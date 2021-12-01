Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (13-10) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 84, Milwaukee Bucks 83 (Q3 04:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I’m really curious to see how the Bucks close this game out.
The Hornets play small lineups pretty much exclusively, essentially encouraging Budenholzer to play Antetokounpo at center. But the Bucks’ Top 9 has two more bigs that need minutes to get them through the game. – 9:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We needed a close up on this one 👀🎥
@LaMelo Ball | @Kelly Oubre | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/iKwmCQAB4D – 9:13 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Charlotte has been very advantageous on the offensive glass in this 1H. – 9:02 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Rozier’s left ankle gets stepped on by Middleton. He limped off. pic.twitter.com/GBbKookm4H – 8:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LaMelo’s crossover makes Jrue Holiday touch earth 👀⛸️
pic.twitter.com/TesCT1LBJ5 – 8:57 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
This first half has felt a lot like the Minnesota game: hot shooting start by the visitors digs the Bucks a big hole, Giannis wills Bucks back into it, but Bucks not getting over the hump. – 8:53 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
We need another casket. Down goes Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/f1XPxf81Ug – 8:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WELCOME TO THE SKY MILES MIXTAPE! 📼✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/7cKVSh80t0 – 8:43 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I had a hunch that the lineup including Ish Smith + Richards v. Giannis + Middleton could be trouble. – 8:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
MILES BRIDGES ON GIANNS ANTETOKOUNMPO HUM DIDLEE DEEEEE
pic.twitter.com/aYc4nydq3N – 8:41 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Hornets did hit 52 threes in 3 games against the Bucks last year, so… – 8:37 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
#Hornets post a 1.41 PPP in 1Q. My only take away is that simply is too good of a start. The correction to the mean is going to sting. – 8:36 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Great help D from Rozier in paint. Back-to-back anticipation steals for Terry. pic.twitter.com/7mbwomd8xJ – 8:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
From East Trade Street 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/zg1LHPuSGt – 8:31 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis has hit more left-shoulder fadeaways in the last three games (5 by my count) than I can remember him hitting total in…his entire career? – 8:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This ball movement is a thing of BEEauty!
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/3yHt6pFlET – 8:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I remember when #Cavs supposedly should have drafted Tyler Herro (and Rui Hachimura and Coby White and PJ Washington) instead of Darius Garland. – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Drop a 🕺 if you’re locked in for game time! pic.twitter.com/zirjqcUWse – 7:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s 5⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/r7McQyaq9g – 7:30 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
DeMarcus Cousins warming up before tonight’s Bucks-Hornets game. pic.twitter.com/ixrBSY2tn7 – 7:09 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mason Plumlee is out warming up even though he’s not playing, which is a good sign. Said he’s feeling much better. He’s close to returning. pic.twitter.com/YPf8uWELEZ – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIL
Cody Martin (Illness) is out.
Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/qGyOloiM9s – 6:46 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Cody Martin is out for tonight’s game against the Bucks. He’s still not over his illness. Told me earlier at shootaround that it’s some kind of stomach bug. Said he actually felt worse after Bulls game on Monday than he did before it. But he’s expected to play in their next game. – 6:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Dunked the Hornets, 114-104, last time out.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/Cn7VY3LlPC – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Initial impressions are that Jimmy Butler also will miss the Friday-Saturday road games in Indiana and Milwaukee. – 6:28 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says there’s a decent chance they’ll play DeMarcus Cousins tonight – 6:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Winners of 17 straight to tie franchise record set in 2006-07, #Suns (18-3) have 8 games before facing #Lakers 12-21.
12-2 DET, 12-3 @ GS, 12-6 vs. SA, 12-10 vs. BOS, 12-13 @ LAC, 12-14 at POR, 12-16 vs. WAS, 12-19 vs. CHA.
What will their record be heading into rematch in LA? pic.twitter.com/lFgZ8zDmIw – 6:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With TNT dumping Heat vs the disappointing Pacers on Dec. 21, Heat’s only national TV game (not counting NBA TV) in next 2 months is Dec. 8 vs. Bucks on ESPN. Wizards-Nets replaced Heat-Pacers on TNT schedule…. Heat has 5 national TV games after Jan., including Raptors Feb. 3 – 5:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
On this day in 1988, Charles Barkley is called for charging at the buzzer and the expansion Hornets beat the 76ers 109-107, giving Charlotte its first win against a team over .500.
#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/cIVEgUEbxs – 5:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Your final prep ahead of tonight’s game.
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/L07FMaXqyT – 5:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Let It Fly.
Boogie really said: “That ain’t no problem!!” pic.twitter.com/dhShqOwRjz – 4:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: On today’s episode of the Hornets Hive Cast, @SamFarberLive was joined by @Rod Boone to discuss his latest piece on the Ball brothers for @theobserver as they also previewed tonight’s matchup at MIL #AllFly
The Ringer @ringernba
Miles Bridges has made two jumps this season. He’s gone from a guy who gets set up to one who creates his own shot AND sets up other guys.
theringer.com/nba/2021/12/1/… – 4:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M-V-P! 🕺🏻🛸
✅ 19.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 9.1 AST and 1.9 STL in 16 GP this month (all team highs).
✅ 6th in the NBA in double-doubles for November (10), T-3rd in triple-doubles (2).
✅ 3rd in AST per game this month, trailing only Chris Paul and James Harden.
@LaMelo Ball | @Kia pic.twitter.com/b7a1Z4ALFo – 2:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Alley-Oops, Blocks, & Dunks – oh my!!
The @redbull Wiiings Cam caught it all this week: pic.twitter.com/DyGVW3Q7jh – 2:02 PM
