Coby White tests positive for COVID-19

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Busy news day for the Bulls!
The team reinstated daily testing after Coby White tested positive for COVID-19. He’s the second player diagnosed with the virus in the last month following Nikola Vučević. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:47 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Coby White has tested positive for COVID-19, per coach Billy Donovan – 1:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch missed 7 games with Covid. Expect Coby White to be in a very similar window. – 1:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coach Billy Donovan says Coby White tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bulls will return to daily COVID-19 testing following their second case in the last month. Nikola Vučević returned last week after 11 days in isolation following a positive test. – 1:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls guard Coby White has tested positive for coronavirus, coach Billy Donovan says. – 1:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Billy Donovan said that Coby White has tested positive for COVID-19 and will enter the health and safety protocols. White will not travel with the Bulls to New York. – 1:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine still dealing with illness, but making the trip. Coby White will not. – 1:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Coby White is in COVID protocol, won’t travel to NY. #Bulls – 1:07 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan says Coby White has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel with the Bulls to New York. – 1:07 PM
