Devin Booker expected to miss a few games with hamstring injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: As I just reported on NBA Today with host @Malika Andrews: Suns star Devin Booker is expected to miss a few games with his left hamstring injury, per sources. It’s considered minor, and Suns plan to err on side of caution with a long way to go for a team with title hopes.
Devin Booker is expected to be out a few games with a left hamstring injury, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Devin Booker is expected to be out a few games with a left hamstring injury, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Reporting on Devin Booker from @Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Today: Booker is expected to miss at least a few games with a hamstring injury.
Reporting on Devin Booker from @Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Today: Booker is expected to miss at least a few games with a hamstring injury.
As I just reported on NBA Today with host @Malika Andrews: Suns star Devin Booker is expected to miss a few games with his left hamstring injury, per sources. It’s considered minor, and Suns plan to err on side of caution with a long way to go for a team with title hopes. – 3:26 PM
From Devin Booker’s hamstring to Deandre Ayton’s seals and everything in between, here are 5 observations from last night’s Suns-Warriors clash that actually matter moving forward: https://t.co/scGQr3VDfg pic.twitter.com/x5n7n5fS5V – 9:02 AM
5 takeaways from #Suns showdown victory over #Warriors to tie franchise record for consecutive wins at 17 with Devin Booker sidelined with hamstring injury in second half https://t.co/quRmz48ykF via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/lV0OpG58OT – 1:48 AM
“Next man up mentality.”
Chris Paul on #Suns win over #Warriors as Devin Booker missed 2nd half with hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/TF3PedTf1L – 1:43 AM
“To me, this was just will and toughness.” Monty Williams on #Suns win over #Warriors in battle of top two #NBA teams.
FYI: No update on Devin Booker (hamstring), who missed 2nd half. More info tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GucGdBq4uV – 1:37 AM
The Suns were a +36 in crunch-time and had an 8-1 record in games involving crunch-time (both league-bests) entering the day.
Even without one of the NBA’s best closers in Devin Booker, they outscored the Warriors 12-5 in the clutch tonight – 1:32 AM
The crazy thing about this 17-game win streak to tie a franchise record is that #Suns lost a franchise record 17 in a row in the 2018-19 season with Booker, Ayton and Bridges on that team. – 1:12 AM
Chris Paul on tonight’s game: “It was exactly what we had to do tonight. With Book going down early in the game, it was next-man-up mentality.” – 12:59 AM
Monty Williams said he has no update on Devin Booker’s status yet. Suns will have more for us tomorrow – 12:29 AM
Suns tie the franchise record with their 17th win in a row and beat the Warriors. A tremendous defensive effort and win without Devin Booker in the second half. Deandre Ayton was terrific and the nightmare factory that is being defended by Mikal Bridges continued. CP3 excellent. – 12:21 AM
Suns in clutch are just ridiculous. No Booker. No problem. As long as Chris Paul is there to orchestrate, if you’re going to beat them you better blow them out – 12:20 AM
Just a masterclass from Chris Paul with Devin Booker out. Ayton doing work inside. Suns’ 3-point shooters hitting big shots. And Mikal Bridges’ defense on Curry. Hell of a game – 12:18 AM
Steph Curry, Devin Booker and Chris Paul have just 30 points between them heading into the fourth and this game is still great. – 11:50 PM
Best thing going for the Warriors is neither Curry, Draymond or Wiggins are playing particularly well and it’s a winnable game. No Devin Booker is certainly a major factor in that. This is just a really good matchup – 11:41 PM
No Book? CP3 sees this as an opportunity. Not sure he can take advantage but can’t imagine he won’t try – 11:28 PM
Devin Booker exits Suns-Warriors showdown with hamstring injury #Suns #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:24 PM
Really stinks that the Suns lose Devin Booker for not only this game, but good chance he misses Friday’s rematch in the Bay. Still should be a very fun second half, though. Phoenix did a great job limiting Golden State’s offense in the second quarter. – 11:08 PM
Would be surprised if Monty threw someone into the rotation without Booker in the second half. No obvious choice. Payton is another PG, the two-way wings and then Smith. Think he sticks with 8 guys. More time for Johnson and Shamet. – 11:07 PM
Interesting game for plus-minus watching, and bummer Booker is out for the rest of game. The best want to play the best at full strength. – 11:06 PM
Suns did a great job on Steph Curry in first half: 3/13 FG, Ayton/Bridges blocked his last two shots. Jordan Poole had 18. Otto Porter hit four 3s. Phoenix up two. But the Devin Booker hamstring injury is half’s biggest story. Out 2nd half, presumably should miss Friday rematch. – 11:05 PM
Halftime: PHX 56, GSW 54
Booker: 10 Pts, 4-9 FG (will not return – hamstring)
Ayton: 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 5-8 FG
Johnson: 9 Pts
Poole: 18 Pts, 6-9 FG – 11:03 PM
With Devin Booker out for rest of game with left hamstring injury, this is something that he’s had before and came back from.
So for the long term, he’ll be back.
For short term, #Suns can go a bunch of different ways, but right now, it’s Paul, Payne, Bridges, Johnson and Ayton – 11:03 PM
Devin Booker out with hamstring soreness. Really deflating because if nothing else, it’s a really intense game – 11:01 PM
Phoenix suns say Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return to the game. – 11:01 PM
Devin Booker out for the rest of this game with a hamstring issue. Something to watch for the Celtics, who are in Phoenix a week from Friday. Suns could be shorthanded if there’s a prolonged absence. – 11:01 PM
Suns say Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return against Golden State. – 11:00 PM
Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return, per the Suns – 11:00 PM
Phoenix Suns said Devin Booker (left hamstring) isn’t returning to tonight’s game. – 11:00 PM
Suns say Devin Booker will not return for tonight’s game vs Warriors because of a left hamstring injury – 11:00 PM
The Suns say Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return against Golden State. – 11:00 PM
Phoenix Suns say Devin Booker will not return tonight against the Golden State Warriors due to left hamstring soreness. – 10:59 PM
Suns say Devin Booker is out for the rest of the game due to a left hamstring injury – 10:59 PM
Suns say Devin Booker will not return due to a left hamstring injury – 10:58 PM
Big surge from the Suns to tie it up at 50 without Book. They went on an 8-2 run with Curry out. That +6 in the non-Curry minutes is more like it – 10:55 PM
Booker not on the bench as he may have hurt something on that drive.
He was upset while walking after getting up. #Suns – 10:55 PM
Booker scores four in a row when it looked like we were headed toward a Warriors explosion. He’s been great for a few years now at little 2-3 minute pockets of much needed solo offense in weird sections of the game – 10:48 PM
Thought Monty might go with The Stagger for the first time this year but Paul and Booker were both on the bench to close the first quarter. Bridges checked back in for Booker at 1:37 to match Curry.
Suns down 4 after the Warriors hit six 3s and shot 61%. Curry only had 3 pts tho – 10:31 PM
Shamet checks in before Payne, which is a new wrinkle.
CP3-Booker-Shamet has played 9 total minutes this year.
And here comes Payne for Paul so there goes the 2 minutes I spent on this sigh – 10:19 PM
Bridges on Curry
Booker on Wiggins
Green on Paul
Wiggins on Booker – 10:07 PM
“He’s a competitor. That’s what I love about him.”
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Devin Booker as the two got to know each other from Olympic experience in helping Team USA win gold in Tokyo. #Suns #DubNation pic.twitter.com/LyRO6DSRtX – 9:25 PM
Steve Kerr said losing in the Finals is devastating and loved that Devin Booker was still ready to fly halfway across the world and compete for Team USA in Tokyo right after going through that. Said Booker was a huge part of the team with his versatility. – 8:36 PM
Some key minutes I’m watching tonight are Booker + bench and CP3 + bench vs. Curry + bench
Book/Payne/Johnson: 9.4 net rating in 105 minutes
CP3/Shamet/McGee: 14.0 net rating in 78 minutes
Steph/GP2/Porter: 24.2 net rating in 73 minutes – 6:37 PM
Booker had 10 points, two rebounds and an assist at the time of the injury. Phoenix went on to win 104-96. Suns coach Monty Williams said after the game that he didn’t yet have an update on Booker. Booker will be evaluated by the Suns’ medical staff on Wednesday. Booker suffered a left hamstring strain last January and missed four games. -via ESPN / December 1, 2021