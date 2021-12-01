Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (4-16) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-14) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Houston Rockets 64, Oklahoma City Thunder 76 (Q3 02:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Theis finds Tate for the bucket 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ebloLmLsLz – 9:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Drake is here Courtside in OKC. A lot of, “what is going on?” around me. pic.twitter.com/lSuGXogbfQ – 9:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
When you’re in OKC you expect to see celebrities. Big game, I guess. pic.twitter.com/EmDLf4LC4m – 9:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann’s game reminds me so much of… Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 9:29 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
So the Rockets are now without Jalen Green (hamstring), Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) and Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion). I guess it’s time… pic.twitter.com/DylfaajX4o – 9:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is really frustrated with these refs it appears. – 9:26 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
From Rockets PR:
Wood (OUT) – right ankle sprain
KPJ (OUT) – left thigh contusion – 9:21 PM
From Rockets PR:
Wood (OUT) – right ankle sprain
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Both Porter Jr (thigh) & Christian Wood (ankle) are OUT for the rest of the game. #Rockets – 9:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No sign of Kevin Porter Jr. or Christian Wood as the second half is starting. Theis and Brooks starting the second half with Tate, Mathews and Gordon. – 9:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets coach Stephen Silas hopes D.J. Augustin will be cleared Friday ift.tt/2ZIY9sf – 9:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Two quarters left to bring this one home! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wAUBNNYV47 – 9:09 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets trail by 7, 60-53 at the half at Thunder. It’d be a lot worse if not for Jae’Sean Tate (@o_tate_) – who had 17p (6-7 FG), 6r, 5a & 2 blocks in the first half. – 9:08 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jae’Sean Tate has 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks at the half. That’s the most points he has scored in any half in his career. – 9:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder, in two nights, went from scoring 37 first-half points to 63 first-half points against the Rockets. – 9:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
rooks to the rim 😤
@Tre Mann | @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/vLvdUUISTC – 9:05 PM
rooks to the rim 😤
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OKC 60, Rockets 53 at half. Thunder led by 15, scoring 31 of 33 Q2 points at the line or at the rim with Rockets going small. – 9:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I need the Rockets to stop disrespecting my favorite players immediately. – 9:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jae’Sean Tate making it happen 😤 pic.twitter.com/ozVtDv0ZLZ – 9:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made some BEAUTIFUL passes tonight…he has one assist. The Josh Giddey special. – 9:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really night finish by Tre Mann there at the rim. Crafty scorer. – 8:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets cut a 15-point lead to four with Tate doing everything. But the extra small lineup inviting OKC to the rim. Mann three-point play. – 8:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA with several pretty passes that haven’t ended in assists tonight.
AKA, The Giddey. – 8:59 PM
SGA with several pretty passes that haven’t ended in assists tonight.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just hit a shot over like four out stretched arms at the rim. He is that guy. One of his best games of the season so far. – 8:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing like an All-Star tonight. He had a tough stretch this season, but 12 points on eight shots with five minutes to go in the half certainly will play. – 8:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
too nice with it
@Aleksej Pokusevski ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/4RyS4jG9pj – 8:49 PM
too nice with it
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Silas spoke pregame about wanting Sengun and/or Tate on the floor while Porter is out to add a playmaker with Augustin unavailable. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… With that in mind, Wood and Sengun are in together for the first time since Boston. – 8:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Looks like the Rockets will go with extended minutes of a 2-big lineup – 8:43 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Christian Wood has returned to the game (He’d briefly left the game earlier with a right ankle injury). – 8:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Paycom Center is more full for a Wednesday night match between the rebuilding Thunder and Rockets than the LA Memorial Coliseum was for the USC homecoming game this season. – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As with Monday’s game, Rockets defense has taken a seat when the starters did. Gordon returning. – 8:39 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. is being evaluated for a thigh contusion. (the injury that caused him to miss three games prior to the winning streak). – 8:39 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Per Rockets PR, Kevin Porter Jr. is being evaluated for a thigh contusion. That’s the injury that caused him to miss three games. – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. is being evaluated for a bruised thigh, the problem that had him miss three games and slowed him in some others. – 8:37 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
It feels like the Thunder and Rockets have played each other 11 times already this season. Houston trails by 2 after one, Porter Jr. leading the way with 10. – 8:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
First one down!
Rockets: 24
Thunder: 26
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/OLpmfXQyJq – 8:34 PM
First one down!
Rockets: 24
Thunder: 26
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Thunder 26, Rockets 24 after 1. OKC got off to a hot start but cooled, making 2 of 9 to close the quarter. Wood testing the ankle between quarters. Checking on KPJ, who had 10. – 8:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
OKC leads it 26-24 after one. KPJ and Tate combined for 19 of those 24 points. – 8:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. headed to the back after he checked out. – 8:31 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
A very efficiency Kevin night.
Kevin Porter Jr. 10 points in 10 minutes (3/6 FG, 3 3s).
Kevin Love 14 points in 10 minutes (4/5 FG, 4 3s).
Kevin Huerter 17 points in 22 minutes (7/9 FG, 3 3s). – 8:30 PM
A very efficiency Kevin night.
Kevin Porter Jr. 10 points in 10 minutes (3/6 FG, 3 3s).
Kevin Love 14 points in 10 minutes (4/5 FG, 4 3s).
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mathews knocks it down from the corner 👌
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/A0qK2zrZ9M – 8:27 PM
Mathews knocks it down from the corner 👌
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If Jae’Sean Tate can improve to a 37%+ three-point shooter (and admittedly he’s a far cry from that right now), he’s going to earn a sizeable contract in the league. He’s got every other quality that contenders look for in a key role player. – 8:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault is going super small in the first quarter with SGA, Mann, Maledon, Watson, JRE. Everything is on the table. – 8:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. kept the Rockets close through the first 10 minutes, has nine points and is heading to the line. Shot was off on Monday, but has been very solid since returning from his thigh injury. – 8:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
imagine leaving Shai open
@luthebeast ➡️ @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/bPnKCCzgfK – 8:23 PM
imagine leaving Shai open
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Looks like Christian Wood hurt his ankle. He’s headed to the locker room. – 8:21 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Christian Wood is hurt. He was down for awhile and now heads to the locker room. Daniel Theis comes in for the first time in 3+ games. – 8:21 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood slow to get up, seemed to be grabbing his ankle. He’s headed to the locker room. – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood went down, struggling to get to his feet. Looks like right ankle. – 8:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made some really good pocket passes tonight. – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OKC went 1 of 9 on 3s in the first quarter on Monday. They are 3 of 4 to start at home tonight, lead by five early. Tate, who has been on a good roll lately, with seven of Rockets 10 points. – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
it did not fall, but that was a really good move by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to create space at the elbow. – 8:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
first career start, and our first bucket tonight!
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/lJq6dpHf5a – 8:15 PM
first career start, and our first bucket tonight!
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good bounce pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and finish by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl that was a pretty possesion – 8:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Weird to be in OKC and not hear that lady behind the scorers’ table scream during introductions “Russellllllllllll!” I was listening in case she still did. – 8:09 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Via @Cayleigh Griffin — the Rockets are 4-3 when making 13 three-pointers or more and 0-13 when they hit under that. – 8:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First career start for @Tre Mann
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/rpeujZxwDy – 7:59 PM
First career start for @Tre Mann
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas hopes D.J. Augustin will be cleared Friday houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With tip in about 20 minutes, a bit of pregame reading ICYMI, as Rockets take three-game winning streak on the road seeking to end their other losing streak, what they must do to get first road win houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:52 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs OKC:
Mathews, Gordon, Tate, Porter, Wood.
Thunder starters: Bazley, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann, Robinson-Earl – 7:34 PM
#Rockets starters vs OKC:
Mathews, Gordon, Tate, Porter, Wood.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.
Thunder: Dort, Bazley, Robinson-Earl, Mann, Gilgeous-Alexander. – 7:33 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr
Eric Gordon
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 7:32 PM
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr
Eric Gordon
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There has to be a world where Kyrie Irving, John Wall, Kemba Walker and Ben Simmons can be part of a four team trade – 7:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said they’ll take another look at Paul Watson Jr and Theo Maledon tonight but Maledon will go to the Blue “pretty soon.” And “Roby again, obviously.” – 6:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby, Paul Watson and Theo Maledon are going to be in the rotation tonight, per Daigneault. – 6:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey has the flu, as does Derrick Favors. Giddey will also be out tomorrow. – 6:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Giddey and Favors have the flu, they’re both out tonight and tomorrow for sure. – 6:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann is a “sweetheart.”
“He’s easy to root for. He’s a guy you can really get behind.” – 6:36 PM
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann is a “sweetheart.”
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann starting: “He’s shown significant progress in a short amount of time. He’s got a lot of sauce.” – 6:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says he’s hopeful D.J. Augustin can play Friday. He’s currently in the NBA’s health safety protocols, but as a fully vaccinated player only needs to register two negative tests within a 24 hour period – 6:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas said the Rockets are hopeful that D.J. Augustin could be cleared to play on Friday. It is to be determined. – 6:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters with Giddey out:
– SGA
– Mann
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
First-career start for Tre Mann. – 6:33 PM
Thunder starters with Giddey out:
– SGA
– Mann
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Rockets
SGA
Tre Mann (!)
Dort
Bazley
JRE
All four OKC rookies have now had at least one start this season. – 6:32 PM
Thunder starters vs Rockets
SGA
Tre Mann (!)
Dort
Bazley
JRE
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas is hopeful DJ Augustin will be back for Friday’s game vs. Orlando. – 6:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley is playing tonight, per Mark Daigneault. He was listed as questionable. – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault say they going to look at cross matching defensively. Mention’s putting Bazley on Wood. Darius Bazley is active tonight. – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s time to play Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot to win a two night trip for you and a guest to the Pels game in Houston on 2/6, courtesy of @SeatGeek.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/T7pb8YaZ4j – 6:28 PM
It’s time to play Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot to win a two night trip for you and a guest to the Pels game in Houston on 2/6, courtesy of @SeatGeek.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/T7pb8YaZ4j – 6:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Gators are in Norman tonight. Tre Mann would be there as a fan if the Thunder wasn’t playing.
Story on Mann finding the right balance as a rookie guard: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 6:10 PM
The Gators are in Norman tonight. Tre Mann would be there as a fan if the Thunder wasn’t playing.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
A week long celebration of grizz legend @Zach Randolph culminates with a jersey retirement on Dec 11 vs. HOU.
Get tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/RzXvychvGO
More details 🔗 https://t.co/q6ALEQ5Dka
#50ForDaCity pic.twitter.com/Wtc54dXDYF – 4:46 PM
A week long celebration of grizz legend @Zach Randolph culminates with a jersey retirement on Dec 11 vs. HOU.
Get tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/RzXvychvGO
More details 🔗 https://t.co/q6ALEQ5Dka
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : Reddit Mailbag
🏀 : Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pairing
🏀 : Gabriel Deck saga
🏀 : NBA Draft questions and more!
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/oRw77q2OVq – 4:45 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : Reddit Mailbag
🏀 : Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pairing
🏀 : Gabriel Deck saga
🏀 : NBA Draft questions and more!
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Vit Krejci has been recalled from the Blue. He is active tonight. – 4:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Several updates to the Thunder injury report before playing the Rockets tonight. Josh Giddey is out with a non-COVID illness. Darius Bazley is questionable with a sore left elbow. Muscala, Williams, Favors all out. Rockets list remains the same: Augustin, Green, Garuba, Wall out. – 4:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey (non-COVID) has been added to the injury report and is out tonight. Darius Bazley (left elbow soreness) is questionable.
Josh Giddey (non-COVID) has been added to the injury report and is out tonight. Darius Bazley (left elbow soreness) is questionable.
Mike Muscala has been downgraded to out, and Kenrich Williams and Derrick Favors are still out. – 4:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
OKC back to back. 😤
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/dc02bvxGw2 – 4:00 PM
OKC back to back. 😤
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey (non-Covid illness), Derrick Favors, Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams are all out tonight.
Big bummer for Thunder fans, especially Giddey.
But it should mean more minutes and more shots for this Mann: pic.twitter.com/RscxLzo2av – 3:59 PM
Josh Giddey (non-Covid illness), Derrick Favors, Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams are all out tonight.
Big bummer for Thunder fans, especially Giddey.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Thunder injury report vs #Rockets:
Questionable
Darius Bazley Left Elbow Soreness
OUT
Derrick Favors Non-COVID Illness
Josh Giddey Non-COVID illness
Mike Muscala Rt Ankle Soreness
Thunder injury report vs #Rockets:
Questionable
Darius Bazley Left Elbow Soreness
OUT
Derrick Favors Non-COVID Illness
Josh Giddey Non-COVID illness
Mike Muscala Rt Ankle Soreness
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
📲 #WallpaperWednesday: JRE Edition
#ThunderUp | @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/A4ZYL2nVy8 – 3:00 PM
📲 #WallpaperWednesday: JRE Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder returns home for a rematch against the same team it played just 48 hours prior – the Houston Rockets. Wednesday’s matchup marks the fourth and final meeting between the two teams.
@OUHealth Game Day Report – 2:30 PM
The Thunder returns home for a rematch against the same team it played just 48 hours prior – the Houston Rockets. Wednesday’s matchup marks the fourth and final meeting between the two teams.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA reverses Kevin Porter Jr.’s triple double in Rockets’ win vs. Thunder ift.tt/3okOr9f – 2:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Podcast: A look at the top players who become trade eligible December 15, including Kemba Walker, Dennis Schroder, Kelly Olynyk, Daniel Theis, and more. Plus, players outplaying their contracts entering free agency with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on @Jorge Sierra hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 2:01 PM
