Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (10-9) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (17-17) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 99, New Orleans Pelicans 73 (Q3 00:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
This is a @Boban Marjanovic appreciation post 💙 pic.twitter.com/7fH9o8ZKg9 – 9:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
We’re more than 33 minutes into this game and the Mavericks have made more than 2/3 of their shot attempts.
That’s crazy.
Pelicans trail 91-68. Sure, Luka’s pretty good, but honestly, the defense is yet to walk in the building. – 9:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
It appears the only person capable of stopping Luka Doncic tonight will be Jason Kidd, once he decides how early to pull Doncic from the game for good. Doncic has 28 points and 14 rebounds in 28 minutes. Mavs lead by 23. – 9:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks have passed the ball really well tonight. But that New Orleans defense is not exactly putting up maximum resistance. Mavs up 88-66 late third. – 9:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans are down 84-59 and keep having possessions with Temple guarding Luka. What’s the point of that right now? – 9:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić had 22 points and 10 assists in the first half of tonight’s game to join Damian Lillard and Trae Young as the only players with multiple 20-point, 10-assist halves since 2018-19.
Dončić also had 20 points and 11 assists in the 1st half vs. WAS on 5/1/21. pic.twitter.com/Zlme71evTk – 9:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Flicks from 2Qs 📸📸
See more: https://t.co/99u5hATdM4 pic.twitter.com/7KEEBLHfgx – 9:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Penny Hardaway looking casket sharp on the sidelines in a suit for @Memphis_MBB right now. Meanwhile, my guy Tom Crean @UGABasketball sweatsuit looks like he threw something on to rush to @BaskinRobbins before it closes. The NBA coach suit is dead. Keep rocking the suit Penny! – 9:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Mavs are shooting 70% at halftime. Luka has 22 points and 10 assists. Did whatever he wanted against the Pels defense. – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
From @ESPNStatsInfo: Luka Doncic scored or assisted on 46 points in the first half.
The Pelicans had 46 points total. – 9:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Someone was going to pay for the Mavs offensive frustrations. NO is that team. Luka scoring 14 straight points in the 1st qtr on his way to a 22 point 10 assist half. The Mavs shoot SEVENTY percent & lead 67-46. Doncic with his 100th career dbl-dbl in his 216th career game – 9:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Doncic averaged 39.5 PTS/10 AST against the Pelicans last year. Porzingis, 27.5 PTS.
Luka has 22 PTS /10 AST + Kristaps has 13 PTS as Mavericks lead Pelicans 67-46 at halftime. Brandon Ingram’s (18 PTS) been a bright spot, as has Devonte (10 PTS), but no one else has made a dent – 9:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Immaculate half in NOLA ⚜️
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/vpje9CipYn – 9:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Mavericks 67, Pelicans 46
Ingram 18 pts
Graham 10 pts
Valanciunas 5 pts & 3 rebs
Doncic 22 pts & 10 assts
Luka toyed with the Pels defense and the Mavs shot 70 percent from the floor. Very ugly half for the Pels. – 9:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
After 2Q buzzer, Luka Doncic spent about 10-15 seconds complaining to a ref about lack of whistles against #Pelicans defense on him. Doncic 22 pts, 10 ast, 9/11 FG, 2/2 FTs. Teams combined to only take 13 free throws in 1H – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
38-foot Doncic shot at the buzzer was only his second miss of the half, but what at half it was: 22 points (on just 11 shot attempts), 10 assists, 2 rebounds.
Dallas’ 67 points is its third-highest-scoring first half of the season. Had 69 Saturday against Washington, 68 at S.A. – 9:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Mavs 67, Pels 46
– Luka, KP and Brunson: 45p for Dallas
– Ingram: 18p, 7/11 FG
– Graham: 10p, 2a
– Pels: 8a on 16 FG
Pels: 43.2 FG%, 6/17 3P, 8/8 FT
Mavs: 70.0 FG%, 7/16 3P, 4/5 FT – 9:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is giving Herbert Jones a good talking-to. Bowled over him while assisting to Porzingis with alley-up, stared down at Jones and said something, kept talking to him going to other end of court. – 8:59 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Bobi hit the Dirk fade and the skyhook 😱 pic.twitter.com/8yrIYJ8HQL – 8:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🗣️🗣️ And ONE for Ingram
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/A4WbhrCmDP – 8:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kira Lewis hits two nice buckets at the end of the 1st. Gets immediately replaced by Satoransky. Kira hasn’t seen the floor since.
Don’t get it. – 8:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Takes a lot to move 7-0, 265-pound Jonas Valanciunas out of the lane. But then 7-4, 290-pound Boban Marjanovic is a lot of someone. – 8:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Points in the paint
Mavericks: 24
Pelicans: 4
Mavs making it look easy right now. – 8:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Ran ’em through the spin cycle!
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ZRPq2LgsWn – 8:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’s on f🔥reeee
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/kXoh7sqSxg – 8:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham has scored the last 7 points for the Pelicans and New Orleans has closed the deficit to 48-35.
They were trailing 46-23 a few minutes ago. – 8:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A 12-2 surge by the Pels gets a timeout for the Mavericks. They still lead 48-35 with 7:30 to go in the half. – 8:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić has 18 points (7-8 FG) and 6 assists at the end of the first quarter.
Dončić now has two quarters with 18+ points and 6+ assists, which is as many such quarters as rest of @NBA combined since he came into league.
*2, Luka Dončić
1, James Harden
1, Trae Young pic.twitter.com/UJDkTvqWi1 – 8:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Deep THR33 for Devonte 😛😛
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Nbn0LkvP77 – 8:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A Pelicans fan just yelled, “Shoot the damn ball,” while Satoransky dribbled around and the shot clock expired. – 8:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Kira Lewis Jr. with the last five points of the quarter for the Pels, but it was all Luka (18 points, 6 assists), all the time. New Orleans resorted to doubling him on a few possessions in the post and that didn’t work either.
Mavericks lead Pelicans 41-23 after one. – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Shot clock is no issue for Kira 😤😤 He goes back-to-back into the basket!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/yudzY3UNzZ – 8:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Luka Doncic with one of the most impressive quarters you’ll ever see. 18 points and 6 assists. Dallas 41, New Orleans 23. – 8:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka has 18 first-quarter points and Mavericks lead 41-23 after the first quarter. The 18 points is the highest scoring quarter for a Mav this season. He also had six assists to go with 7-of-8 shooting. – 8:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Mavs 41, Pelicans 23
Ingram 11 pts
Lewis 5 pts
Luka Doncic 18 pts & 6 assts
Ridiculous 1st quarter from Luka. He got whatever he wanted. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Luka Doncic first quarter stats: 18p, 6a, 2r, 7/8 FG, 2/3 3P, 2/2 FT
Dallas leads New Orleans after 1Q: 41-23 – 8:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Luka Doncic has averaged 28.2 points vs. #Pelicans in 11 career games, his third-most vs. West opponents (Por 30.1, GSW 28.6). He’s looking to surpass that by halftime at this rate, with 16 pts in 10 mins – 8:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Per NBA stats: Luka Doncic accounting for 82.9% of the team’s points in the 1st quarter (16 points, 5 assists, 13 points created from assists). – 8:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Picking up right where he left off.
🔮 6-7 from the field ✨ pic.twitter.com/Upq5qBFLt0 – 8:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic having one of those nights: 6-7 from the field, 2-3 on 3-pointers, 16 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds.
There’s still 3:34 left in the first quarter. – 8:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Luka Doncic has put on a SHOW in the first 8+ minutes and Herb Jones hasn’t been able to deter him at all. Luka is 6-7 from the field (a rim out away from 7-7) for 14 points and is going to the line.
Pelicans trail 27-14 with 3:24 left in the 1st quarter. – 8:27 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka one-handed LASER.
Reggie SWISH. pic.twitter.com/Qzq7gVcOyP – 8:22 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic wasn’t too spry after that defensive play in the corner. But he’s off to a masterful start with seven points and three assists as Mavericks bolt out to a 20-10 advantage. – 8:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has 7 points, 3 assists and has drawn lots of oohs and aahs. – 8:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram starts off his night with a big 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/NkHECHYKAX – 8:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Guess Porzingis’ ankle is OK. He has 5 of Dallas’ 15 points. Powell also has 5. Four of Mavs’ starters have scored. 15-8. – 8:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
In addition to everything else he’s done well in his first season with #Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas is now shooting a career-high 87% on free throws – 8:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First two possessions, Finney-Smith brings ball upcourt, initiates offense. Results in 2 Porzingis baskets and a follow free-throw. 5-0 Mavs. – 8:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd shakes up the lineup with Reggie Bullock in and Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench. As he has said, you don’t get a sticker for starting, but maybe this will help both players shake some shooting doldrums. – 8:04 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Jinxes are indeed a thing, but I threw caution to the wind in mentioning my perfect run on “That’s my Dog,” a segment picking a winning underdog on the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show. If the Pelicans get blown out, you know who to blame. (They may win outright though..) pic.twitter.com/r4b8HLyvQF – 7:47 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight in New Orleans: Luka, Reggie Bullock, Finney-Smith, Porzingis, and Dwight Powell. Josh Hart is a scratch for the Pelicans with knee soreness and Garrett Temple starts for him. Coverage with Harp and me at 7p on BSSW – 7:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Doncic
NO starters: Ingram, Jones, Valenciunas, Temple, Graham
7:10 tip @theeagledallas – 7:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/wGKRRXXqBz – 7:33 PM
Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites
Two quick fouls on Samuell Williamson, both offensive fouls with the ball. Cards offense really sloppy. – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Can you guess whose kicks these are? 👀
#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Back at home with the starting ✋
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/0aYzBukWR4 – 7:28 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans starters:
– Devonte Graham
– Garrett Temple
– Herbert Jones
– Brandon Ingram
– Jonas Valanciunas – 7:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/743sW9RIww – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Always feels good to be home 😇🙌
#UltraDrip | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/79XBGjydQU – 7:07 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Kristaps Porzingis is active and available for the Mavs tonight in their game at the New Orleans Pelicans (7p, BSSW). He came out of Monday night’s game vs Cleveland with a sprained right ankle in the final seconds of the 3rd quarter – 6:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Shooting coach Peter Patton “plays rough” against Doncic, while Pels’ GM David Griffin warmly greets Mavs counterpart Nico Harrison. Maybe the makings of a trade. 😀 pic.twitter.com/9JyLmf911F – 6:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight with no limitations, Jason Kidd said moments ago. Frank Ntilikina remains out with calf issues and Willie Cauley-Stein will miss for personal reasons. – 6:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right ankle sprain) is available to play tonight against New Orleans after sustaining the injury in the previous game against Cleveland. – 6:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Porzingis is available tonight. 7:10 tip @theeagledallas – 6:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game in New Orleans. – 6:33 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Pelicans coach Willie Green said Josh Hart remains questionable for tonight’s game against the Mavericks. They’ll see how he feels with pregame treatments/workouts. – 6:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s time to play Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot to win a two night trip for you and a guest to the Pels game in Houston on 2/6, courtesy of @SeatGeek.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/T7pb8YaZ4j – 6:28 PM
It’s time to play Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot to win a two night trip for you and a guest to the Pels game in Houston on 2/6, courtesy of @SeatGeek.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/T7pb8YaZ4j – 6:28 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Josh Hart (left knee soreness) is still questionable tonight.
Will see how he feels after warmups and go from there. – 6:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Green speaks with the media ahead of tonight’s game against Dallas
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Walking away from the SKC for happy hour before the game and I’ve seen two people wearing Luka Slovenian national team jerseys – 6:04 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
An interesting list. Through 300 games, total points scored for international players who went straight to the NBA, bypassing US HS or college basketball. Timely since Kristaps Porzingis played his 300th game on Monday. Luka obviously will be well past these numbers at 300 gms pic.twitter.com/3tzQK4Zv6B – 5:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels have lost 6 of 7 against Luka Doncic. Willy Hernangomez — Doncic’s former Real Madrid teammate — on what New Orleans can do to slow him. pic.twitter.com/nQy79bkrHB – 5:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, Donovan Mitchell became the youngest player in @Utah Jazz history to record a 40-point game in a win over the Pelicans.
The 21-year-old Mitchell scored 41 points, shooting 13-25 from the field (including 6-12 on 3P) and 9-11 from the FT line. pic.twitter.com/N8TgxZiMTB – 5:01 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
This is so freaking cool to see! Thank you to all who have subscribe and make Locked On Pelicans part of your day! pic.twitter.com/iZQs1QhHHT – 4:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Back-to-back games against lowly Pelicans were turning point for the Jazz https://t.co/nGKR9s08lg pic.twitter.com/ZBCIRe7RnR – 4:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets announce Michael Porter Jr. underwent lumbar spine surgery by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas, Texas. It’s the same clinic and surgeon that operated on Porter in 2018. The team says he’s out indefinitely. – 3:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Look for help in the front or back court?
🏀 De’Aaron Fox or Buddy Hield as trade targets?
🏀 What about the Pacers or Spurs
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ZK3PEaniKL – 3:30 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Look for help in the front or back court?
🏀 De’Aaron Fox or Buddy Hield as trade targets?
🏀 What about the Pacers or Spurs
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ZK3PEaniKL – 3:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Willie Cauley-Stein out for personal reasons tonight against New Orleans. Frank Ntilikina out with the calf problem. Sounds like Kristaps Porzingis will play. He’s listed as probable. Game time at 7 from NOLA. – 3:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rolando Blackman and the Men of the Mavs begin dishing out lunches at Dallas Life on Wednesday. Great way to support the community. pic.twitter.com/Ld5UH4AktL – 3:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
While everyone was trying to figure out what NFTs were, we had one song on repeat 🎧
#SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/k0R6uKtcrI – 2:47 PM
Willy Hernangomez @willyhg94
GameDay!!! Let’s Go Pels!!! 🦍🏀#WH @New Orleans Pelicans pic.twitter.com/PvRsDkDFeg – 2:06 PM
