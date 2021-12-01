Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) play against the Miami Heat (8-8) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 27, Miami Heat 12 (Q1 01:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Ringer @ringernba
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
