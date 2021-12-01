Damian Lillard out at least 10 days

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard (abdomen) and Nassir Little (ankle) will each miss several games. Lillard is out at least 10 days while Little is out at least a week.
All of those days of “no injuries to report” or having one guy down screamed that bad luck was around the corner for #RipCity – 5:41 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Both press releases on Damian Lillard and Nassir Little include the line, “it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.”
Do with that what you will. – 5:14 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers: Dame Lillard to be re-evaluated in 10 days sportando.basketball/en/blazers-dam… – 5:07 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott are both PROBABLE to play tomorrow in Portland… who we’ve just learned will be without Damian Lillard. – 4:29 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Trail Blazers rule out Damian Lillard for ten more days #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:26 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Blazers star Damian Lillard was diagnosed with lower abdominal tendinopathy after an MRI, team says. He’ll be re-evaluated in 10 days. – 4:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland guard Damian Lillard will be sidelined for at least 10 days with an MRI reveal of a lower abdominal tendinopathy. – 4:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard will miss at least 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy, team says. – 4:08 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers without three rotation players beat Detroit 110-92 to move to 10-1 at home this season and 11-11 overall. Ben McLemore had his pretty jumper going (17 points in 18 mins) and CJ McCollum moved into 5th in franchise scoring (Drexler, Lillard, Porter, Aldridge, McCollum). – 12:31 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This is one of Detroit’s ugliest games of the season. Other than Cade, no one can make a shot. Blazers are making it look easy without Lillard – 11:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dennis Smith Jr. has only played 10 games with the Blazers this season, but he’s in the rotation early tonight with Damian Lillard out. Had some nice moments with the Pistons last year. – 10:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have used Draymond Green as the primary defender on Damian Lillard and Chris Paul in the last week. – 10:10 PM
