pass and it somehow ends up in the hands of a different Hornets player in a position to score or drive. – 8:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That is a preposterous steal by Jrue Holiday. – 8:50 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
We need another casket. Down goes Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/f1XPxf81Ug8:47 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson is heating up!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/x37VFsAAnq8:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo Ball just crossed over Jrue Holiday and made him stumble and lose his balance, falling to the court. – 8:46 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
LaMelo Ball is doing some stuff tonight. – 8:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WELCOME TO THE SKY MILES MIXTAPE! 📼✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/7cKVSh80t08:43 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I had a hunch that the lineup including Ish Smith + Richards v. Giannis + Middleton could be trouble. – 8:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
MILES BRIDGES ON GIANNS ANTETOKOUNMPO HUM DIDLEE DEEEEE
pic.twitter.com/aYc4nydq3N8:41 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Hornets did hit 52 threes in 3 games against the Bucks last year, so… – 8:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And there is DeMarcus Cousins.
He starts the second quarter for the Bucks. Out there with Hill, Allen, Middleton and Antetokounmpo, – 8:37 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
#Hornets post a 1.41 PPP in 1Q. My only take away is that simply is too good of a start. The correction to the mean is going to sting. – 8:36 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Hornets lead, 41-25. They have made 10-of-17 from 3 and that is pretty much the game at this point.
Advanced Stats:
OffRtg: 83.3
DefRtg: 141.4
Net Rtg: -58.1
ORB%: 15.4%
DRB%: 88.9% – 8:36 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Uh, Terry Rozier already has 7 assists to go with 8 points. The #Hornets had 17 points off those assists he created. – 8:35 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Great help D from Rozier in paint. Back-to-back anticipation steals for Terry. pic.twitter.com/7mbwomd8xJ8:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: #Hornets 41, Bucks 25 – 8:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
From East Trade Street 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/zg1LHPuSGt8:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
This shot is so nice. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nHB2Fpmor68:28 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis has hit more left-shoulder fadeaways in the last three games (5 by my count) than I can remember him hitting total in…his entire career? – 8:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This ball movement is a thing of BEEauty!
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/3yHt6pFlET8:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Miles Bridges halfway to a double-double in the first quarter. Has 6 points and 5 rebounds. – 8:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis gets the Bucks going!! pic.twitter.com/LZ4h5UiS0L8:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets come out hot, hitting 5 of 10 shots and 3 of 7 beyond the arc. Early 17-7 edge for the visitors. – 8:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks down, 17-7, with 7:39 left in the first quarter.
Hornets have not been shy from behind the 3-point line and hit 3 of their first 7 shots from deep. – 8:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Took almost 90 seconds, but the Bucks are on the board on a free throw from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Missed the first, made the second. Bucks down, 5-1, with 10:36 left in the first quarter. – 8:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/e8vCM6vfDG8:07 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Drop a 🕺 if you’re locked in for game time! pic.twitter.com/zirjqcUWse7:58 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Boogie as a Buck. 👀
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/3Pxb7ToSIm7:45 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s back to PJ Washington as the starter at center tonight. – 7:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s 5⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/r7McQyaq9g7:30 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
DeMarcus Cousins warming up before tonight’s Bucks-Hornets game. pic.twitter.com/ixrBSY2tn77:09 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Stay hot 🔥
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/utFvYrwy6n6:57 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Mason Plumlee is out warming up even though he’s not playing, which is a good sign. Said he’s feeling much better. He’s close to returning. pic.twitter.com/YPf8uWELEZ6:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIL
Cody Martin (Illness) is out.
Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/qGyOloiM9s6:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Cody Martin is out for tonight’s game against the Bucks. He’s still not over his illness. Told me earlier at shootaround that it’s some kind of stomach bug. Said he actually felt worse after Bulls game on Monday than he did before it. But he’s expected to play in their next game. – 6:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Dunked the Hornets, 114-104, last time out.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/Cn7VY3LlPC6:37 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says there’s a decent chance they’ll play DeMarcus Cousins tonight – 6:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Boogie in the house!!
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/m84vCc8Lr76:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Certified sneaker boy. 👀
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/BYzcAE4v4H6:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
On this day in 1988, Charles Barkley is called for charging at the buzzer and the expansion Hornets beat the 76ers 109-107, giving Charlotte its first win against a team over .500.
#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/cIVEgUEbxs5:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Your final prep ahead of tonight’s game.
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/L07FMaXqyT5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Let It Fly.
Boogie really said: “That ain’t no problem!!” pic.twitter.com/dhShqOwRjz4:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: On today’s episode of the Hornets Hive Cast, @SamFarberLive was joined by @Rod Boone to discuss his latest piece on the Ball brothers for @theobserver as they also previewed tonight’s matchup at MIL #AllFly
https://t.co/xJWhA1qRrw pic.twitter.com/E3RBaXYfrT4:17 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
Miles Bridges has made two jumps this season. He’s gone from a guy who gets set up to one who creates his own shot AND sets up other guys.
theringer.com/nba/2021/12/1/…4:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Once you commit to anything, I think it can open a lot of doors for you.” pic.twitter.com/Grwp6OR3cz4:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wayne Embry transitioned from player to GM and won the West. pic.twitter.com/p8tkC0H7i23:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M-V-P! 🕺🏻🛸
✅ 19.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 9.1 AST and 1.9 STL in 16 GP this month (all team highs).
✅ 6th in the NBA in double-doubles for November (10), T-3rd in triple-doubles (2).
✅ 3rd in AST per game this month, trailing only Chris Paul and James Harden.
@LaMelo Ball | @Kia pic.twitter.com/b7a1Z4ALFo2:07 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Alley-Oops, Blocks, & Dunks – oh my!!
The @redbull Wiiings Cam caught it all this week: pic.twitter.com/DyGVW3Q7jh2:02 PM

