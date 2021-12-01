Daily statistical milestones: Draymond Green moves past Pete Maravich and more

USA Today Sports

Milestones

December 1, 2021

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

CJ McCollum No. 61 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell with 1,258 three-pointers. He’s now 13 away from Kyrie Irving

Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,104 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye

Jae Crowder No. 114 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nick Anderson with 1,058 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Allen Iverson

Draymond Green No. 156 in assists now

Moved ahead of Pete Maravich with 3,566 assists. He’s now 25 away from Paul Westphal

Anthony Davis No. 177 in points now

Moved ahead of Carlos Boozer with 13,997 points. He’s now 21 away from Fred Brown

James Johnson No. 208 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kevin Kunnert with 617 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala

Tony Snell No. 230 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers with 692 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kerry Kittles

Kent Bazemore No. 240 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danny Ferry with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Deflino


