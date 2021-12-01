Daily statistical milestones: Draymond Green moves past Pete Maravich and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
CJ McCollum No. 61 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell with 1,258 three-pointers. He’s now 13 away from Kyrie Irving
Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,104 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye
Jae Crowder No. 114 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nick Anderson with 1,058 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Allen Iverson
Draymond Green No. 156 in assists now
Moved ahead of Pete Maravich with 3,566 assists. He’s now 25 away from Paul Westphal
Anthony Davis No. 177 in points now
Moved ahead of Carlos Boozer with 13,997 points. He’s now 21 away from Fred Brown
James Johnson No. 208 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kevin Kunnert with 617 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala
Tony Snell No. 230 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers with 692 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kerry Kittles
Kent Bazemore No. 240 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danny Ferry with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Deflino
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
I miss this commercial…yup they nailed it..that’s just the way it is now. Kids walking out w a bong sticking out of a shopping bag like it’s a loaf of French bread. – 11:37 AM
Anthony Davis.
Our @Will Guillory on The Brow, an all-league player, and a champion in college and the pros: bit.ly/3plMJ6N – 10:34 AM
🔘 Kemba/Knicks (4:19)
🔘 John Wall (19:12)
🔘 MPJ/Nuggets (29:17)
🔘 Draymond Green (37:40)
🔘 Blazers (43:16)
🔘 Alperen Sengun (48:24)
🔘 Most underrated player (54:12)
🎧 https://t.co/mMC8pdQf6m
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5ZAF
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S083CUN1DX – 10:01 AM
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/0c9UrY9gGX – 9:00 AM
movement. We didn’t have much player movement. We kind of fell into the switches and let them set their
defense. I think we could have moved around a bit more.” pic.twitter.com/Fvanf9UPrt – 3:18 AM
He then praised Westbrook, and mentioned AD/Dwight, for getting him a lot of open shots. He drilled 6 3’s tonight, towards 22 bench points. – 12:58 AM
Monty Williams on tech he received when walking on the court thinking Steve Kerr called a timeout and drew a technical foul.
He was excited about Crowder’s 3. #Suns – 12:36 AM
Howard said in the walkoff that he hadn’t expected to play tonight. Vogel called his number to replace Jordan early in the 1st Q and stuck with him for 35 minutes. – 12:34 AM
-AD 25pts 7rebs 2stls 2blks
-Russ 23pts 6ast 5rebs
-Dwight 12pts 13rebs 2stls 2blks
-Monk 22pts
Lakers now 12-11 on Season…Next up, Clippers on Fri
@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:25 AM
Ayton: 24 Pts, 11 Reb, 11-19 FG
Paul: 15 Pts, 11 Ast, 6 Reb
Crowder: 14 Pt, 6 Reb
Poole: 28 Pts, 6-12 3P
Suns win their 17th straight game, tying the 2006-07 team’s franchise record – 12:20 AM
Back-to-back 3s from Crowder.
It. is. LOUD. – 12:11 AM
Crazy reach.
Crowder gets 3 on other end.
#Suns up 3. – 12:10 AM
Milestones, Anthony Davis, CJ McCollum, Draymond Green, Evan Fournier, Jae Crowder, James Johnson, Kent Bazemore, Tony Snell