Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Luka Doncic has put on a SHOW in the first 8+ minutes and Herb Jones hasn’t been able to deter him at all. Luka is 6-7 from the field (a rim out away from 7-7) for 14 points and is going to the line.Pelicans trail 27-14 with 3:24 left in the 1st quarter. – 8:27 PM