Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (10-10) play against the Orlando Magic (18-18) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Denver Nuggets 47, Orlando Magic 39 (Q2 03:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon is soaking this in. Now with nine points and a couple jams. He’s loving it. – 7:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic with 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on 3-5 shooting in just over 9 minutes. What a monster. – 7:51 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The Magic struggle shooting in the first quarter.
Orlando goes just 27.3% from the floor and 11.1% from three.
Nuggets 29, Magic 15 after one. – 7:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
As dominant first quarter as you could hope for. #Nuggets lead 29-15 after one.
Jokic has 7 points, 8 boards and 3 assists.
AG has 4 pooints, 2 boards, 1 assist, 1 body. – 7:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Denver 29, Orlando 15 pic.twitter.com/jlmpfrztKI – 7:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Nuggets 29, Magic 15
Nikola Jokic nearly already has a double-double with 7 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Meanwhile, Gary Harris leads the Magic with 5 points. – 7:37 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Air Gordon just jammed all over you pic.twitter.com/c5mZ0ZMkfL – 7:35 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
sounds like Marcin Gortat will be on the Magic telecast on December 17th. 👀 – 7:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,152 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s the third time Nikola Jokic has passed up an open 3-pointer. Malone noticed it, too, and wondered if his wrist was still bothering him. – 7:27 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic just played a tribute video for Aaron Gordon in his first game back in Orlando pic.twitter.com/adpWj2wpD1 – 7:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon gets his Magic tribute video. pic.twitter.com/M56dUCmC89 – 7:25 PM
John Denton @JohnDenton555
A video tribute to former @Orlando Magic F Aaron Gordon being played on the Amway Center replay board. Gordon waves to the crowd , who gave him a light round of applause. – 7:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gary Harris just slapped the ball out of Will Barton’s hands, and Will went to the huddle smiling.
“Damn, boy!” – 7:22 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Nuggets lead the Magic at the first timeout, 15-4. pic.twitter.com/hkr8nC29rC – 7:22 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jeff Green very aggressive to start this game and it’s paying off – he drew two early fouls on Mo Bamba who heads to the Magic bench. – 7:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon scores the first bucket in his return to Orlando. He was greeted by a smattering of boos/cheers upon introductions. – 7:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon opens the scoring against his former team with a layup off a Nikola Jokic assist. – 7:11 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Gary Harris just ran over to hug Coach Malone before tip-off and I’ll be totally honest I thought I was ready and I wasn’t – 7:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Day 1️⃣
Magic (4-18) vs. Nuggets (10-10) tips off in a couple minutes.
@osmattmurschel still on duty for tonight, but then the baton will be passed to ya boy. pic.twitter.com/krImndpi74 – 7:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Making his return to Orlando tonight ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/n7xLYnVphA – 6:57 PM
John Denton @JohnDenton555
A funny twist to tonight’s pregame: While @Denver Nuggets F Aaron Gordon was going through his pregame warmups prior to facing the @Orlando Magic the Amway Center’s PA system blared his rap song, “Pull Up” that featured rapper, Moe. – 6:45 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Same 5⃣ to start tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/7KxsLFxIGT – 6:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
How the @AltitudeTV crew prepared for the Nuggets game tonight in Orlando.
Lazy River.
@ChrisMarlowe @ScottHastings @BillHanzlik @VicLombardi @Chris Dempsey pic.twitter.com/JaxWooUlvm – 6:38 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas is hopeful DJ Augustin will be back for Friday’s game vs. Orlando. – 6:32 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Magic
🔑 Spotlight your centerpiece – Jokić is back and it’s like milk and cookies oh so good
🔑 Discipline – defense and game plan execution
🔑 Next man up (again) – no Austin Rivers no Bones Hyland so who steps up? pic.twitter.com/sV00tx6Lz0 – 6:31 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 23 vs DENVER
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 6:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
JaMychal Green (left elbow sprain) is available for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 6:30 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Doc Rivers said his son Austin ‘felt terrible’ today. Austin, of the Denver Nuggets is battling COVID-19. Doc said his son was asymptomatic on Tuesday, and also said Austin ‘would be fine.’ ‘This thing is real,’ Doc said, referring to the virus. – 6:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Gary Harris getting together with some of the Nuggets crew pregame.
He meets Will Barton on the other side of the basket for a big hug. pic.twitter.com/rbodFRVc53 – 6:06 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
ACTIVE LISTS:
December 1 vs Denver
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/eEKZlhL6Av – 6:05 PM
ACTIVE LISTS:
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Good to see a familiar face!
🤝 @RJ Hampton pic.twitter.com/U6OQnupWLO – 5:53 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Malone giving lots of praise for AG in his pregame media availability in Orlando.
“I think this is the best Aaron Gordon has ever played.” – 5:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Florida Fits part ✌️
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Mt6aHIfQ3X – 5:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
📍Amway Center
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley says Cole Anthony, who has missed the last six games with a sprained right ankle, will available tonight vs. the Denver Nuggets. – 5:27 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard @Cole Anthony, who has missed the last six games with a sprained right ankle, will be active and start tonight vs Denver.
#MagicTogether – 5:23 PM
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
What makes the Suns’ defense so stifling? What lies ahead for MPJ and the injury-ravaged Nuggets? Lots to unpack this week on Group Chat with @Justin Verrier and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/3riRQB… – 4:53 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 26 points for Nikola tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 4:52 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The Suns win their 17th straight game
🏀 Nets and Knicks rotation changes
🏀 How MPJ’s injury impacts Denver
🏀 Tampering punishment for the Bulls and Heat
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/3riRQB… – 4:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I’m curious to know if MPJ will try to come back this season. Denver cannot claim a Disabled Player Exception if he comes back, if I’m remembering correctly, so MPJ would need to be designated out for the year (as would Dozier) before Denver can add a roster spot to help now. – 4:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
See y’all at the DNVR bar for the Nuggets game tonight! Going with @GbridgfordNFL if you wanna meet a celeb! – 4:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
From Bones Hyland’s Instagram story after he was originally placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. He’s not listed on the latest injury report, but it’s unclear whether he will be available tonight. pic.twitter.com/wD1Le6psmk – 4:15 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’re all pulling for you.
Good luck in your recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vxoTr8peUr – 3:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s the play during Heat-Nuggets where Bam Adebayo injured his right thumb. He goes up for a pass and slams his hand against Jeff Green’s. You can see him clutching his hand after. He later entered the fourth quarter with his right hand taped. pic.twitter.com/KSWhm4JgBk – 3:40 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Michael Porter Jr. has undergone lumbar spine surgery performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic, per the Nuggets. He will be out indefinitely. – 3:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets announce Michael Porter Jr. underwent lumbar spine surgery by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas, Texas. It’s the same clinic and surgeon that operated on Porter in 2018. The team says he’s out indefinitely. – 3:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. underwent lumbar spine surgery on Wednesday, the team announced.
It was his third back surgery and the second since the team drafted him in 2018.
denverpost.com/2021/12/01/nug… – 3:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets have updated Michael Porter Jr.’s injury:
“Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has undergone lumbar spine surgery performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic. He will be out indefinitely.” – 3:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nuggets say Michael Porter Jr. had his surgery — lumbar spine surgery performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic. Denver says MPJ will be out indefinitely. – 3:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce Michael Porter Jr. underwent lumbar spine surgery and is out indefinitely. – 3:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s Bam Adebayo saying he was “alright” when asked about grabbing at his right hand during Monday’s loss to the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/th5nOTF3p4 – 3:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend, the team announced – 3:02 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
need a new lock screen for December? bet pic.twitter.com/wLGD0LO6bd – 3:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat announce that Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1990, the @Los Angeles Clippers Charles Smith tied a franchise single-game record by scoring 52 points in a 137-121 win over the Nuggets.
Smith matched Bob McAdoo, who had two 52-point games with the Buffao Braves in the 1970s. They still share the record today. pic.twitter.com/ieG07YIvxO – 3:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend. A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
ROSTER UPDATE: We’ve transferred Petr Cornelie to @NBAGrandRapids
#MileHighBasketball – 2:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets sent 2-way player Petr Cornelie to Grand Rapids today. The Gold host the Wisconsin Herd for a two-game back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, and it’s a good opportunity for Cornelie to play real minutes over the weekend. Denver’s currently banged up, but in the backcourt. – 2:52 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
trying to think of the funniest possible outcome for Aaron Gordon’s return to Amway – 2:49 PM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
#59: Late Night, Come Home youtu.be/fgZhE0wcsWM via @YouTube @TRossPodcast ‼️‼️‼️‼️ – 2:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
back in the O 🪄
🆚: @Denver Nuggets
📍: @AmwayCenter
🕖: 7 p.m.
📺: @BallySportsFL
📻: @1045thebeat pic.twitter.com/78N5TVN17t – 2:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
An inside look at where the Nuggets are staying in Orlando.
Wanted to go to Disney World but didn’t have time so this is what you get for #wanderingwinge. pic.twitter.com/mGpI7rwHVS – 1:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver’s Jokic/Gordon/Jeff Green trio remains intact tonight in Orlando.
Pure dominance: Nuggets have a 128.5 ORtg, 104 DRtg, 24.5 NetRtg with that 3-man lineup this season. It’s Denver’s best 3-man NetRtg (minimum 150 min) and the 5th best NetRtg of any 3-man lineup in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/FmTtXjJqrl – 1:02 PM
